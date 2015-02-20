Facebook Twitter Pinterest
TYLT VU Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad: 3 Coil Stand & Fast Battery Charger Station for Compatible iPhone Galaxy Note Lumia Droid DNA LG Google & Android Cell Phones (Black)

4.1 out of 5 stars 1,220 customer reviews
Black
Standard Packaging
  • QI WIRELESS CHARGING PAD - Wirelessly charge your qi enabled phones with no plugs or connectors; fast safe easy charging dock recharges phone batteries at the same speed as traditional wall chargers
  • 3 COIL RAPID CHARGE DESIGN - Prop up stands charging station features an extra large multi coil surface allowing you to place your phone anywhere on the stand ensuring quick recharging of your devices
  • 45 DEGREE ANGLE DESK CHARGER - Quickly charge your mobile phone in portrait or landscape display to check texts facebook notifications and apps or view videos and pictures at the best viewing angle
  • CROSS COMPATIBILITY - TYLT VU wireless charging dock is perfect for iPhone 8 and X Samsung Galaxy S8 Note 8 Google Nexus 6 Motorola Droid Turbo and all qi certified cell phones including qi modified iphones
  • 1 YEAR WARRANTY - We build our devices to last and offer a one year warranty that covers any performance issues or damages to the device so you don’t have to worry about your favorite gadget
VU Desktop VU Solo VU Car Mount
TYLT VÜ TYLT VÜ SOLO TYLT VÜ Wireless Charging Car Mount
Product Description Desktop 3-coil Qi wireless charger at a fixed, 45 degree angle and quick charging Desktop single-coil Qi wireless charger with alignment tab for perfect charging at no hassle 3-Coil Qi wireless charger made to mount anywhere in your car
Available Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue, Green, Red
Product Dimensions 190.5mm x 88.9mm x 12.7mm 85mm x 160mm x 15mm 70mm x 160mm x 130mm
Product Weight 161.6g 72g 264g
Input 12V, 750mA 5V, 1.8A 5V, 750mA
Output 5W, 1A 5V, 1A 5V, 1A

QI WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
TYLT a leader in home electronics and technology is proud to offer you our TYLT VU wireless charging stand. Now you can wirelessly charge your qi enabled cell phones with no plugs, or cumbersome cables and connectors. Experience this fast, safe, and easy charging dock that effortlessly recharges phone batteries at the same speed as traditional wall mounted USB chargers. Clear your desk or office space of unwanted cord clutter and cables while providing a handsome place for your phone to be both charged and displayed.

3 COIL RAPID CHARGE DESIGN
The TYLT VU stand contains three charging coils creating a large charging area that allows you to place your phone anywhere on the stand to ensure quick recharging of your devices no matter where the phone is propped or placed.

45 DEGREE ANGLE DESK CHARGER
TYLT’s Free Position Technology allows you to quickly charge your mobile phone in portrait or landscape display to check text messages facebook notifications and apps or view videos and pictures at the best viewing angle possible. 45 Degree angle props you phone at the perfect viewing angle.
CROSS COMPATIBILITY
TYLT VU wireless charging dock is perfect for iPhone 8 and X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, Google Nexus 6, Motorola Droid Turbo, and all qi certified cell phones including qi modified iphones and tablets. Simply drop the compatible phone in cradle with the screen facing outward and start enjoying the freedom of true wireless charging.

1 YEAR WARRANTY

At TYLT we build our devices to last and offer our customers a one year warranty that covers any performance issues or damages to your wireless charging device so you don’t have to worry about your favorite gadget

-Wireless Charging Pad
-3 Coi Free Position Technology
-Compatible With All QI Certified Cell Phones
-Unique 45 Degree Angle Desk Stand

5.0 out of 5 starsWonderful
ByTim Kirkpatrickon February 20, 2015
Color: Black|Package Type: Standard Packaging|Verified Purchase
review image
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best wireless charger I've tried (out of 5 total)
ByDale S.on January 16, 2014
Color: Black|Package Type: Standard Packaging|Verified Purchase
66 comments| 78 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
3.0 out of 5 starsIf it only worked well with my Galaxy S6 Edge, I'd love it
Byalrufon April 7, 2015
Color: Black|Package Type: Standard Packaging|Verified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 starsCharges too slowly
ByD. Startsevon May 8, 2015
Color: Black|Package Type: Standard Packaging|Verified Purchase
