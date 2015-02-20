I would give this product a 5 star review as I really like it but unfortunately it is not working well with my brand new Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge 128GB SM-G925T. I got my phone from Tmobile on the 31st of March and I received the charger on April 1st so my comments are based on my experience these past few days.



Without any case on the phone the wireless charger seems to work reliably. I have not compared the charging time difference between the default S6 charger (it charges at 9V in fast mode using that charger so it may be an unfair comparison) and the TYLT Vu charger but it seemed pretty fast and totally suitable for my use in the office (long periods sitting at my desk). I also love the fact it holds the phone up at 45 degrees so that I can easily check things on it without picking it up. The look of the stand is "up to date" (modern) and looks great on my desk full of gadgets. The power supply provided is an international switching power supply with an input of 100 to 240Vac so it will work anywhere in the world. The output is 12V and it has a round DC barrel connector so NO you cannot power this with your typical 5V USB charger. My guess is this is a limitation of this technology, and not of the TYLT Vu charger.



Now why did I only give it 3 stars?



To protect my shiny new phone I purchased the least bulky case I could find. The case is made by Spigen® and on Amazon it was called: Galaxy S6 Edge Case Bumper (link: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00SV63SAY/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1). This case has a very thin acrylic back which I assumed would not interfere with the wireless charging, but I was wrong. The majority of the time, if the phone is on the stand inside its case, the phone keeps cycling between charging wirelessly and not. It buzzes and the screen goes on every time it cycles so I can hear and see it each time. As soon as I remove the case the issue goes away.



One interesting discovery is that if you put the phone on the stand upside-down while it is inside its case, the charging seems to work reliably again. I am assuming this has to do with the location of the coils in the charger and in the S6... the more distance (mismatch) between them the more issues you will have. By putting it upside down, and it working reliably, I must have put one of the charger's coils much closer to where the S6 has a coil... This is just a guess!!



Overall, I would totally LOVE this charger if it allowed me to charge my phone up right in its minimalistic (very thin) case, but since I have to either remove the case or put it upside down then I can only give it 3 stars and may have to return it.