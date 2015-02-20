TYLT VU Qi Wireless Phone Charging Pad: 3 Coil Stand & Fast Battery Charger Station for Compatible iPhone Galaxy Note Lumia Droid DNA LG Google & Android Cell Phones (Black)
- QI WIRELESS CHARGING PAD - Wirelessly charge your qi enabled phones with no plugs or connectors; fast safe easy charging dock recharges phone batteries at the same speed as traditional wall chargers
- 3 COIL RAPID CHARGE DESIGN - Prop up stands charging station features an extra large multi coil surface allowing you to place your phone anywhere on the stand ensuring quick recharging of your devices
- 45 DEGREE ANGLE DESK CHARGER - Quickly charge your mobile phone in portrait or landscape display to check texts facebook notifications and apps or view videos and pictures at the best viewing angle
- CROSS COMPATIBILITY - TYLT VU wireless charging dock is perfect for iPhone 8 and X Samsung Galaxy S8 Note 8 Google Nexus 6 Motorola Droid Turbo and all qi certified cell phones including qi modified iphones
- 1 YEAR WARRANTY - We build our devices to last and offer a one year warranty that covers any performance issues or damages to the device so you don’t have to worry about your favorite gadget
TYLT VÜ Wireless Charger.
Specifications
- Length: 7.5 inches
- Width: 3.5 inches
- Thickness: .5 inches
- Weight: 5.7 ounces
- Input: 12V / 750mA
- Output: 5W, 1A
- Standard: Qi
- 3 Coil Charger
- Warranty: 1 Year
TYLT VÜ Wireless Charger
3 Coil Wireless Charger
With the TYLT VÜ Wireless Charger, you will have a sleek new way to charge your Qi-compatible phone without the hassle of dealing with plugging in a cable to your phone. The TYLT VÜ Wireless Charger pairs a large 3 Coil charging area with a sleek, modern design to allow for easy and convenient charging wherever you are.
The TYLT VÜ Wireless Charger is compatible with Qi-enabled phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S6/Edge, Nexus 4/5/6, Motorola Turbo, and Lumia 920/928/Icon, among others, as well as any phone fitted with a wireless charging case.
- Qi 3 coil technology
- Stands up for viewing
- Rapid Charging
- Qi Certified
More Features
|
|
Easy Viewing
Designed with a 45 degree angle, the TYLT VÜ allows for easy viewing of incoming calls and texts or pictures and videos without having to move your phone.
|
Perfect for Home or Work
Whether on your desk at work or your nightstand at home, the sleek design makes this the perfect choice for your Qi-compatible phone.
|
Quick Charging
The TYLT VÜ Wireless Charger is able to rapidly charge your phone just as fast as a standard 1 Amp wall charger.
|
3 Coil Charging
The TYLT VÜ is designed with 3 Coil Charging technology to maximize freedom of positioning. Place your phone anywhere on the pad to enable charging.
|TYLT VÜ
|TYLT VÜ SOLO
|TYLT VÜ Wireless Charging Car Mount
|Product Description
|Desktop 3-coil Qi wireless charger at a fixed, 45 degree angle and quick charging
|Desktop single-coil Qi wireless charger with alignment tab for perfect charging at no hassle
|3-Coil Qi wireless charger made to mount anywhere in your car
|Available Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Product Dimensions
|190.5mm x 88.9mm x 12.7mm
|85mm x 160mm x 15mm
|70mm x 160mm x 130mm
|Product Weight
|161.6g
|72g
|264g
|Input
|12V, 750mA
|5V, 1.8A
|5V, 750mA
|Output
|5W, 1A
|5V, 1A
|5V, 1A
Product description
QI WIRELESS CHARGING PAD TYLT a leader in home electronics and technology is proud to offer you our TYLT VU wireless charging stand. Now you can wirelessly charge your qi enabled cell phones with no plugs, or cumbersome cables and connectors. Experience this fast, safe, and easy charging dock that effortlessly recharges phone batteries at the same speed as traditional wall mounted USB chargers. Clear your desk or office space of unwanted cord clutter and cables while providing a handsome place for your phone to be both charged and displayed. 3 COIL RAPID CHARGE DESIGN The TYLT VU stand contains three charging coils creating a large charging area that allows you to place your phone anywhere on the stand to ensure quick recharging of your devices no matter where the phone is propped or placed. 45 DEGREE ANGLE DESK CHARGER TYLT’s Free Position Technology allows you to quickly charge your mobile phone in portrait or landscape display to check text messages facebook notifications and apps or view videos and pictures at the best viewing angle possible. 45 Degree angle props you phone at the perfect viewing angle. CROSS COMPATIBILITY TYLT VU wireless charging dock is perfect for iPhone 8 and X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8, Google Nexus 6, Motorola Droid Turbo, and all qi certified cell phones including qi modified iphones and tablets. Simply drop the compatible phone in cradle with the screen facing outward and start enjoying the freedom of true wireless charging. 1 YEAR WARRANTY At TYLT we build our devices to last and offer our customers a one year warranty that covers any performance issues or damages to your wireless charging device so you don’t have to worry about your favorite gadget -Wireless Charging Pad -3 Coi Free Position Technology -Compatible With All QI Certified Cell Phones -Unique 45 Degree Angle Desk Stand
I have it on my desk at work, and it keeps all my notifications front and center, and my phone is always charged.
It is a problem with the Nexus 6 having a curved back that caused the only frustrations I have had with this unit. The Nexus 6 will rock back and forth when using it on this stand. (on any surface for that matter) I fixed it by using some self adhesive velcro on the charger. Now my N6 stays perfectly still while I tap and swipe away at work. See attached photo.
This was the only charger that worked 100% of the time, AND there were no 'positioning' issues (due to it's cradle shape), and the small light in the front is dim enough to not be annoying (to me at least) at night in a dark bedroom.
For anyone interested, I also tried the Nokia DT-900 (the only other one I liked well enough to keep), the GMYLE Qi charger, RAVPower Qi charger and the CHOE upgraded Qi charger. All except the Nokia one were very sensitive to positioning (if it was just a 1/4" off alignment with the 'M' logo on the back of the phone, they would not reliably charge). We woke up a few mornings with the battery pretty low, even though it indicated it was charging when we went to bed, suggesting they stopped charging at some point. (Because these Maxx batteries are incredible, and would not be that low if they had actually fully charged before the charging stopped).
The Nokia one was the only other one I did like (the only flat style), although I believe it's output is closer to 0.8A, based on other info and as it seems to charge slightly slower than the TYLT Vu (but not noticeable unless you're directly watching it and are very limited on time). I kept the Nokia one and use in my office.
I ended up liking the TYLT Vu the best for our bedroom overnight charging, and thus ordered two others (for my wife and dad, who have the same phone). As Amazon now had them in stock, I ordered the other 2 thru Amazon.
*Updated: My wife's Droid Maxx has a 'Speck CandyShell Grip Case' we got at the Verizon store (excellent grippy case, by the way). This TYLT charger works perfectly with her phone even with the case on.
*Updated: We upgraded our phones to the Droid Turbo's in 2015, and are still using these same TYLT Vu chargers. We've not had any issues with them at all, and they are still going strong! (And the Nokia DT-900 is still going strong in my office.)
Without any case on the phone the wireless charger seems to work reliably. I have not compared the charging time difference between the default S6 charger (it charges at 9V in fast mode using that charger so it may be an unfair comparison) and the TYLT Vu charger but it seemed pretty fast and totally suitable for my use in the office (long periods sitting at my desk). I also love the fact it holds the phone up at 45 degrees so that I can easily check things on it without picking it up. The look of the stand is "up to date" (modern) and looks great on my desk full of gadgets. The power supply provided is an international switching power supply with an input of 100 to 240Vac so it will work anywhere in the world. The output is 12V and it has a round DC barrel connector so NO you cannot power this with your typical 5V USB charger. My guess is this is a limitation of this technology, and not of the TYLT Vu charger.
Now why did I only give it 3 stars?
To protect my shiny new phone I purchased the least bulky case I could find. The case is made by Spigen® and on Amazon it was called: Galaxy S6 Edge Case Bumper (link: http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00SV63SAY/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1). This case has a very thin acrylic back which I assumed would not interfere with the wireless charging, but I was wrong. The majority of the time, if the phone is on the stand inside its case, the phone keeps cycling between charging wirelessly and not. It buzzes and the screen goes on every time it cycles so I can hear and see it each time. As soon as I remove the case the issue goes away.
One interesting discovery is that if you put the phone on the stand upside-down while it is inside its case, the charging seems to work reliably again. I am assuming this has to do with the location of the coils in the charger and in the S6... the more distance (mismatch) between them the more issues you will have. By putting it upside down, and it working reliably, I must have put one of the charger's coils much closer to where the S6 has a coil... This is just a guess!!
Overall, I would totally LOVE this charger if it allowed me to charge my phone up right in its minimalistic (very thin) case, but since I have to either remove the case or put it upside down then I can only give it 3 stars and may have to return it.
- Poor charge rate: this thing is slow. In comparison I have a new Samsung "puck" wireless charger, that works very well. The Samsung charger gives about 6% charger or better per 10 min of charging. The Tylt charger gives me 1-2% charger for the same time
- The power adapter included with Tylt is large, with a proprietary tip (not USB) and has a sub 1A output. Why, oh why? Maybe that's contributing to the poor charge rate... I don't know.
I have other qualms, but those are subjective, so I will leave them out. The bottom line is that this charger works, but very slowly, and thus very poorly. It's going back.
Update: updating to 3 stars as I am seeing a similar charge profile (better, but not by much) from the official Samsung wireless charging puck.