Take a Number!: A Tiny Ticket Dispenser (RP Minis) Paperback – November 2, 2021
Enhance your purchase
Next time you're up to your neck in nagging requests, emails, and meeting invites, give your coworkers a (not-so-subtle) hint: Take a Number!
- SPECIFICATIONS: Includes a mini butcher counter-style "take a number" system with 100 paper tickets, plus a digital number board to display the number currently being served
- INCLUDES MINI BOOK: Enjoy an illustrated mini book outlining how to tackle common office distractions, like Carol from accounting asking if you saw last night's episode of Dancing with the Stars
- PERFECT OFFICE GIFT: Whether it's for your boss, the office White Elephant party, or your busy coworker's birthday, this is a hilarious novelty item that's sure to delight!
- REALLY WORKS! As functional as it is funny and adorable, this tiny ticket dispenser might actually help you keep requests at bay
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Mollie Thomas is a copywriter and editor living in Traverse City, Michigan. She received her MA in Writing, Literature and Publishing from Emerson College.
Product details
- Publisher : RP Minis (November 2, 2021)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 40 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0762473754
- ISBN-13 : 978-0762473755
- Item Weight : 3.28 ounces
- Dimensions : 7.15 x 1.95 x 4.35 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #33,216 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2022
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 30, 2022
I bought this for a coworker who is always asked questions and for help - as a desk “gag” gift. It went over well. It’s very small so it doesn’t take up much desk space and it comes with the ticker and also a roll of numbers. I found it confusing to access the roll of numbers that are within the dispenser - the dispenser doesn’t seem to open and I did not want to put too much stress on it and break it. I was able to wedge it open just enough to remove the tape from the number roll so they could dispense correctly. It takes 2 AAA batteries (not included) for the optional ticker and to access the battery compartment you’ll need a small Phillips head screwdriver.
For the price it’s a cool little desk decoration that will go over well with your coworkers.
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 14, 2022
Tiny and cute desk gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 8, 2022
The product is cute in size and fits perfectly on my office desk. The only small down side is that the number box has some dead lights.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 7, 2022
Bought this for my manager after she joked that she needed a take a number for complaints. This was perfect and cheap enough for the great laugh we got. The bottom flips open easily so only 4 stars
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 7, 2022
Funny little item to work!
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 3, 2022
Great work gift!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 24, 2022
This is so cute!! It’s perfect for any busy mom or dad with a busy family!! As a supervisor at work this would be perfect too! Wish they had a refill available for the paper # spool. Again it’s precious!!!
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on May 9, 2022
This was a little smaller than I thought but makes for a great laugh when you deploy it to a very busy person at work before they arrive. The ability to get a laugh out “now servings #” is easy with Thai item.
One person found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Jaymo
Absolute novelty but great funReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on June 16, 2022
Always joke that there’s a queue of people waiting to speak to me in my office so bought this as a little joke.
In terms of fun it’s certainly that’s - everyone comments and has a chuckle (one staff member actually thought she should take a ticket and wait - 15 mins later she knocked to ask when it would be her turn - I felt bad!).
It’s all a bit plasticky - especially the ticket dispenser which absolutely won’t last 5 minutes before it will break. The reel of numbers has already popped out twice without anyone touching it.
The number counter is fun - would be even better if they incremented from a remote control but you can’t have everything. Only bummer is it goes into power saving mode after a while and switches off at which point the numbers reset to 0.
As a joke on your desk - brilliant. But don’t purchase this thinking it would actually be usable as a ticketing system as you’ll be sadly disappointed!
Kevin
OKIReviewed in Germany 🇩🇪 on August 14, 2022
Verarbeitung oki
leider viel zu teuer für das was es ist
Christine
LOL Just Right 🤣Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on August 30, 2022
Perfect for that silly but want to have fun home, & office. Best gift!
( You do need to add batteries)
We have such a laugh at work, my Manager Loved it!!!
Jori
MISSING ITEMReviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on March 7, 2022
Didnt have paper tickets. Knew it was gonna be small but description shows tickets are included
Eric
Lustiges FeatureReviewed in Germany 🇩🇪 on November 10, 2022
Lustiges Feature fürs Büro.