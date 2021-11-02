Always joke that there’s a queue of people waiting to speak to me in my office so bought this as a little joke.



In terms of fun it’s certainly that’s - everyone comments and has a chuckle (one staff member actually thought she should take a ticket and wait - 15 mins later she knocked to ask when it would be her turn - I felt bad!).



It’s all a bit plasticky - especially the ticket dispenser which absolutely won’t last 5 minutes before it will break. The reel of numbers has already popped out twice without anyone touching it.



The number counter is fun - would be even better if they incremented from a remote control but you can’t have everything. Only bummer is it goes into power saving mode after a while and switches off at which point the numbers reset to 0.



As a joke on your desk - brilliant. But don’t purchase this thinking it would actually be usable as a ticketing system as you’ll be sadly disappointed!