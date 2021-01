I honestly started getting sick and tired of all these "modern" movies and series that are nothing but "let me show you how many interesting angles I can get in this scene" and "I'll show you now a kid watching a match flame for 9 seconds and it's supposed to be important but it's not";

At minute 10 I started fast forwarding. Minute 30 finally started showing what the whole thing is about. Towards the end another 15 minutes of snail-paced "action".

This whole episode's action could have been shown in 5 minutes.

And as for me, I'm afraid, I won't be watching another episode after this. Got better things to do with my time.

I just wonder why does Amazon promote a C-grade series so heavily.

It's even 10 times worse than "Man in the High Castle", another fine example of drawn out time-waster that could have been condensed into a good single movie if there was one good director.

Are these people connected to Bezos somehow to get paid for this crap?

Having the trailer force-fed to me when I try to watch any other Amazon Prime video makes it even more irritating.

If I want to watch something, I can find it on the home page of Prime Video. I don't need it annoying me before each and every video I try to watch on Prime. There's a reason lately I've been avoiding Prime Video and watching more Netflix.