Tower Fan, Taotronics 36" Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, Quiet Cooling, 3 Modes, 3 Speeds, LED Display, 12-Hour Timer, Space-Saving, Portable Floor Bladeless Fan for Bedroom Living Rooms
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- CUSTOMIZABLE AIRFLOW: Personalize the cooling effects with the 3 fan speeds (Low, Medium, High) and 3 cooling modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep)
- WIDE & SMOOTH OSCILLATION: Distributes ample air circulation to bring faster relief from the heat courtesy of the 65° wide angle oscillation and 20ft/s velocity
- EASY TO USE: Track the ambient temperature, speed, mode, timer and oscillation from the large clear LED display; control all settings from the remote as you relax on the couch or bed
- SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: 36” compact fan fits into any room corner without taking up too much space, a welcome addition to your bedroom, study, office, etc.
- SAFE FOR KIDS: ETL-certified tower fan with narrow fence creates a powerful stream of airflow without fast spinning blades, perfect for families with curious children and pets
- WHAT YOU GET: Whole room fan, 12 month and life time friendly customer service. This cooling fan helps improve air circulation & energy savings in your home, bedroom and office. Come to get cool now!
From the manufacturer
Enjoy life to the fullest with TaoTronics. From industry-leading LED lighting solutions to home goods and audio devices, we put users at the center of our decisions and design products that address life’s needs and help you make the most of your daily activities
- 36'' Standing fan
- Safe Bladeless fan
- Awesome air conditioners companion
The Solution to Survive Hot Summer Days
Enjoy cool relief at home
The oscillating fan produces a spring-like fresh breeze throughout the room with a powerful generator. This makes it ideal for superior cooling to provide you with a comfortable temperature to live in.
Stay cool as the temperature climbs with the 36” space-saving tower fan. Set your preferred breeze via the fully-accessible control panel or remote control to commence a powerful air flow in a wide 65-degree radius, you can enjoy cool relief from muggy summer days.
- Space-saving design
- Widespread Oscillation
- Remote Control
- Larger LED Display
- ETL certified Plug
- Simple Base Assembly
Oscillating Stand Up Tower Fan Brings Cool to Your Bedroom/ Living Room/Kitchen/Office
|
|
|
|
Automatic Mode
Tower fan to run while the ambient temp is over 79°F and auto shuts off when less than 75°F, for maintaining a comfortable climate
|
Quiet Cooling
The room Fan produces a powerful breeze and Creates little noise for sleeping so you could enjoy sweet dream. (Note：LED display automatically turns off after 30 seconds in sleep mode)
|
12H Programmable Timer
Adapt the fan to your lifestyle by setting the 12 hour timer, 1 hour increment options, to auto turn off.
Product description
TaoTronics - Enhance Your Life
Enjoy life to the fullest with TaoTronics. From industry-leading LED lighting solutions to home goods and audio devices, we put users at the center of our decisions and design products that address life’s needs and help you make the most of your daily activities.
Technical Specifications:
Rated Power: 60W
Input: AC 120V 60Hz
3 Modes: Normal/Natural/Sleep
3 Speeds: Low/Medium/High
Timer: 1-12 Hours
Oscillation: 65°
Noise Level: 44dB
Operation Temperature: 41°F-104°F
Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 35.4in
Net Weight: 6.9lb
What’s in the Box:
•1 x TaoTronics Tower Fan Body (TT-TF002)
•1 x Front Fan Base
•1 x Rear Fan Base
•3 x Thumb Screws
•1 x Remote Control
•1 x CR2032 Type Lithium Battery
•1 x User Guide
•1 x Welcome Card
It's a 36inch tall tower fan . It can be operated with the push buttons at the top or by using the included remote control (which came with batteries. It has Modes(the sleep mode is a quieter operation) and 3 Speeds(high, medium and low. ) The LED display is easy to read. It also has a timer mode or it can run continuously. It can stay stationary or oscillating mode. When in oscillation mode it rotates 65 degrees. It it enough breeze for the whole attic with it's 20 square foot reach. i like that it's tall and skinny and not wide and it's bladeless u like a typical fan. Really nice!
Sleep without white noise. I also need airflow circulating to keep me comfortable while I sleep.
I love how easily it fits into an extremely tight spot. I’ve been using a 20 inch pedestal fan for the last few years, and it has been a constant thorn in my side. Almost literally.
I run into it every single time
I walk by it, and step on the stand almost as frequently. It gets knocked around, and doesn’t do a great job.
This fan has absolutely solved the issue.
It takes up almost no space at all. Even with the base,it fits in ten square inches easily. I can put it in a corner, and it blows very well.
Since it’s location is out of hands reach from my bed, the remote comes in extra handy.
It is super convenient, and the tray built into the top of the unit is a nice touch.
It gives a great 90 degrees or oscillation, and the moves the air extremely well.
It works almost silently, which is wonderful. It produces just enough noise that I can sleep, while not being so loud it bothers my wife.
It has a Forest mode. This is the coolest thing I have seen on a fan ever. It creates a variable speed and seemingly chaotic pattern with the fan speed. It definitely simulates blowing forest breezes. This works better than any sleeping pill I’ve tried over the years. This knocks me, my cats, and my wife out in minutes. It is so relaxing.
I’ve always felt that tower fans were less than, but this one has truly turned me around. Aside from fitting into the perfect tiny little niche, it is also the perfect height. When I’m in bed, or my chair it blows exactly where I need it, and gives a strong breeze even ten feet away.
It is a great piece of hardware, and fits in with almost any decor. It looks and works fantastic, and I could not be happier with it.
What i liked:
- Very quite, little noise out from the fan.
- Super small foot print. Takes little space in my bedroom
- Showing the temperature is really neat for me knowing my room temperature.
- LCD screen is stylish and easy to read.
- The remote controller has the same layout of the panel on the fan.
Other thoughts.
The remote controller is a little too small and it uses coin battery instead of AAA.
The remote control has good functions of settings and very convenient.
1) Oscillating
2) For speed: I can choose from the low, medium to high.
3) For wind mode: 1) Normal mode: The fan can change from the low, medium, to high level. 2) Natural mode: The fan speed automatically changes at various intervals to the simulated natural breeze. 3) Sleep mode: The speed reduces from the set speed every half hour until it reaches the low speed. 4) Timer: I can set from 1- 12 hours.
5) Auto: When turned on, the fan will operate according to the current ambient temperature.
Very quiet operation and certainly provides a nice circulation of air in the room. I do wish that you could turn the led screen off at night if you were to use it in your bedroom. But that’s just a preference.
The assembly of the fan out of the box is incredibly simple. No tools required! I would definitely recommend this fan to friends and family!