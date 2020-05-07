Like many people, it is really hard for me to

Sleep without white noise. I also need airflow circulating to keep me comfortable while I sleep.

I love how easily it fits into an extremely tight spot. I’ve been using a 20 inch pedestal fan for the last few years, and it has been a constant thorn in my side. Almost literally.

I run into it every single time

I walk by it, and step on the stand almost as frequently. It gets knocked around, and doesn’t do a great job.

This fan has absolutely solved the issue.

It takes up almost no space at all. Even with the base,it fits in ten square inches easily. I can put it in a corner, and it blows very well.

Since it’s location is out of hands reach from my bed, the remote comes in extra handy.

It is super convenient, and the tray built into the top of the unit is a nice touch.

It gives a great 90 degrees or oscillation, and the moves the air extremely well.

It works almost silently, which is wonderful. It produces just enough noise that I can sleep, while not being so loud it bothers my wife.

It has a Forest mode. This is the coolest thing I have seen on a fan ever. It creates a variable speed and seemingly chaotic pattern with the fan speed. It definitely simulates blowing forest breezes. This works better than any sleeping pill I’ve tried over the years. This knocks me, my cats, and my wife out in minutes. It is so relaxing.

I’ve always felt that tower fans were less than, but this one has truly turned me around. Aside from fitting into the perfect tiny little niche, it is also the perfect height. When I’m in bed, or my chair it blows exactly where I need it, and gives a strong breeze even ten feet away.

It is a great piece of hardware, and fits in with almost any decor. It looks and works fantastic, and I could not be happier with it.