$67.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: July 11 - 14 Details
Fastest delivery: July 5 - 10
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Tower Fan, Taotronics 36”... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Housewares Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(373)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Housewares Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(14)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$81.99
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: TaoTronics Humidifier
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

4 Year Housewares Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.5 out of 5 stars 373
$9.99
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

Tower Fan, Taotronics 36” Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, Quiet Cooling, 3 Modes, 3 Speeds, LED Display, 12-Hour Timer, Space-Saving, Portable Floor Bladeless Fan for Bedroom Living Rooms

4.9 out of 5 stars 1,300 ratings
List Price $79.99
With Deal: $67.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $12.00 (15%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • CUSTOMIZABLE AIRFLOW: Personalize the cooling effects with the 3 fan speeds (Low, Medium, High) and 3 cooling modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep)
  • WIDE & SMOOTH OSCILLATION: Distributes ample air circulation to bring faster relief from the heat courtesy of the 65° wide angle oscillation and 20ft/s velocity
  • EASY TO USE: Track the ambient temperature, speed, mode, timer and oscillation from the large clear LED display; control all settings from the remote as you relax on the couch or bed
  • SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: 36” compact fan fits into any room corner without taking up too much space, a welcome addition to your bedroom, study, office, etc.
  • SAFE FOR KIDS: ETL-certified tower fan with narrow fence creates a powerful stream of airflow without fast spinning blades, perfect for families with curious children and pets
  • WHAT YOU GET: Whole room fan, 12 month and life time friendly customer service. This cooling fan helps improve air circulation & energy savings in your home, bedroom and office. Come to get cool now!
PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy
Your medication, delivered Learn more >

Frequently bought together

  • Tower Fan, Taotronics 36” Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, Quiet Cooling, 3 Modes, 3 Speeds, LED Display, 12-Hour Timer, Space-Saving, Portable Floor Bladeless Fan for Bedroom Living Rooms
  • +
  • Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Black
  • +
  • Tower Fan, Oscillating Fan Powerful Floor Fan with Remote & Large LED Display, 9 Modes, Easy Clean, Up to12H Timer Bladeless Standing Fan Portable for the Whole Room Home Office
Total price: $162.92
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

fan for bedroom
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

TaoTronics - Enhance Your Life

Enjoy life to the fullest with TaoTronics. From industry-leading LED lighting solutions to home goods and audio devices, we put users at the center of our decisions and design products that address life’s needs and help you make the most of your daily activities.


Technical Specifications:

Rated Power: 60W

Input: AC 120V 60Hz

3 Modes: Normal/Natural/Sleep

3 Speeds: Low/Medium/High

Timer: 1-12 Hours

Oscillation: 65°

Noise Level: 44dB

Operation Temperature: 41°F-104°F

Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 x 35.4in

Net Weight: 6.9lb
What’s in the Box:

•1 x TaoTronics Tower Fan Body (TT-TF002)

•1 x Front Fan Base

•1 x Rear Fan Base

•3 x Thumb Screws

•1 x Remote Control

•1 x CR2032 Type Lithium Battery

•1 x User Guide

•1 x Welcome Card

Product information

Technical Specification

Safety Information [PDF ]
User Manual [PDF ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Compare with similar items


Tower Fan, Taotronics 36” Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, Quiet Cooling, 3 Modes, 3 Speeds, LED Display, 12-Hour Timer, Space-Saving, Portable Floor Bladeless Fan for Bedroom Living Rooms
Tower Fan, Homech Whole Room Wind Curve Auto Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote, Quiet Cooling, 3 Modes, 3 Speeds, up to 12H Timer, LED Display with Auto Screen Off, Floor Bladeless Fan for Bedroom, Study or Office Use
Tower Fan, Oscillating Fan Powerful Floor Fan with Remote & Large LED Display, 9 Modes, Easy Clean, Up to12H Timer Bladeless Standing Fan Portable for the Whole Room Home Office
Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan
Lasko Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan with Nighttime Setting, Timer and Remote Control for Indoor, Bedroom and Home Office Use, Silver T42951
Tower Fan, 42 Inch Portable Oscillating Quiet Cooling Fan with Remote Controlled, 3 Modes and Speed Settings, Built-in Timer LED Display Stand Up Floor Fans Safe for Bedroom, Home Office Use, Black
Customer Rating 4.9 out of 5 stars (1300) 4.9 out of 5 stars (1860) 4.8 out of 5 stars (1310) 4.3 out of 5 stars (8684) 4.3 out of 5 stars (6947) 4.4 out of 5 stars (528)
Price $67.99 $79.99 $79.99 $48.49 $62.72 $69.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com HonyStore Homeify US Mall Amazon.com Amazon.com Lskuper
Color Black Black Black White Silver T42951 Black
Item Dimensions 11.81 x 11.81 x 35.43 inches 11.81 x 11.81 x 35.43 inches 12.00 x 12.00 x 35.00 inches 10.00 x 10.00 x 32.83 inches 13.00 x 13.00 x 42.50 inches 12.80 x 12.80 x 42.00 inches
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
1,300 customer ratings
5 star
91%
4 star
6%
3 star
1%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
How does Amazon calculate star ratings?
SaraBear
#1 REVIEWER#1 HALL OF FAME
5.0 out of 5 stars Really cools off my attic space!
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
105 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
willisotaTop Contributor: Firefly (TV Show)
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Best fan I have owned
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
87 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Zest
5.0 out of 5 stars Quite tower fan with small footprint
Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2020
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
review imagereview image
84 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
flower
5.0 out of 5 stars Great tower fan
Reviewed in the United States on June 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
77 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ryan
5.0 out of 5 stars Super quiet and intuitive features make this a Fan-tastic tower fan
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
77 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.