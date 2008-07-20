Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
  • Android
  • Windows Phone
  • Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader
Facebook Twitter Pinterest
  • List Price: $15.95
  • Save: $4.14 (26%)
FREE Shipping on orders over $25.
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Target Iran: The Truth Ab... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
+ $3.99 shipping
Used: Acceptable | Details
Sold by FTBOOKS
Condition: Used: Acceptable
Comment: We are certain you will be delighted with our high level of customer service. all our books are in 'Good' or better condition and we ship daily from our UK warehouse.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$6.45
+ $3.99 shipping
Sold by: AcjBooks
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
See this image

Target Iran: The Truth About the White House's Plans for Regime Change Paperback – September 28, 2007

by
Scott Ritter (Author)
Visit Amazon's Scott Ritter Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Scott Ritter (Author)
4.0 out of 5 stars 22 customer reviews
See all 7 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
"Please retry"
$10.99
Hardcover
"Please retry"
$2.19
$2.19 $2.02
Paperback
"Please retry"
$11.81
$6.45 $1.05
Barron's Digital Membership
Outsmart the market with Barron's unrivaled insights Learn more
$11.81 FREE Shipping on orders over $25. Only 1 left in stock - order soon. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
click to open popover

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Iraq Confidential: The Untold Story of the Intelligence Conspiracy to Undermine the UN and Overthrow Saddam Hussein
    Scott Ritter
    3.5 out of 5 stars 27
    Hardcover
    $3.90
Next

Editorial Reviews

From Booklist

Read more

About the Author

Read more
NO_CONTENT_IN_FEATURE
Book Awards
Book Awards
Browse award-winning titles. See more

Product details

  • Paperback: 272 pages
  • Publisher: Nation Books (September 28, 2007)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 1568583567
  • ISBN-13: 978-1568583563
  • Product Dimensions: 8.1 x 5.5 x 0.6 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 10.4 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.0 out of 5 stars  See all reviews (22 customer reviews)
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #3,171,235 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?

Customer Reviews

Top Customer Reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsDeja vu Regime Change Again?
ByJ.L. Populiston July 20, 2008
Format: Hardcover|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsA must read
ByMatthew Smithon June 9, 2007
Format: Hardcover|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 6 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsBravo Scott Ritter
ByP. F. Sotoon May 2, 2016
Format: Paperback|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat book, but read the conclusion first.
ByLutheron February 8, 2007
Format: Hardcover|Verified Purchase
Read more
33 comments| 26 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most Recent Customer Reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Target Iran: The Truth About the White House's Plans for Regime Change
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Target Iran: The Truth About the White House's Plans for Regime Change
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.