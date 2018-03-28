$20.95
Tech Tools Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag - Suctions to Your Desk, Heavy Duty Stress Relief Ball, Funny Gifts for Boss or Coworker

Sport Type Boxing
Brand Tech Tools
Color Red
Age Range (Description) Adult

About this item

  • 👊 RELIEVE STRESS FROM YOUR DESK The mini punching bag desk toy can attach to any surface to give you instant stress relief right at your fingertips, perfect as stress relief office funny gifts for coworkers, and great gag gift idea for those men women who have everything
  • 👊 RESILIENT SPRING KEEPS COMING BACK FOR MORE The durable spring bounces the punching boxing stress ball back every time you hit it so that you can keep going until you're calm, Great for adults and kids alike
  • 👊 HEAVY DUTY COMPOSITION No matter how long you need to vent, this desk punching bag stress relief toy can take the heat over and over and relief your anxiety
  • 👊 GREAT FOR HOME OR WORK ENVIRONMENTS Voted as Top Cool Gadgets of the year, Kill daily life stress at home or work tension at the job with these stress reliever office desk accessories
  • 👊 INCLUDES EVERYTHING YOU NEED This inflatable desktop punching ball comes with an air pump to ensure that the ball is always inflated and ready for action

Product Description

STRESS BUSTER DESKTOP PUNCHING BALL

STRESSED?

Ever wish you could ditch work for an hour or two and hit the gym to blow off some steam?
While your boss isn't likely to give you any time to run off during the day, you can still get that same level of stress relief right from the comfort of your work desk. The Stress Relieving Desktop Punching Ball is here to heed the call and help you relieve your stress at home or at work.

RELEASE IT!

The Stress Relieving Desktop Punching Ball takes an average, squeezable stress ball to a whole new level. Made from extremely durable and resilient material, the punching ball itself can withstand a beating from your fist without ever becoming weakened or deflating.
With these punching balls, you can strike it again and again to ease the stress from your workday until you are feeling calm again.

PRODUCT FEATURES

This stress reliever toy comes with an included pump to ensure that you don't have to waste any time blowing up the ball with your breath, allowing you to spend your time quelling your tension instead.

The punch ball is attached to a durable spring that continuously bounces the ball back at you, giving you endless hours of stress relief should you need it.

Invite tranquility back into your life when you bring home the Stress Relieving Desktop Punching Ball today.

Youth Boxing Training Set Kids Punching Bag adult boxing bag Pro punching bag Kids punching
Youth Boxing Training Set Kids Punching Ball Set Adult Punching Ball Set Pro Punching Reflex Bag Youth Punching Bag Set
Height Adjustable 31" - 42" 48" - 58" 49" - 63" 35" - 50"
Boxing Gloves Included

Top reviews from the United States

Ketz85
5.0 out of 5 stars Best purchas i ever made
Reviewed in the United States on March 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
wildrice
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Stress Reliever ...
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Lily
4.0 out of 5 stars Still recommend even with this design flaw.
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
Lily
4.0 out of 5 stars Still recommend even with this design flaw.
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2019
This was a gift doe my husband and it's been fun to have. It can take a punch without coming off or several punches. The only bummer is part of the base is breaking that is around the spring. It still works but pieces are coming off. It seems like a design flaw as you punch it the rubbing juat wears this area down.
16 people found this helpful
MNEILL
3.0 out of 5 stars It's a good stress reliever
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
MNEILL
3.0 out of 5 stars It's a good stress reliever
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2018
It's a good stress reliever. But after a couple of months of heavy beating due to a stressful Forcepoint migration it finally gave up.
24 people found this helpful
Josh
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun and inexpensive gift
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
ChyChy Ely
4.0 out of 5 stars Best thing for my work department
Reviewed in the United States on December 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars "Best gift ever!"
Reviewed in the United States on February 4, 2020
Verified Purchase
Justin Dwyer
1.0 out of 5 stars Horrible quality, missing items!
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

H. Cornish
1.0 out of 5 stars Don't bother buying save yourself some money!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
H. Cornish
1.0 out of 5 stars Don't bother buying save yourself some money!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 12, 2021
Was a great product to start with, however after less than two months the base started to split and then a week after I'd noticed it had split the whole thing came apart and cannot be fixed. I've tried to contact the seller but there's nowhere obvious as my returns window has closed literally a week before it broke! Would not recommend as it's not fit for the purpose!
Chris B
5.0 out of 5 stars Seems robust enough.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
Evelyne Goure
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome stress reliever & good value 4 money too!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 14, 2022
Verified Purchase
SavyyK
5.0 out of 5 stars Makes a difference
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
