|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|8.43 x 7.76 x 4.33 inches
|Package Weight
|0.74 Kilograms
|Brand Name
|Tech Tools
|Color
|Red
|Manufacturer
|Princess International Inc.
|Sport Type
|Boxing
Tech Tools Stress Buster Desktop Punching Bag - Suctions to Your Desk, Heavy Duty Stress Relief Ball, Funny Gifts for Boss or Coworker
About this item
- 👊 RELIEVE STRESS FROM YOUR DESK The mini punching bag desk toy can attach to any surface to give you instant stress relief right at your fingertips, perfect as stress relief office funny gifts for coworkers, and great gag gift idea for those men women who have everything
- 👊 RESILIENT SPRING KEEPS COMING BACK FOR MORE The durable spring bounces the punching boxing stress ball back every time you hit it so that you can keep going until you're calm, Great for adults and kids alike
- 👊 HEAVY DUTY COMPOSITION No matter how long you need to vent, this desk punching bag stress relief toy can take the heat over and over and relief your anxiety
- 👊 GREAT FOR HOME OR WORK ENVIRONMENTS Voted as Top Cool Gadgets of the year, Kill daily life stress at home or work tension at the job with these stress reliever office desk accessories
- 👊 INCLUDES EVERYTHING YOU NEED This inflatable desktop punching ball comes with an air pump to ensure that the ball is always inflated and ready for action
Product Description
STRESS BUSTER DESKTOP PUNCHING BALL
STRESSED?
Ever wish you could ditch work for an hour or two and hit the gym to blow off some steam?
While your boss isn't likely to give you any time to run off during the day, you can still get that same level of stress relief right from the comfort of your work desk. The Stress Relieving Desktop Punching Ball is here to heed the call and help you relieve your stress at home or at work.
RELEASE IT!
The Stress Relieving Desktop Punching Ball takes an average, squeezable stress ball to a whole new level. Made from extremely durable and resilient material, the punching ball itself can withstand a beating from your fist without ever becoming weakened or deflating.
With these punching balls, you can strike it again and again to ease the stress from your workday until you are feeling calm again.
PRODUCT FEATURES
This stress reliever toy comes with an included pump to ensure that you don't have to waste any time blowing up the ball with your breath, allowing you to spend your time quelling your tension instead.
The punch ball is attached to a durable spring that continuously bounces the ball back at you, giving you endless hours of stress relief should you need it.
Invite tranquility back into your life when you bring home the Stress Relieving Desktop Punching Ball today.
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2019
I own and operate my own business, and I'm a web developer, so I have my share of frustrations on a weekly basis. From code issues to client issues, sometimes you just need a great stress reliever ... this punching bag is just the right thing for me.
Can't find that bug in the code and want to pull your hair out? Punching bag!
Prospect strings you along and even signed the contract, only to not ever pay? Punching bag!
Waiting on hold forever for your Internet provider, only to get someone who doesn't know how to fix your problem? That's right ... punching bag!
There are a ton of things that cause stress in our daily lives, and this punching bag really does help. I'd recommend it to anyone in need of immediate stress relief.
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2019
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2018
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 12, 2021
Will buy again but this one looks like it should last a while so thank you 😉