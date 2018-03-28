This is exactly what I hoped it would be ... a desktop mounted punching bag. Super easy to set up, comes with it's own air pump, and the suction cup on the bottom is outstanding. I also love the fact that it's a great size ... not a tiny little novelty sized punching bag, but a normal sized bag that can take a full-on punch. I don't actually use it on my desk, but have it set up on my L-shaped granite top bar, right at the corner. It's perfect ... when I walk by, I give it a punch, and back to work. Even my guests seem to enjoy it, which is funny, as I thought I'd get some flack about it, but they all just "get it!"



I own and operate my own business, and I'm a web developer, so I have my share of frustrations on a weekly basis. From code issues to client issues, sometimes you just need a great stress reliever ... this punching bag is just the right thing for me.



Can't find that bug in the code and want to pull your hair out? Punching bag!



Prospect strings you along and even signed the contract, only to not ever pay? Punching bag!



Waiting on hold forever for your Internet provider, only to get someone who doesn't know how to fix your problem? That's right ... punching bag!



There are a ton of things that cause stress in our daily lives, and this punching bag really does help. I'd recommend it to anyone in need of immediate stress relief.