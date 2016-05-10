More or less what I had expected. I love Savage, but he always keeps some distance between his personal life and his radio persona. He never mentions his wife, and rarely his two children. One comment that surprised me is Teddy is the only dog he takes to restaurants. I didn't know he has more dogs! He mentioned the tragedy with Jerome, which is heartbreaking, and the fact that Muslims don't like dogs..(true! ) He repeats the phrase "righteous indignation" a million times :-) so what...I love listening to his show every day. I live in Israel, and Michael reminds me the America that I love and admire, and how quickly it is disappearing under the subversive, thin smoking snake in the white house. Michael, you are an inspiration to me...every morning I take my do to the dog park, and as she plays with other dogs I listen carefully to the show and think if I could only share a pizza with this man at Pinocchio or ride my bike alongside his baby blue Bianchi Bike, I would be even happier!! But I live thousands of miles from him, so I guess it will never happen. Thank you for the book.Thank you for your radio. You are my gift every day..