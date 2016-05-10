Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
Teddy and Me: Confessions of a Service Human Paperback – February 7, 2017
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
On air for 20 years, MICHAEL SAVAGE has millions of loyal listeners for his #1 streaming radio show. The Savage Nation is one of the top radio talk programs in America, broadcast on over 225 stations. A prolific New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Savage has been profiled in Playboy and The New Yorker and he has been awarded the coveted Freedom of Speech Award from Talkers magazine. He received his Ph.D. in epidemiology and nutrition sciences from the University of California at Berkeley.
