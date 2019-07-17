- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie | Patented Design | Light Pink + Light Blue | Happy + Angry | Show your mood without saying a word!
|Brand
|TeeTurtle
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|6.5 x 6.5 x 4.5 inches
|Model Name
|Reversible Octopus Plush
|Color
|Light Pink and Light Blue
|Material
|Plush
About this item
- This award-winning, #1 best-selling plushie has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too!
- “The reversible mood octopus is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby” - The Today Show
- Show your mood without saying a word! Whether you’re having a great day or everything is terrible, the Octopus Plushie can show your friends and family how you’re feeling. Simply flip the plushie to its happy face or its angry face.
- Over 24,000 5 star reviews! Kids and adults alike will love the supersoft fabric and portable size of the plushies. Not to mention, they flip INSIDE OUT, thanks to TeeTurtle’s patented Reversible Plushie design.
- Collect them all! TeeTurtle makes reversible unicorns, narwhals, cats, dogs, pandas, turtles, and more, in tons of different colors!
Show your mood without saying a word!
TeeTurtle is the creator of the original Reversible Octopus Plushie, as seen on TikTok! These snuggly stuffed animals are an original, patented design!
Reversible
These plushies are reversible, with a happy side and an angry side. You'll feel like you have two plushies in one!
Reversible
Show your emotion
Super soft
Collect them all
|Reversible Octopus Plush
|Reversible Ghost Plush
|Reversible Fox Plush
|Reversible Unicorn Plush
|Reversible Cat Plush
|Age
|6+
|6+
|6+
|6+
|6+
|Furry
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Aquatic
|✓
|Cute
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Amazon Exclusive Colors
|✓
TeeTurtle is the home of the original Reversible Octopus Plushie! Show your mood to the world with this cute reversible plush Octopus, as seen on TikTok! They are easy to flip inside out, and have two different faces to help you express yourself. These super soft toys are perfect for playing, collecting, and cuddling. They make the perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, baby showers, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and more! Reversible Octopus Plushies are protected by multiple U.S. Copyright Registrations including Registration No. VA0002103871, U.S. Design Patent Nos. D836,168; D822,127; and D860,337, U.S. Utility Patent No. 10,786,746 B2 and trade dress rights under the Lanham Act.
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2019
It's a lot bigger than I thought it would be. I was expecting it to fit in the palm of my hand. Instead it sits on my whole hand with overhang.
It is so CUTE!
I got the gray/black one because it's sorta reminiscent of YouTube channel Unus Annus, and even has a little swirl on the black sides head.
And it is SO soft!
I can't recommend it enough for kids and adults of all ages! It always puts a smile on my face.
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2020
Mine is pictured, but there are other colors available.
I liked him so much that I purchased one each for my 14yo son and my 22yo daughter. They both love the plushie!
He's soft, smooth, and well-made. He comes with a long tag on his side, but I just cut that off. The colors are vibrant. And it's pretty satisfying to flip him inside out and back again.
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2021
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2019
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2021
Recomendado