TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie | Patented Design | Light Pink + Light Blue | Happy + Angry | Show your mood without saying a word!

4.8 out of 5 stars 62,828 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Toys & Games
Light Pink and Light Blue

Enhance your purchase

Brand TeeTurtle
Item Dimensions LxWxH 6.5 x 6.5 x 4.5 inches
Model Name Reversible Octopus Plush
Color Light Pink and Light Blue
Material Plush

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • This award-winning, #1 best-selling plushie has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too!
  • “The reversible mood octopus is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby” - The Today Show
  • Show your mood without saying a word! Whether you’re having a great day or everything is terrible, the Octopus Plushie can show your friends and family how you’re feeling. Simply flip the plushie to its happy face or its angry face.
  • Over 24,000 5 star reviews! Kids and adults alike will love the supersoft fabric and portable size of the plushies. Not to mention, they flip INSIDE OUT, thanks to TeeTurtle’s patented Reversible Plushie design.
  • Collect them all! TeeTurtle makes reversible unicorns, narwhals, cats, dogs, pandas, turtles, and more, in tons of different colors!
From the manufacturer

cute kawaii reversible plush adorable animal reversible ghost octopus unicorn present gift plushie

Show your mood without saying a word!

TeeTurtle is the creator of the original Reversible Octopus Plushie, as seen on TikTok! These snuggly stuffed animals are an original, patented design!

rainbow cute plush narwhal stuffed animal adorable fun reversible
reversible plush

Reversible

These plushies are reversible, with a happy side and an angry side. You'll feel like you have two plushies in one!

reversible plush

Reversible

octopus reversible cute

Show your emotion

cat cute happy kawaii adorable

Super soft

cat mochi octopus spooky halloween ghost christmas unicorn adorable stuffed animal

Collect them all

fox ghost cat halloween cute christmas gift children stuffed animal adorable
reversible octopus plush reversible ghost plush reversible fox plush reversible unicorn plush Reversible cat plush
Reversible Octopus Plush Reversible Ghost Plush Reversible Fox Plush Reversible Unicorn Plush Reversible Cat Plush
Age 6+ 6+ 6+ 6+ 6+
Furry
Aquatic
Cute
Amazon Exclusive Colors

Product Description

TeeTurtle is the home of the original Reversible Octopus Plushie! Show your mood to the world with this cute reversible plush Octopus, as seen on TikTok! They are easy to flip inside out, and have two different faces to help you express yourself. These super soft toys are perfect for playing, collecting, and cuddling. They make the perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, baby showers, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and more! Reversible Octopus Plushies are protected by multiple U.S. Copyright Registrations including Registration No. VA0002103871, U.S. Design Patent Nos. D836,168; D822,127; and D860,337, U.S. Utility Patent No. 10,786,746 B2 and trade dress rights under the Lanham Act.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
62,828 global ratings
Top reviews from the United States

Smk14
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute Toy
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2019
Color: Green and AquaVerified Purchase
Customer image
Smk14
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute Toy
Reviewed in the United States on July 18, 2019
I bought this for myself as a grown adult woman because I'm an impulsive shopper. It really serves no purpose other than it is cute. I put a regular soap dispenser in the pic for size comparison. Nice soft and plush. The tag is on the happy side. I find that looking at the angry side actually worsens my mood so I keep it on the happy side mostly. I should really bring it to work and put it on my desk and flip it for my moods so people know what they're getting into before they come talk to me. I think I paid about $10 for this so a bit overpriced.
Sarah
5.0 out of 5 stars #Tik Tok made me buy it
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2020
Color: Red and YellowVerified Purchase
Lorraine Chardon
1.0 out of 5 stars Nonsense
Reviewed in the United States on November 29, 2020
Color: Day/NightVerified Purchase
Deeanna
5.0 out of 5 stars The best plushie
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2020
Color: Black and GrayVerified Purchase
Customer image
Deeanna
5.0 out of 5 stars The best plushie
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2020
I love everything about this! I am a full grown lady who loves adorable things and this thing just caught me and wouldn't let go and I had to buy it!
It's a lot bigger than I thought it would be. I was expecting it to fit in the palm of my hand. Instead it sits on my whole hand with overhang.
It is so CUTE!
I got the gray/black one because it's sorta reminiscent of YouTube channel Unus Annus, and even has a little swirl on the black sides head.
And it is SO soft!
I can't recommend it enough for kids and adults of all ages! It always puts a smile on my face.
Bo is gay
5.0 out of 5 stars Freaking epic
Reviewed in the United States on February 4, 2019
Color: Light Pink and Light BlueVerified Purchase
Mother Forquer
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute little thing!
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Color: Sunset/MermaidVerified Purchase
Customer image
Mother Forquer
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute little thing!
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
This mood octopus is such a cute little plushie.
Mine is pictured, but there are other colors available.
I liked him so much that I purchased one each for my 14yo son and my 22yo daughter. They both love the plushie!
He's soft, smooth, and well-made. He comes with a long tag on his side, but I just cut that off. The colors are vibrant. And it's pretty satisfying to flip him inside out and back again.
Dakota
1.0 out of 5 stars Imported Trash
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2021
Color: Angry Red + Rage BlackVerified Purchase
Customer image
Dakota
1.0 out of 5 stars Imported Trash
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2021
I had bought this for a gift and bought the actual brand Teeturle ones, as Amazon did not have any others in stock at the time. I actually got the name brand for $12 and free shipping and the Amazon one for $15 and free shipping. The Amazon one is such low quality, it is very soft, but I got it today in the mail and the stitches are already coming out, there is little stuffing I the body so it does not form right. The legs are also way longer than the picture. However it will be about the same price to return, so I will probably gift it to my dog. 10/10 would just buy from the actual brand it's cheaper as the run many sales and the difference in quality is overwhelming.
Oliver Martinez
5.0 out of 5 stars Soft and light
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2019
Color: Light Pink and Dark PinkVerified Purchase
Customer image
Oliver Martinez
5.0 out of 5 stars Soft and light
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2019
Exactly like the picture! Very soft and easy to flip inside out. I bought it for my girlfriend as a Christmas present. Also, super fast delivery with regular shipping!
Top reviews from other countries

Lucy Byrne
2.0 out of 5 stars Not as advertised
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 7, 2021
Color: Black and GrayVerified Purchase
FluffyJKZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great way to pre warn men lol
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2021
Color: Purple and BlueVerified Purchase
Customer image
FluffyJKZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great way to pre warn men lol
Reviewed in Canada on July 21, 2021
Great plushy ! My wife uses to communicate on bad days and let me know ahead of time before i pass the "oh ****" line. Totally recommend
Denisse
5.0 out of 5 stars Bonito, suave y resistente
Reviewed in Mexico on February 9, 2021
Color: Green and AquaVerified Purchase
Bita
5.0 out of 5 stars Me encantó
Reviewed in Mexico on November 7, 2020
Color: Green + PurpleVerified Purchase
Sara K.
4.0 out of 5 stars Small and adorable
Reviewed in Canada on June 3, 2021
Color: Sunset/MermaidVerified Purchase
