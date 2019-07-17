I had bought this for a gift and bought the actual brand Teeturle ones, as Amazon did not have any others in stock at the time. I actually got the name brand for $12 and free shipping and the Amazon one for $15 and free shipping. The Amazon one is such low quality, it is very soft, but I got it today in the mail and the stitches are already coming out, there is little stuffing I the body so it does not form right. The legs are also way longer than the picture. However it will be about the same price to return, so I will probably gift it to my dog. 10/10 would just buy from the actual brand it’s cheaper as the run many sales and the difference in quality is overwhelming.