Let me start off with the artwork, it’s gorgeous and I love the names of the cocktails, even though some can be obnoxiously long. It also sections itself between drinks for girls and drinks for guys, which I find to be a little odd.

Now, this whole book can be summarized with just explaining the cocktail they named the book after: a clever name, but it’s just a shot of tequila with hot sauce and a dill pickle. There’s just no method to madness, like a group of people got together and made a bunch of puns about books they like, and we can write something quick about the book in relation to the cocktail but other than that bit of cleverness there’s no fundamental understanding of cocktail creation represented here.



Rememberance of things Pabst is clever and would have been cool to see something other than earl grey tea mixed with Pabst blue ribbon be the cocktail (if beer cocktails interest you check out cocktails on tap or something)

Decline and fall down is just pisco and Pepsi. I didn’t need to buy a book for that.



Buy this book if you are having some kind of book club but want to involve Booz and a fun quirky twist. Don’t buy it if you want a cocktail book or want to actually learn anything.