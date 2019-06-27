- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Have one to sell?
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Join or create book clubs
Choose books together
Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Paused You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
Learn more
Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist Hardcover – Illustrated, April 23, 2013
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
|
Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
"Please retry"
|Free with your Audible trial
Editors' Picks: The Best Cookbooks of the Month
The top cookbooks of the month picked by Amazon Book Review Editor, Seira Wilson. See her picks.
Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Frequently bought together
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Special offers and product promotions
From the Publisher
Editorial Reviews
Review
"It's a little-known fact that the information in here will make anyone look and sound better than they actually do"
-David Baldacci
"...this is a wonderfully entertaining read, slight enough to be digested in one sitting, clever enough to be entertaining even if you never make a single one of the cocktails."
-World of Beer blog
"Tequila Mockingbird is a refreshing reminder that drinking is supposed to be fun, and it brings together the kind of cocktails you'll actually make into a book you'll actually use."
-DrinkSpirits.com
"You've never seen so many literary inside jokes in your whole life, which makes this little cookbook my new favorite thing... The commentary is hilarious, to boot."
-FoodRiot
"Ingredient by ingredient I became a fan of the ersatz bartending guide for English majors, in which summaries of classic novels and their corresponding recipes are garnished with groan-worthy puns and sepia-toned illustrations. I toast to that!"
-Palm Beach Post
"Pun-tastic cocktail delights . . . peruse it to find your book club's next read (and cocktail)."
-Epicurious.com
―-
-David Baldacci
"...this is a wonderfully entertaining read, slight enough to be digested in one sitting, clever enough to be entertaining even if you never make a single one of the cocktails."
-World of Beer blog
"Tequila Mockingbird is a refreshing reminder that drinking is supposed to be fun, and it brings together the kind of cocktails you'll actually make into a book you'll actually use."
-DrinkSpirits.com
"You've never seen so many literary inside jokes in your whole life, which makes this little cookbook my new favorite thing... The commentary is hilarious, to boot."
-FoodRiot
"Ingredient by ingredient I became a fan of the ersatz bartending guide for English majors, in which summaries of classic novels and their corresponding recipes are garnished with groan-worthy puns and sepia-toned illustrations. I toast to that!"
-Palm Beach Post
"Pun-tastic cocktail delights . . . peruse it to find your book club's next read (and cocktail)."
-Epicurious.com
―-
About the Author
Tim Federle is the award-winning author of one of the world's bestselling cocktail recipe books, Tequila Mockingbird, as well as the Hollywood-themed spin-off Gone with the Gin, and the novelty board book Hickory Daiquiri Dock. His most recent book, Life Is Like a Musical, is a guide to life based on his experiences on Broadway. Declared "a prolific scribe whose breezy wit isn't bound to a single genre" by the Huffington Post, Tim also writes screenplays and novels. A native of San Francisco who grew up in Pittsburgh, Tim now divides his time between New York and the internet.
Product details
- Publisher : Running Press Adult; Illustrated edition (April 23, 2013)
- Language: : English
- Hardcover : 160 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0762448652
- ISBN-13 : 978-0762448654
- Item Weight : 10.4 ounces
- Dimensions : 5.25 x 0.65 x 7.25 inches
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#194 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #1 in Alcoholic Spirits
- #1 in Language Humor
- #1 in Wine (Books)
- Customer Reviews:
Start reading Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist on your Kindle in under a minute.
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
3,424 global ratings
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
My expectations were probably too high - what I was hoping for was less just pun-names on drinks and more drinks made with an understanding of and deep love for literature. I was yearning for something such as the "Cherry Poppins" to contain more British-based liquors with a flavor associated with the story itself; basically, I wanted more than puns, which this book is abundant in. It'd have been cool for someone who spent more time reading and analyzing literature and a mixologist to be involved in the making of this instead of just renaming a bunch of existing cocktails with cute names.
54 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Let me start off with the artwork, it’s gorgeous and I love the names of the cocktails, even though some can be obnoxiously long. It also sections itself between drinks for girls and drinks for guys, which I find to be a little odd.
Now, this whole book can be summarized with just explaining the cocktail they named the book after: a clever name, but it’s just a shot of tequila with hot sauce and a dill pickle. There’s just no method to madness, like a group of people got together and made a bunch of puns about books they like, and we can write something quick about the book in relation to the cocktail but other than that bit of cleverness there’s no fundamental understanding of cocktail creation represented here.
Rememberance of things Pabst is clever and would have been cool to see something other than earl grey tea mixed with Pabst blue ribbon be the cocktail (if beer cocktails interest you check out cocktails on tap or something)
Decline and fall down is just pisco and Pepsi. I didn’t need to buy a book for that.
Buy this book if you are having some kind of book club but want to involve Booz and a fun quirky twist. Don’t buy it if you want a cocktail book or want to actually learn anything.
Now, this whole book can be summarized with just explaining the cocktail they named the book after: a clever name, but it’s just a shot of tequila with hot sauce and a dill pickle. There’s just no method to madness, like a group of people got together and made a bunch of puns about books they like, and we can write something quick about the book in relation to the cocktail but other than that bit of cleverness there’s no fundamental understanding of cocktail creation represented here.
Rememberance of things Pabst is clever and would have been cool to see something other than earl grey tea mixed with Pabst blue ribbon be the cocktail (if beer cocktails interest you check out cocktails on tap or something)
Decline and fall down is just pisco and Pepsi. I didn’t need to buy a book for that.
Buy this book if you are having some kind of book club but want to involve Booz and a fun quirky twist. Don’t buy it if you want a cocktail book or want to actually learn anything.
28 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Great find for work white elephant gift exchange. Paired with mini bottles of tequila; expecting the recipient to be pleasantly pleased.
43 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
This book is hilarious! I gave it as a birthday gift but I kind of want one for myself. Tons of cocktail/drink recipes based on books you know and love...or hate! LOL.
Each one has a brief review (? not really but kind of) of the book before listing the ingredients and directions for the drink.
Very fun gift for anyone that loves books!
Each one has a brief review (? not really but kind of) of the book before listing the ingredients and directions for the drink.
Very fun gift for anyone that loves books!
22 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Gift for my bar obsessed fiancé. He loved it! He’s sitting here Christmas reading it like a novel.
21 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2016
Verified Purchase
Bought as a gift for my coworker who is an English teacher. If you know anything about English teachers, then you know they love literature and they love to drink.
31 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2014
Verified Purchase
Love the recipes, and the variety: simple, complex, sweet, tart, bitter etc. The literary puns were spot-on, and I liked the idea that the drink could match both the themes at work in the story, and sometimes even the literary criticism surrounding the novel. The suggested games at the end were very funny, and the illustrations also added to the whole presentation.
My only complaint was the way the cocktails were arranged into male/female categories.
Really??
Couldn't they be group by flavor, main alcoholic ingredient, literary genre, date of publication?
Not only was having two categories unhelpful in terms of finding drinks, it's a little insulting to divide drinks by sex.
All in all it was a lovely book, and I can overlook the classification for the most part.
My only complaint was the way the cocktails were arranged into male/female categories.
Really??
Couldn't they be group by flavor, main alcoholic ingredient, literary genre, date of publication?
Not only was having two categories unhelpful in terms of finding drinks, it's a little insulting to divide drinks by sex.
All in all it was a lovely book, and I can overlook the classification for the most part.
68 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2019
Verified Purchase
Got this for a gift and it is awesome! Every page is another recipe with a twist to a great piece of literature and I love the drawings.
I'm going to have to order one for my own bar area and it is going to be a go to gift from now on.
I'm going to have to order one for my own bar area and it is going to be a go to gift from now on.
5 people found this helpfulComment
Top reviews from other countries
LilleyLoohLah
I’m going to have such fun with thisReviewed in the United Kingdom on August 31, 2020
Verified Purchase
Oh my. The perfect book for a reader and lover of cocktails like myself. I don’t even know where to start with this review. There are sections on the equipment needed, techniques, decorating, and of course ingredients. Fantastic introductions to the cocktails including book title, year published and author as well as a brief summary with some interesting facts, some clever illustrations and also a twist in the name, ie Gin Eyre (which is of course a gin based cocktail named after Jane Eyre. Also included are some lovely mocktails and some tasty nibbles, also added in are some drinking games. I’m going to have such fun with this, I can tell you that much.
One person found this helpful
Amazon Customer
Great gift for cocktail lovers or literary enthusiastsReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Great selection of cocktails and mocktails (if you don't fancy any alcohol). There are also some recipes which are scaled up to pitcher size - ideal if you're hosting a book club or just having some friends round. There's a section at the beginning that provides an introduction cocktail making for those who aren't already acquainted with the subject, and thereafter the recipes are split into "Drinks for Dames", "Gulps for Guys", "Bevvies for Book Clubs" (pitcher recipes), "Refreshments for Recovering Readers" (mocktails), "Bar Bites for Book Hounds" (some snack recipes) and "Games for Geeks" (drinking games). Each recipe also has a short introduction which also includes a short tongue in cheek review of each book which is quite entertaining, and the back pages also include some drinking game suggestions and a metric / imperial conversion chart if you need one. I was expecting the book to be larger but it's actually pocket-sized, I would say smaller than A5, which made it very easy to wrap as a gift. Would recommend
2 people found this helpful
Gabby Singer
Quirky gift for literature loversReviewed in the United Kingdom on July 27, 2017
Verified Purchase
Bought as a gift for my cocktail and book loving little brother. It is SO GOOD. The literary puns, the delicious cocktail recipes... It would be really cool to set up a book club that reads its way through all the novels referenced in this book... Obviously with the accompanying cocktails to drink at the club meeting! In fact, why haven't I done this already?!
3 people found this helpful
Katherine
Well designed presentReviewed in the United Kingdom on July 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
I bought this as a present for my sister as I loved the title play on words (and she’s an English graduate). She loved it although I’m yet to hear how any of the cocktails panned out..
DRN
Decent.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 30, 2017
Verified Purchase
I forgot my friend's birthday so bought him this. I'm sure that he likes it as he likes alcohol and pretends that he's well read.
3 people found this helpful
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who bought this item also bought
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: gift for book lovers, entertaining books, southern recipes, father's day gift books, cooking gifts, gifts for the book lover