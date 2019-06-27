<Embed>
Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist Hardcover – Illustrated, April 23, 2013

by
Tim Federle (Author)
Visit Amazon's Tim Federle Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Tim Federle (Author), Lauren Mortimer (Illustrator)
4.8 out of 5 stars 3,424 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Alcoholic Spirits
From the Publisher

Read more

Editorial Reviews

Review

Review

"It's a little-known fact that the information in here will make anyone look and sound better than they actually do"
-David Baldacci


"...this is a wonderfully entertaining read, slight enough to be digested in one sitting, clever enough to be entertaining even if you never make a single one of the cocktails."
-World of Beer blog


"Tequila Mockingbird is a refreshing reminder that drinking is supposed to be fun, and it brings together the kind of cocktails you'll actually make into a book you'll actually use."
-DrinkSpirits.com


"You've never seen so many literary inside jokes in your whole life, which makes this little cookbook my new favorite thing... The commentary is hilarious, to boot."
-FoodRiot


"Ingredient by ingredient I became a fan of the ersatz bartending guide for English majors, in which summaries of classic novels and their corresponding recipes are garnished with groan-worthy puns and sepia-toned illustrations. I toast to that!"
-Palm Beach Post


"Pun-tastic cocktail delights . . . peruse it to find your book club's next read (and cocktail)."
-Epicurious.com
-

About the Author

Tim Federle is the award-winning author of one of the world's bestselling cocktail recipe books, Tequila Mockingbird, as well as the Hollywood-themed spin-off Gone with the Gin, and the novelty board book Hickory Daiquiri Dock. His most recent book, Life Is Like a Musical, is a guide to life based on his experiences on Broadway. Declared "a prolific scribe whose breezy wit isn't bound to a single genre" by the Huffington Post, Tim also writes screenplays and novels. A native of San Francisco who grew up in Pittsburgh, Tim now divides his time between New York and the internet.

Product details

  • Publisher : Running Press Adult; Illustrated edition (April 23, 2013)
  • Language: : English
  • Hardcover : 160 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 0762448652
  • ISBN-13 : 978-0762448654
  • Item Weight : 10.4 ounces
  • Dimensions : 5.25 x 0.65 x 7.25 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 3,424 ratings

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
3,424 global ratings
5 star
85%
4 star
11%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
Top reviews from the United States

Anna
3.0 out of 5 stars Not as clever as I wanted it to be
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
PghDrake
2.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful to look at, but terrible drinks.
Reviewed in the United States on February 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Happy Being Number Two
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect White Elephant Gift!
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
43 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Beckersly
5.0 out of 5 stars Tons of cocktail/drink recipes based on books you know and love..
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ashley Case
5.0 out of 5 stars He loved it! He's sitting here Christmas reading it like ...
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Candice R
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for an English teacher
Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Spilt Over
5.0 out of 5 stars Adorable and Punny, but With a Weird Classification System
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2014
Verified Purchase
Read more
68 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
stephanie
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift.
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

LilleyLoohLah
5.0 out of 5 stars I'm going to have such fun with this
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 31, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift for cocktail lovers or literary enthusiasts
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Gabby Singer
5.0 out of 5 stars Quirky gift for literature lovers
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 27, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Katherine
4.0 out of 5 stars Well designed present
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Report abuse
DRN
5.0 out of 5 stars Decent.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 30, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
