XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand, Air Planter Bulb Glass Vase Metal Swivel Holder Retro Tabletop for Hydroponics Home Garden Office Decoration - 3 Bulb Vase

4.5 out of 5 stars 2,010 ratings
Brand XXXFLOWER
Material Metal
Shape Round

About this item

  • ✿ Nice photo prop - Suitable for Cool and Vintage Ins style. It will be more beautiful and eye-catching if you fill the bottle with colored water or put some cobbles , flowers or a little fish into it. Even, you can use it as a container for drinks.
  • ✿ Materials - Frame is made of nature wood, mottled surface; three bulb terrariums are made of High boron silicon heat resistant glass.(Not easy to be broken).Great for floral arrangement, home decoration as well as various gift ideas.
  • ✿ Size - The wooden stand size : 5.5"H x 11" W x 4" D; Each vase : 3.74 H x 2.75 W; Opening – 1 inch Diameter. Suitable size perfect for desktop in office or home.
  • ✿ Creative gift to friends - Great for floral arrangement, home decoration as well as various gift ideas. Nice present to your nature-loving, gardeners. Sweet wedding party decoration gifts.
  • ✿ Accessories complete- Easy to set up and pour water as the pic 5 shows in 5 minutes(the hexagon screwdriver and screws are included).

Product description

Retro Wooden Frame Glass Plant Terrarium for Desktop
Rustic wood and vintage design, these decorative glass vases are perfect for adding a touch of green and elegance to your home or office.
Packing included:
1 x Hexagon Screwdriver
2 x Screws
1 x Metal Swivel Holder
8 x Fixed Plug
1 x Wooden Stand ( 2 piece )
3 x Mini Bulb Shape Vase( No plant or other decorative objects included in this item.)
About Terrarium
Size -The wooden stand size : 5.5"H x 11" W x 4" D


bulb mini vase: 3.74 H x 2.75 W, Opening – 1 inch Diameter
Material -wooden frame, three high boron silicon heat resistant glass bulb shape vase

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
2,010 global ratings
5 star
75%
4 star
12%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

RYAN
5.0 out of 5 stars A nice propagation station
Reviewed in the United States on May 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars A nice propagation station
By RYAN on May 26, 2019
This stand is nice and the shape of the bottles retains the water well.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
60 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sarah
5.0 out of 5 stars I love it.
Reviewed in the United States on August 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars I love it.
By Sarah on August 2, 2020
Simply adorable. I'm obsessed with this little thing and it's perfect to take up some extra space on my bathroom counter. Many other reviews complain about size, but if you read the dimensions in the description you should expect the size. I attached a photo with my hand in it for comparison.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
K. Brackett
5.0 out of 5 stars Pretty
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Pretty
By K. Brackett on January 13, 2019
I love it! Arrived in less than two days.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
39 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
TD
5.0 out of 5 stars The perfect gift
Reviewed in the United States on December 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
B. Thornton
5.0 out of 5 stars This was a hit!
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
23 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
berenis d.
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth the price ! So cute !!
Reviewed in the United States on November 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth the price ! So cute !!
By berenis d. on November 7, 2019
Super easy to put together it's adorable ! I need more of these for my room !
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joy Miller
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for plant cuttings and very attractive
Reviewed in the United States on October 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
18 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sonia
5.0 out of 5 stars Cute
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
19 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

