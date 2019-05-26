- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand, Air Planter Bulb Glass Vase Metal Swivel Holder Retro Tabletop for Hydroponics Home Garden Office Decoration - 3 Bulb Vase
|List Price:
|$30.99
|Price:
|
$23.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$7.00 (23%)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 50% on Plant Terrarium Love Vase when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Huabei. Here's how (restrictions apply)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 50% on wooden wall sign when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Huabei. Here's how (restrictions apply)
-
Promotion Available.
Save 50% on wall clock when you purchase 1 or more Qualifying items offered by Huabei. Here's how (restrictions apply)
View all 4 promotions
|Brand
|XXXFLOWER
|Material
|Metal
|Shape
|Round
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ✿ Nice photo prop - Suitable for Cool and Vintage Ins style. It will be more beautiful and eye-catching if you fill the bottle with colored water or put some cobbles , flowers or a little fish into it. Even, you can use it as a container for drinks.
- ✿ Materials - Frame is made of nature wood, mottled surface; three bulb terrariums are made of High boron silicon heat resistant glass.(Not easy to be broken).Great for floral arrangement, home decoration as well as various gift ideas.
- ✿ Size - The wooden stand size : 5.5"H x 11" W x 4" D; Each vase : 3.74 H x 2.75 W; Opening – 1 inch Diameter. Suitable size perfect for desktop in office or home.
- ✿ Creative gift to friends - Great for floral arrangement, home decoration as well as various gift ideas. Nice present to your nature-loving, gardeners. Sweet wedding party decoration gifts.
- ✿ Accessories complete- Easy to set up and pour water as the pic 5 shows in 5 minutes(the hexagon screwdriver and screws are included).
Customer ratings by feature
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Compare with similar items
Product description
Retro Wooden Frame Glass Plant Terrarium for Desktop
Rustic wood and vintage design, these decorative glass vases are perfect for adding a touch of green and elegance to your home or office.
Packing included:
1 x Hexagon Screwdriver
2 x Screws
1 x Metal Swivel Holder
8 x Fixed Plug
1 x Wooden Stand ( 2 piece )
3 x Mini Bulb Shape Vase( No plant or other decorative objects included in this item.)
About Terrarium
Size -The wooden stand size : 5.5"H x 11" W x 4" D
bulb mini vase: 3.74 H x 2.75 W, Opening – 1 inch Diameter
Material -wooden frame, three high boron silicon heat resistant glass bulb shape vase
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By RYAN on May 26, 2019
By Sarah on August 2, 2020
By K. Brackett on January 13, 2019
By berenis d. on November 7, 2019