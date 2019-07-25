Official Trailer
Meet the Boys
Meet the Seven
HOMELANDER
With the face of a movie star and the superpowers of a God, Homelander is the greatest superhero alive, and the leader of The Seven. Not only can he fly, he’s got superstrength and superhearing, and he can see through almost anything with his X-ray vision and then destroy it with his laser eyes. On the surface, he’s affable, modest, and sincere; the ultimate Boy Scout, an all-American, God-fearing patriot. But just like mere mortals, even superheroes have secrets.
STARLIGHT
Annie January is as down-to-earth and sincere as they come; the girl next door with superpowers. And as Starlight, “The Defender of Des Moines,” all she’s ever wanted to do is save the world – and while a lot of people say that as a corny catchphrase, she actually means it. So when she’s selected to join The Seven, it’s every dream she’s ever had come true. But that dream becomes her worst nightmare when this fresh-faced Midwesterner arrives in New York, and learns that the old adage is true: never meet your heroes.
A-TRAIN
A-Train is a member of The Seven and the fastest man in the world. But underneath the cavalier exterior of a celebrity superhero lies the soul of a mortal athlete with a deep insecurity about staying at the top. He’ll do whatever it takes to remain in The Seven, because he knows it’s only a matter of time until a younger, faster challenger takes his place – and that’s a problem even the fastest man in the world can’t outrun.
BLACK NOIR
Silent, stealthy, and enigmatic, Black Noir is The Seven’s superpowered ninja. His superstrength and heightened senses, such as his razor-sharp hearing, are matched only by his proficiency in the martial arts. Criminals run in terror at the mere mention of his name. Little is known about this lethal warrior, other than his having trained with a master sensei to become the death dealer that he is today. Whatever lies behind Black Noir’s mask is a complete mystery – which only makes him more terrifying.
THE DEEP
The Deep can breathe underwater and communicate with sea creatures. His big, pretty dives are legendary. And his handsome-as-hell good looks have made him Vought’s social media darling. But that’s pretty much all the company wants from him – because he’s The Seven’s token aquatic Superhero. But he knows he could be doing so much more than flashing his biceps on Instagram if only they’d let him... even though he’s secretly proud that his profile gets 4 million hits a day.
QUEEN MAEVE
As a warrior, a feminist, a humanitarian, and a member of The Seven, Queen Maeve is the ultimate role model for little girls all over the world. But to reach such astonishing heights, she’s had to make sacrifices along the way. Embracing the image that Vought demanded she accept meant abandoning the truths – and even some of the people – she held dear. Disillusioned and cynical, she’s now a shell of the determined idealist she once was.
TRANSLUSCENT
Translucent is The Seven’s invisible superhero, thanks to his carbon metamaterial skin that bends light, and also makes him bulletproof. A master of stealth, he can sneak anywhere and give the badguys the surprise of a lifetime. But when he’s not fighting crime and saving the day, Translucent has… other interests. From women’s changing rooms to sorority house showers, Translucent loves using his invisibility to lurk where he shouldn’t.