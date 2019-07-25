The Boys
THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing.
Episodes (8)

  1. 1. “The Name of the Game”
    July 25, 2019
    1h
    18+
    When a Supe kills the love of his life, A/V salesman Hughie Campbell teams up with Billy Butcher, a vigilante hell-bent on punishing corrupt Supes -- and Hughie’s life will never be the same again.
  2. 2. "Cherry"
    July 25, 2019
    59min
    16+
    The Boys get themselves a Superhero, Starlight gets payback, Homelander gets naughty, and a Senator gets naughtier.
  3. 3. "Get Some"
    July 25, 2019
    55min
    18+
    It’s the race of the century. A-Train versus Shockwave, vying for the title of World’s Fastest Man. Meanwhile, the Boys are reunited and it feels so good.
  4. 4. "The Female of the Species"
    July 25, 2019
    57min
    16+
    On a very special episode of The Boys… an hour of guts, gutterballs, airplane hijackings, madness, ghosts, and one very intriguing Female. Oh, and lots of heart -- both in the sentimental sense, and in the gory literal sense.
  5. 5. "Good for the Soul"
    July 25, 2019
    1h
    16+
    The Boys head to the “Believe” Expo to follow a promising lead in their ongoing war against the Supes. There might -- MIGHT -- be a homicidal infant, but you'll have to see for yourself.
  6. 6. "The Innocents"
    July 25, 2019
    1h
    16+
    SUPER IN AMERICA (2019). Vought Studios. Genre: Reality. Starring: Homelander, Queen Maeve, Black Noir, The Deep, A-Train, Starlight, Tara Reid, Billy Zane.
  7. 7. "The Self-Preservation Society"
    July 25, 2019
    56min
    16+
    Never trust a washed-up Supe -- the Boys learn this lesson the hard way. Meanwhile, Homelander digs into his past, Starlight discovers that love hurts, and if you’re ever in Sandusky, Ohio and a girl asks if she can touch your gills, say NO.
  8. 8. "You Found Me"
    July 25, 2019
    1 h 6 min
    16+
    Season Finale Time! Questions answered! Secrets revealed! Conflicts… conflicted! Characters exploded! And so much more!

Bonus (4)

  1. Bonus: Season 1 Final Trailer
    July 23, 2019
    3min
    18+
    People love that cozy feeling that superheroes give them, but if you knew half of the things they are up to…diabolical. Time to declare war.
  2. Bonus: Season 1 Official Trailer
    June 17, 2019
    2min
    18+
    Supes lose hundreds of people to collateral damage and "The Boys" have a job to make them pay for their atrocities.
  3. Bonus: Vought Shopping Network
    July 25, 2019
    2min
    18+
    Tune in to The Marcy Hour on VSN so you don't miss out on incredible offers and exclusive deals on your favorite Vought merchandise!
  4. Bonus: The Seven: Action Figures!
    July 25, 2019
    32sec
    18+
    New! The Seven action figures are fighting crime Seven-style! Collect them all now!

    Top reviews from the United States

    Ed
    5.0 out of 5 stars The Brutal Satire of Superhero Worship That Everyone Needs Right Now
    Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2019
    2,729 people found this helpful
    AmazonBuyer175
    1.0 out of 5 stars More Social Manipulation and Propaganda
    Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2019
    2,620 people found this helpful
    Allan Greenspan
    1.0 out of 5 stars More miserable lives on display
    Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2019
    1,384 people found this helpful
    Toki Longsmokes
    5.0 out of 5 stars Wow.....
    Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2019
    1,046 people found this helpful
    Draconian of a CRITIC
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fun, brutal, and perfectly illustrated why super heroes are scary
    Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2019
    982 people found this helpful
    Stephen Beck
    5.0 out of 5 stars Sharp & Subversive
    Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2019
    845 people found this helpful
    Molly
    5.0 out of 5 stars I LOVE THIS SHOW!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 25, 2019
    661 people found this helpful
    Jesse Gray
    1.0 out of 5 stars Crude, Sadistic, and a Product of its Time
    Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2019
    593 people found this helpful
    Top reviews from other countries

    JRW
    3.0 out of 5 stars UK region format and not North American
    Reviewed in Canada on December 28, 2020
    Verified Purchase
