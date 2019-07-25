I was excited to watch this because I'm a big fan of Karl Urban, and I thought the time was ripe for a superhero parody/twist after two decades of exploring the genre. I expected it to be dark, innovative, and fresh, but only the first quality applied. I made it through three episodes, waiting to settle in on what had managed to become disturbing and abrasive within the first fifteen minutes. Instead of stabilizing, it sharpened its descent. The vast majority of the characters are designed to be vile caricatures, and the filmmakers seem to revel in the depravity. There is great embellishment on the gore, violence, and sexual shenanigans, and those elements are intermingled with a distinct political/social slant that gradually sheds its subtlety in a process that removes any chance at immersion. (I did find amusement in how the show manages to have its cake and eat it too: it is able to depict detestable, sex-crazed men preying on innocent women, but also gives plenty of screen time to women displaying their power and undercutting or destroying their male rivals. I wouldn't call it the focus of the show, but it's a theme they lay on pretty thick.) It becomes very apparent that this series is a mouthpiece for its writers/creators, sometimes having their characters do everything short of looking at the screen and saying, "Here's my opinion on this. You need to listen". Objectively, it's very hard to tell a compelling story when there are only one or two likable characters, and they are constantly being used to voice opinions about morality, God, strength, etc.., I enjoyed flawed characters, but most of the people in this are barely recognizable as humans. ...And as a human, that makes relating and investing difficult. When I stopped caring if any of them lived, died or succeeded, I stopped watching the show. Aside from a few moments of nuanced acting, there wasn't anything from a production standpoint that made this worthwhile. The script was unremarkable aside from being littered with profanity (severe language can be very useful, but when it is used far more frequently and ferociously than anything you would hear in real life, it only clutters the dialogue), the costumes looked like mid-level cosplay, the SFX on the whole were a little less than passable, and the content in general seemed to consist of recycling scenes of of gore and sexual aggression with escalating (and predictable) shock value. The show seemed intent on smacking me in the face with gratuitous visuals, subtle messages regarding women, sex, violence and power, and overt messages about God, religion, and politics. I find it unfortunate, as the overall premise is very intriguing and the various arcs had potential. Graphic novels in general tend to be a little more gritty than your average story, so when I found out that was what this series was based off of, I gave it a creative pass. (Doesn't make it any less atrocious, but you can't fault the filmmakers for sticking to the material.) However, I've read that this strays from its source in many ways, so it may not even be your cup o' tea even if you liked the novels. With great hope and expectation comes either great satisfaction or great disappointment. I was prepared to write a review for either, and it saddens me that this project skewed swiftly and sharply towards the latter.