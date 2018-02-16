The Expanse

 (1,649)IMDb 8.52019X-RayHDRUHD16+
The disappearance of rich-girl-turned-political-activist Julie Mao links the lives of Ceres detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), accidental ship captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and U.N. politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Amidst political tension between Earth, Mars and the Belt, they unravel the single greatest conspiracy of all time.
Starring
Cas AnvarThomas JaneDominique Tipper
Genres
FantasyScience Fiction
Subtitles
English [CC]العربيةDanskDeutschEspañol (Latinoamérica)Español (España)SuomiFrançaisעבריתIndonesiaItaliano日本語한국어Norsk BokmålNederlandsPolskiPortuguês (Brasil)Português (Portugal)РусскийSvenskaไทยTürkçe中文（简体）中文（繁體）
Audio languages
EnglishEnglish [Audio Description]DeutschEspañol (España)Español (Latinoamérica)FrançaisItalianoPolskiPortuguêsTürkçeالعربية中文日本語한국어
Playing the video isn't supported on this device/operating system version. Please update or watch on Kindle Fire, mobile devices, game consoles, or other compatible devices.

Watch for $0.00 with Prime

By ordering or viewing, you agree to our Terms. Sold by Amazon.com Services LLC.
Write review

Episodes (10)

  1. 1. Dulcinea
    Watch on supported devices
    February 7, 2019
    45min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    In the asteroid belt near Saturn, James Holden and the crew of the ice-freighter Canterbury, on its way to Ceres Station, investigate a distress call from an unknown derelict ship, the Scopuli.
  2. 2. The Big Empty
    February 7, 2019
    43min
    13+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Holden and crew fight for survival in a badly damaged shuttle, the Knight. On Ceres Station, Julie Mao proves more difficult to track down than Miller had anticipated after he discovers she has ties to the Outer Planets Alliance; an extremist political group fighting for the rights of the asteroid belt colonies.
  3. 3. Remember the Cant
    February 7, 2019
    43min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Holden and crew are taken prisoner and interrogated aboard the Martian navy flagship, the Donnager. It’s not long before they find themselves turning on each other.
  4. 4. CQB
    February 7, 2019
    42min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Holden and crew are caught in the middle of a desperate battle as mysterious war ships attack and board the Donnager.
  5. 5. Back to the Butcher
    February 7, 2019
    43min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Holden and crew make a deal with an unlikely ally on Tycho station.
  6. 6. Rock Bottom
    February 7, 2019
    43min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Miller discovers revealing information on a hidden data cube.
  7. 7. Windmills
    February 7, 2019
    42min
    13+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Holden and crew realize that they’re not alone on the Rocinante and find themselves up against a Martian Marine blockade.
  8. 8. Salvage
    February 7, 2019
    42min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    The crew of the Rocinante discovers a derelict vessel, which holds a secret that may destroy human existence.
  9. 9. Critical Mass
    February 7, 2019
    40min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Miller, Holden and crew try to escape Eros, but are trapped as the entire station is put on lockdown.
  10. 10. Leviathan Wakes
    February 7, 2019
    42min
    16+
    Subtitles
    English [CC], العربية, Dansk, Deutsch, Español (Latinoamérica), Español (España), Suomi, Français, עברית, Indonesia, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Norsk Bokmål, Nederlands, Polski, Português (Brasil), Português (Portugal), Русский, Svenska, ไทย, Türkçe, 中文（简体）, 中文（繁體）
    Audio languages
    English, English [Audio Description], Deutsch, Español (España), Español (Latinoamérica), Français, Italiano, Polski, Português, Türkçe, العربية, 中文, 日本語, 한국어
    Miller, Holden and crew continue to fight their way to the Rocinante and off of Eros.

More details

Supporting actors
Steven StraitFlorence FaivreShawn DoyleShohreh AghdashlooWes Chatham
Producers
Robin VeithNaren ShankarBen CookBen RobertsAndrew KosoveSharon HallSean DanielTy FranckBroderick JohnsonDaniel AbrahamLynn RaynorDan NowakJason NingJason F. Brown
Season year
2019
Network
Amazon Studios
Content advisory
Foul languagedrug usesexual contentnudityviolence
Purchase rights
Stream instantly Details
Format
Prime Video (streaming online video)
Devices
Available to watch on supported devices

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
1,649 global ratings
5 star
82%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Karl Weaver
5.0 out of 5 stars Let's Start With The Basics of This Show
Reviewed in the United States on February 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
843 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Matthew
5.0 out of 5 stars Best since Farscape, Firefly, LEXX, Star Wars...
Reviewed in the United States on September 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
70 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jarek
2.0 out of 5 stars The Self-satisfying Contraction
Reviewed in the United States on August 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
21 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sanger Magee
5.0 out of 5 stars IMO, The Best Science Fiction TV made in the past 50 years--and THAT's saying something.
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Mr. D. L. Rees
2.0 out of 5 stars A TREAT FOR THOSE ON THE WAVELENGTH, FRUSTRATION FOR THOSE WHO ARE NOT
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
132 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Kapunkt
5.0 out of 5 stars Science Fiction statt Sternenzauber
Reviewed in Germany on April 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
135 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Frank Bierbrauer
5.0 out of 5 stars It sure is good.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
41 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Legal Vampire
2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing; did not live up to reviews.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
27 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Jörn D.
5.0 out of 5 stars Beste SciFi-Serie seit Battlestar Galactica und Firefly
Reviewed in Germany on May 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
69 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English