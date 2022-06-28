Skip to main content
Alexa Skills
›
News
The News & Advance (Lynchburg, VA)
by BH Media Group Inc.
0
Free to Enable
”Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?”
”Alexa, play my Flash Briefing”
Description
News from The News & Advance (Lynchburg, VA)
Skill Details
Flash Briefing Skill
This skill contains:
dynamic content.
Developer Privacy Policy
Developer Terms of Use
Supported Languages
English (US)
Customers have also enabled
caret
”Alexa, open Rain Sounds”
Rain Sounds by Sleep Jar®
13,116
”Alexa, open Thunderstorm Sounds”
Thunderstorm Sounds by Sleep Jar®
20,725
”Alexa open Sleep Sounds”
Sleep Sounds
18,674
”Alexa, open White Noise”
Sleep Sounds: White Noise
7,109
”Alexa, play Question of the Day”
Question of the Day
23,330
”Alexa, open Sleep Sounds”
Sleep Sounds
6,330
”Alexa, open Ambient Noise”
Ambient Noise
1,930
”Alexa, start Song Quiz”
Song Quiz
18,074
”Alexa, open Ocean Sounds”
Sleep Sounds: Ocean Sounds
10,586
”Alexa, start Akinator.”
Akinator
21,243
