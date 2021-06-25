Not Added
The Original Baconkit
- Make your own Bacon
- A great project for full time foodies, novice cooks and bacon lovers
- Kit contains Curing Bag, Pink Curing Salt, Premium Maple Sugar and Thermometer
- Easy to follow instruction sheet guides you through every step
- Does not include pork belly
Product Description
The Original Baconkit + pork = homemade bacon! With The Original Baconkit anyone can cure their own tasty bacon at home. Use The Original Baconkit, add a pork belly that you buy from any butcher or meat counter, follow the 7 easy steps and you are on your way to making bacon. It's that easy! Until you've tried The Original Baconkit you've never tasted bacon as nature intended it.
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 10.25 x 6 x 3 inches; 1.1 Pounds
- UPC : 793573139542
- Manufacturer : 7th West Charcuterie
- ASIN : B00FLYI0ES
- Best Sellers Rank: #207,469 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- #6,034 in Food & Beverage Gifts
All that you get is salt& sugar for $30:(.
Everyone has those ingredients in their kitchen. I should have written the descriptions and reviews better.
