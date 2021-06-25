Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping
$29.95 ($29.95 / Count)
FREE delivery Tuesday, March 22
Or fastest delivery Friday, March 18. Order within 15 hrs 7 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$29.95","priceAmount":29.95,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"29","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"95","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"28v9l8YBkEhbdY7CIE92SC8xmtrqTVfkm9YghSmsbmE6%2FvW3b3ncx6JsFSAUNuZi0DZ8cia8SOdUM9vHGcFDx%2BwyUSd%2Bd91D4dj2MZIIdWhwz%2FeHV%2BMxDJev6UsQ2pnTut%2Ba5vKd9%2B6Ep%2BUJrI51Gdx9ZkiinIYb%2B2vFd9rvycW4%2FHBwwI1q3VlH5tmWaYlm","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$29.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$29.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Original Kits
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
Original Kits
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Refund or Replacement
This item is non-returnable, but if the item arrives damaged or defective, you may request a refund or replacement.
Read full return policy
The Original Baconkit has been added to your Cart
Share

The Original Baconkit

4.2 out of 5 stars 76 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "bacon curing kit"
$29.95 ($29.95 / Count)

Enhance your purchase

  • Make your own Bacon
  • A great project for full time foodies, novice cooks and bacon lovers
  • Kit contains Curing Bag, Pink Curing Salt, Premium Maple Sugar and Thermometer
  • Easy to follow instruction sheet guides you through every step
  • Does not include pork belly

Frequently bought together

  • The Original Baconkit
  • +
  • Bacon 24/7: Recipes for Curing, Smoking, and Eating
  • +
  • The Smoking Bacon & Hog Cookbook: The Whole Pig & Nothing But the Pig BBQ Recipes
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

The Original Baconkit + pork = homemade bacon! With The Original Baconkit anyone can cure their own tasty bacon at home. Use The Original Baconkit, add a pork belly that you buy from any butcher or meat counter, follow the 7 easy steps and you are on your way to making bacon. It's that easy! Until you've tried The Original Baconkit you've never tasted bacon as nature intended it.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 10.25 x 6 x 3 inches; 1.1 Pounds
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 793573139542
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ 7th West Charcuterie
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B00FLYI0ES
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.2 out of 5 stars 76 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
76 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
14%
3 star
10%
2 star
7%
1 star
7%

Top reviews from the United States

Jeff L
1.0 out of 5 stars It's just curing salt
Reviewed in the United States on June 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
gabriela tu
2.0 out of 5 stars Not Impressed
Reviewed in the United States on June 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Nancy Kampf
5.0 out of 5 stars Great!!!
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
K
1.0 out of 5 stars A joke
Reviewed in the United States on December 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steve
2.0 out of 5 stars Should have included the pork belly for the price
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Richard John Stafford
5.0 out of 5 stars Best bacon I EVER had
Reviewed in the United States on October 21, 2017
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
larry a. latta
4.0 out of 5 stars bacon kit
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2020
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amanda Galbraith
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift
Reviewed in the United States on January 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.