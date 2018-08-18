Milton Friedman makes understanding economics easy for everyone by using real world examples and having discussions with other economists of differing opinion. If you want to learn about how the world works and how economic systems and government decisions can affect the lives and experiences of individuals, look no further.



Watching this series brought clarity to my understanding of all of these things. Dr. Friedman took it upon himself to share the simple truths of how economic decisions impact the world and he absolutely nailed it.



There is no chance that this review will do the series justice, regardless of the amount of praise I heap. Please watch it. It is absolutely fascinating.