The Screaming Goat (Book & Figure) Paperback – April 5, 2016

4.7 out of 5 stars 21,443 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Parody
WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

From the Publisher

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ RP Minis; Pap/Toy edition (April 5, 2016)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Paperback ‏ : ‎ 32 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 0762459816
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-0762459810
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 2.4 ounces
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 2.9 x 2 x 3.25 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 21,443 ratings
Top reviews from the United States

Lori Kim
5.0 out of 5 stars Funny!
Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
486 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Gab
5.0 out of 5 stars Oh Goat
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Oh Goat
By Gab on December 16, 2018
I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service.
Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer.
I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed.
I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
417 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
YourDoinItAgain
5.0 out of 5 stars I LOVE THIS THING!
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
168 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kristine M. Smith
2.0 out of 5 stars Sadly Disappointed
Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
97 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
CoolHappyGuy
5.0 out of 5 stars I've Delegating Expressions of Frustration to 'Nifler!'
Reviewed in the United States on March 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
53 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chelsea E. Silvey
5.0 out of 5 stars This is definitely one for the books. Bought it ...
Reviewed in the United States on February 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
49 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pathfinders
4.0 out of 5 stars very goat like. Great novelty gift
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Stacie P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Screaming Goat
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
57 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Cesar Alfonso Delgado Hernandez
5.0 out of 5 stars No sirve para sacrificios
Reviewed in Mexico on May 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
111 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Jacquelyn mantie
5.0 out of 5 stars 5 ⭐️
Reviewed in Canada on July 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
64 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
juliette mawson
4.0 out of 5 stars It's not a real goat👍
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Priscilla the safety goat
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
20 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
L. Norris
5.0 out of 5 stars Skookum
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

