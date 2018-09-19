This goat is badass... so badass in fact that I have decided to call him Mohammed-chuckle-me-schtinker the third, a catchy name I think you’ll agree.

It’s such fun to make him scream in such a jolly fashion, the last time one attempted this, I spent some time at her majesty’s pleasure for ‘allegedly’ being found in bed in a compromising position with said goat. Now I have managed to clear my name I’m now allowed back into pets at home, other pet care stores are available.

Mohammed often joins in on our family zoom calls and frequently raises discussion points of interest such as where’s my supper?, who’s that at the door? Is that a replacement goat I see before me? And the question that really is the source of much mirth, who’s hands are on my plums you freak?

A quality item that’s a must for any ‘animal lover’. However I’ve only scored 4 stars as it’s not a real goat, it’s not even that big to be fair! If I had ordered a real goat and this had turned up, I’d have been really miffed... certain preparations must be completed before welcoming a real goat into the household you see😉