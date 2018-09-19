- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping.
The Screaming Goat (Book & Figure) Paperback – April 5, 2016
From the Publisher
Celebrate your favorite internet sensation with this hilarious, one-of-a-kind mini screaming goat!
Your new goat companion is 3 inches tall and sits on a tree stump base. When you give him a gentle press, he screams to the delight of anyone in ear shot!
The kit also includes a 32-page illustrated pocket guide of fun facts and trivia about everyone’s favorite farm animal.
Product details
- Publisher : RP Minis; Pap/Toy edition (April 5, 2016)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 32 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0762459816
- ISBN-13 : 978-0762459810
- Item Weight : 2.4 ounces
- Dimensions : 2.9 x 2 x 3.25 inches
Best Sellers Rank:
#260 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #1 in Parody
- #1 in Internet & Social Media Humor (Books)
- #1 in Cat, Dog & Animal Humor
- Customer Reviews:
Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on Jerry Springer.
I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed.
I survived peak season because of this goat. I owe my sanity to you, screaming goat.
By Gab on December 16, 2018
This goat does not "scream". You can hear it but it's not even remotely loud enough to elicit a grin or a laugh at a party of sober individuals; you'll get a "meh" at best. Worst of all, perhaps, is that it doesn't sound like any screaming goat I've ever heard. (I have six small breed goats and have had larger goats and I know what goat screams sound like.) I cannot believe it's an actual goat scream; it's more like a bad voice actor's rendition of a goat's scream after hearing it exactly once.
Although the sculpture itself is cute (I'll give it two stars for that), I don't recommend this product. It's just too disappointing...
I like to activate the scream of "Nifler" (For some reason his (her?) name is hidden in the battery sheet!) instead of cursing and complaining. It's infinitely more pleasant that listening to me and you can't help but smile -- even if it's a micro-smile -- when you hear Nifler's emoting.
I may get one for the office for those too frequent occasions when I'm frustrated with my computer.
Top reviews from other countries
5 🌟 I’ve bought a couple of these and shipped them to people I’m not super fond of. Very lovely gift, this has gone over much better than exploding micro glitter boxes.
It’s such fun to make him scream in such a jolly fashion, the last time one attempted this, I spent some time at her majesty’s pleasure for ‘allegedly’ being found in bed in a compromising position with said goat. Now I have managed to clear my name I’m now allowed back into pets at home, other pet care stores are available.
Mohammed often joins in on our family zoom calls and frequently raises discussion points of interest such as where’s my supper?, who’s that at the door? Is that a replacement goat I see before me? And the question that really is the source of much mirth, who’s hands are on my plums you freak?
A quality item that’s a must for any ‘animal lover’. However I’ve only scored 4 stars as it’s not a real goat, it’s not even that big to be fair! If I had ordered a real goat and this had turned up, I’d have been really miffed... certain preparations must be completed before welcoming a real goat into the household you see😉
