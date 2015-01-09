I initially had concerns that this was not a legitimate TheraCane product because I'd never seen it in color blue before, so I contacted TheraCane directly and spoke with one of their senior leadership team. He confirmed there are a LOT of fakes sold here on Amazon and it is an ongoing issue for them to keep up with that, but he did confirm this blue TheraCane is their newest product. The first TheraCane was very very rigid, which was apparently not conducive to certain exercises. I loved it, however. They responded to consumer feedback by producing their 2nd generation TheraCane, which was far more flexible than the first. Many customers, me included, felt the 2nd gen model wasn't rigid enough. This 3rd generation product, the blue model, is much more rigid than the 2nd gen TheraCane. Again, I received this information directly from the manufacturer.



I can state without question, after having used all three generations of the product, that the 1st gen was hard as a rock, the 2nd gen was far more flexible, and this new blue model fits right in between them in rigidity. After learning this from the manufacturer, I bought two of them to replace the two Gen 2 models I had. I'm very happy with the blue model.



Here's a buying tip for you to ensure authenticity: You can determine if the TheraCane you're about to buy is a legitimate TheraCane brand product by asking the seller if the ones he sells have the THERA CANE, DENVER, COLORADO engraved stamp AND a "born on date" stamped into it. If the answer is yes, it's legit. If not, it's likely a Chinese fake. Hope this was helpful information for you.