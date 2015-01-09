List Price: $34.95
About the product
  • Cane shaped massager for easing aches and pains
  • Eliminate painful knots in your muscles on your own
  • 6 treatment balls for total body massage
  • Ideal after strenuous activities or for relaxation anytime
  • Measures 24 X 15 X 1

Product description

Color:Black

Now available in Black or Orange. Ease your aches and pains with the Thera Cane Massager. This simple and effective self-massager makes it easy to apply pain relieving deep compression directly to hard knotted points anywhere on your body, breaking up tension in even the hardest to reach muscle areas. The Thera Cane works by applying pressure to the muscles, which helps to maximize the flow of oxygenated blood. This pressure aids in restoring muscle function by breaking up adhesions in the muscle fibers helping the muscle to work more efficiently. Manufactured with the highest standards the round and smooth contours of the Thera Cane feel comfortable in your hands and glides easily on your muscles. Lifetime guarantee.

Product details

Color: Black
  • Shipping Weight: 1.1 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B01J96Y9WU
  • UPC: 705766007422
  • Average Customer Review: 4.7 out of 5 stars 1,013 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #3,003 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsBlue "gen 3" TheraCane is more rigid than the "gen 2" green model. Excellent!!
ByJoe D.on January 9, 2015
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
44 comments| 334 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsOnce I figured out the best way to use it for my body, I LOVE it! Recommended!
ByKai R.on December 23, 2016
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
38 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsI am super happy !!
ByRickon June 2, 2015
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
40 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsand it has been tough finding a good massage therapist that can match what I expect
ByLexieon January 9, 2017
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 starsHIGHLY effective device.
ByBVon September 4, 2017
Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

