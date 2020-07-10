Loading recommendations for you

TheraICE Rx Form Fitting ... has been added to your Cart
TheraICE Rx Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache / Migraine Relief Hat, Cold Therapy Migraine Relief Mask, Comfortable & Strechable Ice Pack Eye Mask for Puffy Eyes, Tension, Sinus & Stress Relief

4.5 out of 5 stars 11,776 ratings
Pink (Pack of 1)

Enhance your purchase

Style Pink (Pack of 1)
Size One Size
Material Gel
Brand TheraICE Rx
Color Pink

About this item

  • This is a wearable headache & migraine cap/ headache mask. It's stretchable compression with double seams lets it fit every face, head & eye. Cap is one size fits all. If you are not comfortable with its size return it for a full refund. TheraICE RX cold compression flexible ice pack cap provides 360° natural cooling migraine & headache relief therapy while resting comfortably for faster recovery. The slip-on design means no messy wraps or uncomfortable ice packs, inserts or awkward band straps.
  • This form fitting gel ice headache relief mask wrap is brought to you by TheraICE RX. The reusable & wearable therapy ice pack for migraines helps inflammation, tension, sinus and stress relief and puffy eyes, making it the ideal reusable headache relief hat for men, women and kids who suffer from headaches, migraines or facial tension. Less need for for excedrin, advil, glasses or a special pillow. It's Naturally Extra Strength!
  • The natural cold therapy migraine relief hat is one of kind in it's 360° form fitting design. Cap has no hard inserts or velcro. Just pull this cold compress over your eyes, face and head. Great for eye, cranial, facial tension and stress relief. Products are ideal for those that get migraines and headaches often. As you lay in bed or on a couch comfortably with the product on your head, it's soft gel design won't put undo pressure on specific areas like a hard ice pack insert.
  • It's a comfortable stretchable ice pack eye mask for puffy eyes. Easy to use and reuse. Simply freeze in the included zip bag for 2 hours between uses. It's thick gel and dark color also make it the perfect relief for headaches and migraines. This natural remedy easy-to-use cold pack is safe for daily use and ready in the freezer whenever a headache or migraine comes on. The compression mask / hat effectively supports & compresses the face, eye and head to target all areas that cause pain.
  • The way the gel forms to the head provides cold compression to relieve tension, stress, sinus pain & sinus pressure, simply by wearing the headache relief hat. Theraice RX gel ice wrap products are made with cutting-edge material & expert-grade cooling gel. Products can be worn safely on bare skin. Take less excedrin & advil. Find comfort in this stretchable, single-piece, reusable natural headache mask. The one size fits all stretchable compression makes it a perfect fit for everyone.

Additional Details

Small Business
Shop products from small business brands sold in Amazon’s store. Discover more about the small businesses partnering with Amazon and Amazon’s commitment to empowering them.
Learn more
Small Business
This product is from a small business brand.

Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly

Amazon's Choice
1 Count (Pack of 1)
(14649)
$31.99 ($31.99/Count)

Product Description

Headache, Migraine, Relief, Mask, Stress, Puffy Eyes, Sinus, Hat, Therapy, Pain

Product details

  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8 x 0.5 x 6.5 inches; 1.3 Pounds
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ July 21, 2021
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ TheraICE Rx
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09B1C9LC2
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 11,776 ratings

Compare with similar items


TheraICE Rx Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache / Migraine Relief Hat, Cold Therapy Migraine Relief Mask, Comfortable & Strechable Ice Pack Eye Mask for Puffy Eyes, Tension, Sinus & Stress Relief
Medcosa Headache and Migraine Relief Wrap | Stay Chilled When a Migraine Strikes | Keep Your Head Cool with Our Double Function Mask & Hat | Ice Beanie Migraine Relief Products
ComfiTECH Migraine Ice Head Wrap, Headache Relief Hat for Migraine Cap for Tension Puffy Eyes Migraine Relief Cap for Sinus Headache and Stress Relief Cold Compress (Medium Black)
Headache Hat for Migraine, Headache Migraine Relief Cap for Tension Headache Migraine Relief, One Size Fits All Headache Hat with Reusable Ice Gel Pack for Puffy Eyes, Sinus & Stress Relief (Pink)
2 Pack - Form Fitting Migraine Relief Ice Head Wrap | Headache and Migraine Hat | Hot and Cold Therapy for Puffy Eyes, Tension, Sinus and Stress Relief
Headache Migraine Relief Cap, Wearable Strechable Headache Hat for Migraine Ice Head Wrap, Ice Pack for Injuries Reusable Gel, Cold Hot Therapy Headache Hat for Tension Headache Stress Relief (Black)
Customer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars (11776) 4.3 out of 5 stars (234) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1242) 3.9 out of 5 stars (18) 4.6 out of 5 stars (487) 4.1 out of 5 stars (14)
Price $34.95 $23.99 $26.99 $25.99 $34.95 $25.99
Color Pink Black Pink Black Black
Material Gel Spandex Gel Gel Gel
Size One Size 1 Count (Pack of 1) Medium Size Large 2 Count (Pack of 1) Large
Style Pink (Pack of 1) Black (Pack of 1) Pink (Pack of 1) 2 Pack Black (Pack of 1)
Compare with similar items

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Important information

Directions

Cold Therapy: Place in freezer bag and put in freezer for at least two hoursHeat Therapy: Remove from any plastic bags. Be sure it is at room temperature. Microwave for 10 seconds; if more heat is needed microwave in 5 second increments.Apply: ently pull onto your head and keep in place for approximately 15 minutes. Wash: Hand wash with damp towel. Do not submerge in water. Air dry, do not machine wash.

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
11,776 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
14%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

Roni47
2.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing...
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2020
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
791 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
A. Williams
TOP 1000 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy this... You won't regret it
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2020
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy this... You won't regret it
By A. Williams on June 26, 2020
I'm on day 2 of a migraine when this came in. Don't mind the tired eyes in my photo - my migraine kept me up all night. I just put this on 10 mins ago and it did what my muscle relaxer, tylenol, and pain spray couldn't do - finally gave me some relief!! I did put this on right after a shower with wet hair so it's incredibly cold but feels amazing. It's very comfortable to wear while laying down.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
181 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
A. Wicked
3.0 out of 5 stars Ehh
Reviewed in the United States on August 6, 2020
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
243 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Mandi
1.0 out of 5 stars Intense chemical stench!
Reviewed in the United States on April 13, 2021
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
247 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kennan
5.0 out of 5 stars Seriously cool for a serious migraine
Reviewed in the United States on September 19, 2020
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
82 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Keith Cole
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy 4
Reviewed in the United States on March 3, 2022
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
52 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Russell W. Schell
5.0 out of 5 stars Really nice product.
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2020
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
79 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
gator girl
2.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the price.
Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2020
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
135 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Lauraine Leblanc
3.0 out of 5 stars Extra shipping costs
Reviewed in Canada on October 28, 2021
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
aveva
1.0 out of 5 stars unusable - smells gross
Reviewed in Canada on December 28, 2021
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Richard Patriquin
5.0 out of 5 stars it just works
Reviewed in Canada on July 26, 2021
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Kyley
5.0 out of 5 stars Love!
Reviewed in Canada on May 31, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Bianca
2.0 out of 5 stars Didn’t really help me unfortunately
Reviewed in Canada on January 17, 2022
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Report abuse

