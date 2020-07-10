Not Added
TheraICE Rx Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache / Migraine Relief Hat, Cold Therapy Migraine Relief Mask, Comfortable & Strechable Ice Pack Eye Mask for Puffy Eyes, Tension, Sinus & Stress Relief
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Style
|Pink (Pack of 1)
|Size
|One Size
|Material
|Gel
|Brand
|TheraICE Rx
|Color
|Pink
About this item
- This is a wearable headache & migraine cap/ headache mask. It's stretchable compression with double seams lets it fit every face, head & eye. Cap is one size fits all. If you are not comfortable with its size return it for a full refund. TheraICE RX cold compression flexible ice pack cap provides 360° natural cooling migraine & headache relief therapy while resting comfortably for faster recovery. The slip-on design means no messy wraps or uncomfortable ice packs, inserts or awkward band straps.
- This form fitting gel ice headache relief mask wrap is brought to you by TheraICE RX. The reusable & wearable therapy ice pack for migraines helps inflammation, tension, sinus and stress relief and puffy eyes, making it the ideal reusable headache relief hat for men, women and kids who suffer from headaches, migraines or facial tension. Less need for for excedrin, advil, glasses or a special pillow. It's Naturally Extra Strength!
- The natural cold therapy migraine relief hat is one of kind in it's 360° form fitting design. Cap has no hard inserts or velcro. Just pull this cold compress over your eyes, face and head. Great for eye, cranial, facial tension and stress relief. Products are ideal for those that get migraines and headaches often. As you lay in bed or on a couch comfortably with the product on your head, it's soft gel design won't put undo pressure on specific areas like a hard ice pack insert.
- It's a comfortable stretchable ice pack eye mask for puffy eyes. Easy to use and reuse. Simply freeze in the included zip bag for 2 hours between uses. It's thick gel and dark color also make it the perfect relief for headaches and migraines. This natural remedy easy-to-use cold pack is safe for daily use and ready in the freezer whenever a headache or migraine comes on. The compression mask / hat effectively supports & compresses the face, eye and head to target all areas that cause pain.
- The way the gel forms to the head provides cold compression to relieve tension, stress, sinus pain & sinus pressure, simply by wearing the headache relief hat. Theraice RX gel ice wrap products are made with cutting-edge material & expert-grade cooling gel. Products can be worn safely on bare skin. Take less excedrin & advil. Find comfort in this stretchable, single-piece, reusable natural headache mask. The one size fits all stretchable compression makes it a perfect fit for everyone.
Additional Details
Consider this Amazon's Choice product that delivers quickly
Customers also search
Product Description
Do You Suffer From Severe Headaches?
We all have experienced a headache at least once in our life time. Some of us suffer from headaches regularly, and even migraines. I think we all can agree that any kind of head pain SUCKS!
Well look no further because we have the perfect solution for you! Introducing the TheraICE Rx Headache/Migraine Relief Mask!
The Answer To All Your Problems!
|
|
|
|
|
The Perfect Amount of Pressure!
The Headache Cap was specifically designed to provide you with the perfect amount of compression to help soothe your headache or migraine even while sleeping.
|
Can Be Worn Two Ways!
We've made multitasking that much easier! Wear your Headache Cap while watching your favorite television show or finishing up some work by wearing it above your eyes.
|
Leaders in Cold Therapy!
Your Headache Cap should stay cold for approximately 10-12 minutes to help achieve the relief you deserve!
|
The ORIGINAL Black Cap!
Don't worry, the original black cap didn't go anywhere. You can still purchase your TheraICE Rx Headache Relief Cap in BLACK!
Hot vs. Cold Therapy
The TheraICE Rx Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache / Migraine Relief Cap is a cold therapy migraine relief mask with NO Velcro and NO hard Ice, creating easy use for all users. Being the leaders in cold therapy, we know that not everyone prefers cold to soothe a headache. But do not worry, we have the answer for you! The TheraICE Rx Headache Relief Cap doubles for heat therapy. See how to use below:
- Remove your product from any plastic bags.
- Make sure the product is NOT cold and has reached room temperature (VERY IMPORTANT).
- Microwave starting at 20 seconds and add in 10-second increments to get your desired temperate
* All microwaves may vary.*
Sit Back, Relax, & Relieve
Welcome To The Family!
If you are familiar with the TheraICE Rx Hot or Cold Compression Sleeve, then welcome the newest member of the family. The TheraICE Rx Headache/Migraine Relief Mask helps inflammation, tension, sinus & stress relief, and puffy eyes. Ideal for men, women, and kids who suffer from frequent headaches, migraines, or facial tension. The one size fits all stretchable compression mask is a perfect fit for everyone!
One of A Kind In Its 360° Form Fitting Design
As you lay in bed or on your comfy couch, its soft gel design won't put undo pressure on specific areas like a hard ice pack insert. Just pull this cold compress over your eyes, face and head. Great for eye, cranial, facial tension, and stress relief.
Expert-Grade & Cutting Edge!
Simply freeze in a Ziplock bag for 2 hours or more between uses. The thick gel, combined with the dark color of the mask, will help alleviate light sensitivity when experiencing a migraine or headache. This natural remedy cold pack is safe for daily use. The compression mask effectively supports and compresses the face, eyes, and head to get all areas as needed.
Headache / Migraine Relief Mask Features:
- Complete 360° coverage
- Provides natural relief via hot or cold therapy as needed
- Dark black material blocks the light to help with light sensitivity
- Stretchable and form fitting. One size fits all
- Clean, convenient, and travel-friendly
- Stays cold for the perfect amount of time
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 8 x 0.5 x 6.5 inches; 1.3 Pounds
- Date First Available : July 21, 2021
- Manufacturer : TheraICE Rx
- ASIN : B09B1C9LC2
- Best Sellers Rank: #358 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #2 in Cold Packs
- Customer Reviews:
Compare with similar items
Important information
Directions
Cold Therapy: Place in freezer bag and put in freezer for at least two hoursHeat Therapy: Remove from any plastic bags. Be sure it is at room temperature. Microwave for 10 seconds; if more heat is needed microwave in 5 second increments.Apply: ently pull onto your head and keep in place for approximately 15 minutes. Wash: Hand wash with damp towel. Do not submerge in water. Air dry, do not machine wash.
Legal Disclaimer
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on June 27, 2020
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
First the pros: excellent fit, for me and my medium sized head; ergonomically friendly, in that it is easy to put on and take off; the material is smooth and comfortable on the skin; and finally, it is designed to be versatile, having a really practical shape and size that can be maneuvered to go over one's eyes...or not, depending on one's particular preference.
Now the cons: it doesn't seem to stay cold for more than about 15 minutes, for me and my hot head...from the freezer it is wonderfully icy cold ecstacy, but it very quickly loses its coldness and becomes just a tight fitting, heavy head brace that made my migraine worse; also, it seems to be different from the item pictured in the ad photos, in that the logo is at the back, on the one I received, and it doesn't seem to be as substantial (thick) as it should be...perhaps, I received a second, or a B sample!?
I will hold onto it for a few days, to see if I can find some merits not yet discovered during my first day of trying it, but I am not optimistic. If the benefits only prove to be mediocre, then I will return it. My migraines are terrible, and I really need a more reliable cooling system that I can depend on to alleviate my pain. This is soothing, to some extent, but not as efficient as it implies in its claims...
Update: As intended, I tried this on two more occasions during a 24 hour period, with the same results: ie, icy cold for about 3 minutes, then cool for about 5 more minutes, then room temperature thereafter. Accordingly, I elected to send the item back to the manufacturer.
By A. Williams on June 26, 2020
I aired it our for 24 hours with no improvement whatsoever. Really disappointed. I was so looking forward to having this for my migraines. 🤕
It doesn't appear that everyone gets one that smell toxic, so maybe it is a fluke that mine smelled so bad.
Top reviews from other countries
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.