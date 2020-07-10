Hmmm.... Well, I have 3 different migraine relieving head cooling devices; this is the third one I have purchased. As with anything, there are pros and cons, and my experience using this particular headgear may seem to contradict some of the other reviewers' statements.



First the pros: excellent fit, for me and my medium sized head; ergonomically friendly, in that it is easy to put on and take off; the material is smooth and comfortable on the skin; and finally, it is designed to be versatile, having a really practical shape and size that can be maneuvered to go over one's eyes...or not, depending on one's particular preference.



Now the cons: it doesn't seem to stay cold for more than about 15 minutes, for me and my hot head...from the freezer it is wonderfully icy cold ecstacy, but it very quickly loses its coldness and becomes just a tight fitting, heavy head brace that made my migraine worse; also, it seems to be different from the item pictured in the ad photos, in that the logo is at the back, on the one I received, and it doesn't seem to be as substantial (thick) as it should be...perhaps, I received a second, or a B sample!?



I will hold onto it for a few days, to see if I can find some merits not yet discovered during my first day of trying it, but I am not optimistic. If the benefits only prove to be mediocre, then I will return it. My migraines are terrible, and I really need a more reliable cooling system that I can depend on to alleviate my pain. This is soothing, to some extent, but not as efficient as it implies in its claims...



Update: As intended, I tried this on two more occasions during a 24 hour period, with the same results: ie, icy cold for about 3 minutes, then cool for about 5 more minutes, then room temperature thereafter. Accordingly, I elected to send the item back to the manufacturer.