Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
TheraICE Rx Official Store
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
TheraICE  Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap, Cold Therapy  Ice Head Wrap Ice Pack Mask, Cold Cap

4.6 out of 5 stars 24,670 ratings
-40% $23.96 ($23.96 / Count)
List Price: $39.95

Black (Pack of 1)

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • This is a wearable mask. It's stretchable with double seams lets it fit every face, head & eye. Cap is one size fits all. If you are not comfortable with its size return it for a full refund. TheraICE cold flexible ice pack cap provides 360° natural cooling while resting comfortably. The products slip-on design means no messy wraps or uncomfortable ice packs, inserts or awkward band straps.
  • This form fitting gel ice mask wrap is brought to you by TheraICE. The reusable & wearable therapy ice pack makes it the ideal reusable cap for men, women and kids.
  • The natural cold cap is one of kind in it's 360° form fitting design. Cap has no hard inserts or velcro. Just pull the cold cap over your eyes, face and head. As you lay in bed or on a couch comfortably with the product on your head, it's soft gel design won't put undo pressure on specific areas like a hard ice pack insert.
  • It's a comfortable stretchable ice pack eye mask for puffy eyes. Easy to use and reuse. Simply freeze in the included zip bag for 2 hours between uses. It's thick gel and dark color . This easy-to-use cold pack is safe for daily use and ready in the freezer whenever you're ready.
  • The way the gel forms to the head provides soothing comfort, simply by wearing the cap. Theraice gel ice wrap products are made with cutting-edge material & expert-grade cooling gel. Products can be worn safely on bare skin. Find comfort in this stretchable, single-piece, reusable natural cap. The one size fits all stretchable design makes it a perfect fit for everyone.

Additional Details

Product Description

head cap, cold therapy, hot and cold, cold cap

Product details

  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 9.4 x 0.6 x 6.4 inches; 1.3 Pounds
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ TI-HEAD-OS
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ December 18, 2019
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ TheraICE Rx
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B082WN9NJL
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 24,670 ratings

Compare with similar items


TheraICE  Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap, Cold Therapy  Ice Head Wrap Ice Pack Mask, Cold Cap
ComfiTECH Migraine Ice Head Wrap, Headache Relief Hat for Migraine Cap for Tension Puffy Eyes Migraine Relief Cap for Sinus Headache and Stress Relief Cold Compress (Medium Black)
Headache Relief Migraine Eye Mask Cap and Reusable Ice Packs 2pcs, DIGHEIGG Migraine Ice Head Wrap Cold Therapy Headache Hat, Soft Gel Compress Cold Packs for Injuries Pain Relief
Chenove Migraine Ice Head Wrap, Gel Migraine Relief Cap Headache Relief Hat, Comfortable & Stretchy Ice Cap for Migraines with Cold Compress for Tension, Sinus, Puffy Eyes, Stress Relief
ComfiTECH Migraine Relief Cap (Black, Medium)
Halos Migraine Relief Cap - Our Headache Relief Hat Stays Colder for Longer- Form Fitting Migraine Ice Head Wrap & Migraine Hat, Migraine Ice Hat Relief, Cooling Migraine & Tension Headache Relief Cap
See Details
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (24670) 4.6 out of 5 stars (6542) 4.2 out of 5 stars (137) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1596) 4.7 out of 5 stars (582) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1083)
Price $23.96 $19.90 $19.99 $12.99 $27.99 $24.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By TheraICE Rx Official Store Love Home DIGHEIGG CHENOVE DIRECT Love Home First-Option Products
Color Black Black Black Black (Style 1) Black Dark Grey
Material Nylon, Spandex Spandex Gel Gel, Lycra Gel
Size 1 Count (Pack of 1) Medium Size 1* Mask+2*Ice Pack Medium Size Medium One Size (Pack of 1)
Style Black (Pack of 1) Black (Pack of 1） Headache Relief Cap Black (style A) Black Beanie
Compare with similar items

Important information

Ingredients

Gel

Directions

Cold Therapy: Place in freezer bag and put in freezer for at least two hoursHeat Therapy: Remove from any plastic bags. Be sure it is at room temperature. Microwave for 10 seconds; if more heat is needed microwave in 5 second increments.Apply: ently pull onto your head and keep in place for approximately 15 minutes. Wash: Hand wash with damp towel. Do not submerge in water. Air dry, do not machine wash.

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Looking for specific info?

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
24,670 global ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
14%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

yumiko7
5.0 out of 5 stars Instant relief
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 7, 2023
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Sabba Kay
5.0 out of 5 stars It does what you need it to do
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 24, 2023
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Jessie
5.0 out of 5 stars Soothing
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 22, 2023
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
GoddessDani74
5.0 out of 5 stars Fabulous
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 22, 2023
Style: Black (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
I work night shift, so I sleep during the day. On top of having chronic sinus issues (3 surgeries in 8 years), which trigger migraines, and just make my face hurt in general.
I also wear a capap. Finding a sleep mask that works with it, has been a MASSIVE issue over the years. This works perfectly. And since it covers your ears, it kind of muffles the sounds around you without keeping you from hearing your alarm.
For those of us that work nights, we know, no matter how good our black out curtains are, how loud our sound machines playing white noise,and our doors locked, when the people/dogs/outside world/decide to, our sleep is going to be interrupted. Add a headache and sleep is nearly impossible.
THIS is a fabulous addition to your sleep routine.
If it works for a night shift worker with chronic conditions, it should work for everyone else.
