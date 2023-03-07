Have one to sell?
TheraICE Form Fitting Head Gel Ice Cap, Cold Therapy Ice Head Wrap Ice Pack Mask, Cold Cap
|Brand
|TheraICE Rx
|Number of Items
|1
|Unit Count
|1 Count
|Material
|Nylon, Spandex
|Color
|Black
|Product Benefits
|Soothing Comfort
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|9.4 x 0.6 x 6.4 inches
|Size
|1 Count (Pack of 1)
|Style
|Black (Pack of 1)
About this item
- This is a wearable mask. It's stretchable with double seams lets it fit every face, head & eye. Cap is one size fits all. If you are not comfortable with its size return it for a full refund. TheraICE cold flexible ice pack cap provides 360° natural cooling while resting comfortably. The products slip-on design means no messy wraps or uncomfortable ice packs, inserts or awkward band straps.
- This form fitting gel ice mask wrap is brought to you by TheraICE. The reusable & wearable therapy ice pack makes it the ideal reusable cap for men, women and kids.
- The natural cold cap is one of kind in it's 360° form fitting design. Cap has no hard inserts or velcro. Just pull the cold cap over your eyes, face and head. As you lay in bed or on a couch comfortably with the product on your head, it's soft gel design won't put undo pressure on specific areas like a hard ice pack insert.
- It's a comfortable stretchable ice pack eye mask for puffy eyes. Easy to use and reuse. Simply freeze in the included zip bag for 2 hours between uses. It's thick gel and dark color . This easy-to-use cold pack is safe for daily use and ready in the freezer whenever you're ready.
- The way the gel forms to the head provides soothing comfort, simply by wearing the cap. Theraice gel ice wrap products are made with cutting-edge material & expert-grade cooling gel. Products can be worn safely on bare skin. Find comfort in this stretchable, single-piece, reusable natural cap. The one size fits all stretchable design makes it a perfect fit for everyone.
Product Description
1 Comfort With Ease! 2 Dual Purpose 3 The Perfect Design 4 Hot Or Cold
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 9.4 x 0.6 x 6.4 inches; 1.3 Pounds
- Item model number : TI-HEAD-OS
- Date First Available : December 18, 2019
- Manufacturer : TheraICE Rx
- ASIN : B082WN9NJL
- Best Sellers Rank: #606 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #2 in Cold Packs
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Ingredients
Gel
Directions
Cold Therapy: Place in freezer bag and put in freezer for at least two hoursHeat Therapy: Remove from any plastic bags. Be sure it is at room temperature. Microwave for 10 seconds; if more heat is needed microwave in 5 second increments.Apply: ently pull onto your head and keep in place for approximately 15 minutes. Wash: Hand wash with damp towel. Do not submerge in water. Air dry, do not machine wash.
Legal Disclaimer
FabulousI work night shift, so I sleep during the day. On top of having chronic sinus issues (3 surgeries in 8 years), which trigger migraines, and just make my face hurt in general.I also wear a capap. Finding a sleep mask that works with it, has been a MASSIVE issue over the years. This works perfectly. And since it covers your ears, it kind of muffles the sounds around you without keeping you from hearing your alarm.For those of us that work nights, we know, no matter how good our black out curtains are, how loud our sound machines playing white noise,and our doors locked, when the people/dogs/outside world/decide to, our sleep is going to be interrupted. Add a headache and sleep is nearly impossible.THIS is a fabulous addition to your sleep routine.If it works for a night shift worker with chronic conditions, it should work for everyone else.
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2023
Reviewed in the United States on March 7, 2023
Backstory: I suffer from migraines and the following types of headaches: hormone, tension, cluster, and ice pick. OTCs don't work for me and I'm now I'm my fourth prescription meds as my body slowly acclimates to each drug.
Decision making process: Recently I went through two days of hell. My head was in pain, drugs didn't work, and for once I couldn't tell what kind of headache/migraine I was facing. I finally tried ice and that helped immensely. Going through many reviews on Amazon for differing products, I decided to give this product a try because 1) although I liked the idea of an ice block cap for it's longer lasting coldness, it didn't sound comfortable and lacked true flexibility to push the ice blocks to where the cold may be needed most; 2) with gel there are no lumpy blocks of ice poking my head in weird places making it hard to lay down, which I often need to do when my head is in pain; 3) although reviews indicated the cold lasts for maybe 20 minutes, reviews also seemed to indicate it could get cold again in as little as 2 hours if needed--ice would take much longer to freeze again; 4) the product was on discount so why not give this a try and if I liked it, could reorder.
After actual use: I love this product. Will it work for everyone? No. But this worked for me and continues to work for me. I've already bought my second one so I can rotate if needed. Do I look silly? Yes. Do I care? No. The relief I get is incredible.
Out of the bag there is a slight smell, but honestly after throwing it in the freezer and placing it on my head, I don't smell anything. If you have a super sniffer, you might pick up on it, but I don't. It's a very soft neoprene like product that provides my smaller head with a minimal amount of pressure around my head. If you have a larger head, this might prove a bit too much, but it's perfect for me. The product can be thrown into the freezer and two hours later you have a cold product ready to go on your head. It can be too cold right out of the freezer, so I just put it slightly over my head to help it acclimate to cold before pulling it on. Pulling it over my eyes is actually comforting for me, but I can see how those with larger heads might want a cloth over your eyes before pulling it all the way down.
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2023
Stays cold 20-30 minutes after freezing for 2 hours. Initially it is very cold, too cold for my eyes so I put a soft paper towel or silk scarf over my eyes and under the mask during the first 5 minutes then I pull out the paper and allow the mask to rest on my eyes. It's still very cold but tolerable at this time. I keep it on 20-25 minutes and it's working. I have Intercranial Hypertension and it reduces my blood pressure in my head, takes away the headache pain, and relieves my eye inflammation and fatigue. For comfort It's best to lay on your side in bed, because the weight of the mask also hurts my eyeballs after 20 minutes, if I fall asleep with the mask on or if laying on my back. Too much pressure, best to sit up. Otherwise, I would have given it 5 stars all the way around. The material isn't too bad but thin- I've only had it for a month so I can't speak about durability.
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2023
I have migraine and tension headaches and was on the fence about buying this for a long time since there are so many gimmicks out there. I finally purchased it and am glad I did. The texture of the outer fabric that touches your skin is soft, the inner material is very flexible (even after being in the freezer), and the pressure when on is perfect. Personally, I feel that it is VERY cold when I first put it on, specifically at my brows and forehead. I usually have to pull it back for the first 5 minutes or so so that it isn't touching those areas because it's uncomfortably cold. But once it's cooled a bit the temperature is great and feels soothing. I do wish it stayed cold longer but even once the coolness dissipates, the pressure of the cap feels nice and I'll continue to wear it. I am thinking of getting another to have in the freezer so I can switch them out as needed.
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2023
Reviewed in the United States on March 22, 2023
