Backstory: I suffer from migraines and the following types of headaches: hormone, tension, cluster, and ice pick. OTCs don't work for me and I'm now I'm my fourth prescription meds as my body slowly acclimates to each drug.



Decision making process: Recently I went through two days of hell. My head was in pain, drugs didn't work, and for once I couldn't tell what kind of headache/migraine I was facing. I finally tried ice and that helped immensely. Going through many reviews on Amazon for differing products, I decided to give this product a try because 1) although I liked the idea of an ice block cap for it's longer lasting coldness, it didn't sound comfortable and lacked true flexibility to push the ice blocks to where the cold may be needed most; 2) with gel there are no lumpy blocks of ice poking my head in weird places making it hard to lay down, which I often need to do when my head is in pain; 3) although reviews indicated the cold lasts for maybe 20 minutes, reviews also seemed to indicate it could get cold again in as little as 2 hours if needed--ice would take much longer to freeze again; 4) the product was on discount so why not give this a try and if I liked it, could reorder.



After actual use: I love this product. Will it work for everyone? No. But this worked for me and continues to work for me. I've already bought my second one so I can rotate if needed. Do I look silly? Yes. Do I care? No. The relief I get is incredible.



Out of the bag there is a slight smell, but honestly after throwing it in the freezer and placing it on my head, I don't smell anything. If you have a super sniffer, you might pick up on it, but I don't. It's a very soft neoprene like product that provides my smaller head with a minimal amount of pressure around my head. If you have a larger head, this might prove a bit too much, but it's perfect for me. The product can be thrown into the freezer and two hours later you have a cold product ready to go on your head. It can be too cold right out of the freezer, so I just put it slightly over my head to help it acclimate to cold before pulling it on. Pulling it over my eyes is actually comforting for me, but I can see how those with larger heads might want a cloth over your eyes before pulling it all the way down.