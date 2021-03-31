5.0 out of 5 stars How To Choose Between Mini vs Prime vs Elite vs Pro vs Generic

By Kien on March 31, 2021

TLDR: The Mini is perfect for most people who want an ultra portable percussive massage device and can afford $200. The Prime is for someone who doesn't plan to take this traveling and wants the better triangular handle and larger amplitude (in and out distance) for extra $100. The Elite is for someone an athlete or trainer who plans on using the device on other people and want the extra maximum downward pressure. The Pro is for someone who earns a living using a device like this and can afford $600. If $200 is still too high, go for a generic one. The massage effect is roughly the same. You just don't get the slick design/look.



The review is long due since I've been using massage devices for several years now for my post-training routine. One of my all time favorite devices is still my car buffer that gives me a very strong self massage. It's just not portable and I have to plug it in.



I've used the entire line of the Theragun massagers. The Prime and Elite were mostly the same for me when using it on myself. The Elite has an OLED screen vs an LED screen, but this is not a factor at all for me. If I were to spend more than $300 for a massage device, I would get the Prime over the Elite. The Pro is the nicest, but I wouldn't spend $600 on it unless I was a professional trainer and used this on clients. The Pro has a swappable battery, but honestly, I never need to use this device for more than 20 minutes at a time and the battery on the Mini lasts at least 3-4 hours running non-stop at the highest setting.



Here's why I ultimately bought myself a Mini despite having a generic one for about $100.



The massage effect between the Mini and a generic one that looks more like a Hypervolt with a pistol grip is roughly the same.



What made me spring for the Mini at $200 was that it was ultra portable. It even has a nice carrying case and I travel 6-8 months out of the year, so this goes with me everywhere now.



As far as little differences. Here goes:



Design. The triangular handle of the Elite/Prime is ergonomically easier to handle. The rotating head and the bigger grip/design allows me to reach hard to reach spots like my shoulders more comfortably. When I'm using the Elite/Prime on someone else, it's also easier. But...the MINI takes less of a toll on my fingers/grip strength after a 15 minute session. It's smaller so it's easier to handle especially if you have weaker grip strength.



Power. The power (PPM) ratings are the same between all the models, but that's not the whole picture. The amplitude on the Mini is 12mm vs 16mm on the larger Theraguns. This is where I feel it most. The speed is the same, but when there's more distance to travel, that nano second difference of the head being on your body vs off does feel different.



Maximum Downward Pressure. This is the amount of force you can exert on the device before it's too much for the motor and shuts off. On myself I've never triggered this between all the devices, so it's a non-issue for me. If I were using it on someone else's shoulders or back and they want a lot of pressure, this could matter, hence going for the Elite or Pro if you were a trainer. For personal use, the Prime or the Mini is fine.



Price. For $200, it was only about $100 more than the generic versions and less than the Hypervolt, so it was a nice Goldilocks zone for these types of devices. A generic jigsaw hacked to do the same thing comes in around $60-80 after you've modded it, so I was happy to pay the extra money for portability and a device that won't break down and put a hole in my thigh like a jigsaw with a racquetball attached to the tip.



Personally, I think this is the best of the bunch because of the price point, size and portability. As for the benefits of using this type of massager, any device will get you roughly the same type of massage. What you're paying for as you go up is a better put together product with better design in mind. For me, it's absolutely worth it.