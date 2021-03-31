Add to your order

Theragun Mini - All-New 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun

4.8 out of 5 stars 2,631 ratings
Color Black
Brand TheraGun
Material Plastic
Power Source Battery Powered

About this item

  • QUIET FOR ANY SETTING - Proprietary brushless QX35 motor with QuietForce Technology allows powerful yet ultra-quiet muscle treatment anytime, anywhere
  • ULTRA-PORTABLE - never-before-seen balance between power and size, making it a convenient option for getting Theragun quality relief on the go. INCLUDES SOFT CASE.
  • 150-MIN. BATTERY LIFE - With up to 150 min. of sustained run time, mini sets the standard for true portability and is there for you right when you need it
  • ERGONOMIC GRIP - smooth, ergonomic grip is easy to hold while reducing strain on your hands and wrists
  • 3 SCIENTIFICALLY CALIBRATED SPEEDS - 1750, 2100, and 2400 percussions per minute, each scientifically calibrated to deliver greater therapeutic benefits for the body.
  • Theragun Mini - All-New 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
  • +
  • Theragun Wave Duo Vibration Roller | Dual Pressure Muscle Massager | Ergonomically Contoured to The Back, Spine and Neck
  • +
  • Theragun | Wave Roller | Vibrating Foam Roller for Full-Body | Bluetooth Enabled
Product Description

The Theragun mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you Theragun quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do. The Theragun is used by physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes, and over 250 professional sports teams worldwide. Developed by Dr. Jason Wersland, every aspect of the Theragun mini has been thoughtfully designed and adapted from our signature Theragun design for maximum ergonomic comfort and unparalleled portability; quick relief and relaxation that fits conveniently in your purse or backpack.

Theragun Mini What's Included

Easy-to-Clean Closed-Cell Foam Attachment

Hard plastic attachments can harm the body, so we designed ours with comfortable, non-porous closed-cell foam, which can be easily cleaned for a hygienic and relaxing experience. Each has a unique shape and impact level to ensure the right treatment in the right area—the result of years of feedback from our founder Dr. Jason's actual patients. While the mini comes with one Standard Ball attachment, it is compatible with all 4th generation Theragun attachments, so you have the option use your favorite attachment from your Theragun PRO, Elite, or Prime, or explore our entire selection and find the right one for you.

  • Standard Ball Attachment - Impact Level: 5/10 - Perfect for overall use on large and small muscle groups.

Theragun G3PRO Theragun G3 Theragun liv Percussive Therapy Device mini
Theragun PRO Theragun Elite Theragun Prime Theragun mini
Treatment Level Professional-grade Premium Simplified Ultra-portable
Motor & Power QX150 professional-grade motor with QuietForce Technology - 60 lbs Max Force QX65 proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce Technology - 40 lbs Max Force QX65 proprietary brushless motor with QuietForce Technology - 30 lbs Max Force QX35 compact brushless motor with QuietForce Technology - 20 lbs Max Force
Smart Capabilities OLED Screen, Bluetooth, 3 Built-In Presets, Responsive Force Meter OLED Screen, Bluetooth, 3 Built-In Presets, Responsive Force Meter LED Speed Indicators, Bluetooth, App-Guided Presets
Amplitude 16 mm 16 mm 16 mm 12 mm
Speed (Percussions per second) 5-Speeds with customizable speed range through our app 5-Speeds with customizable speed range through our app 5-Speeds with customizable speed range through our app 3 Speed
Battery 2 Swappable Batteries, 150 Minutes Each, 300 Minutes Total Built-In Battery - 120 Minute Battery Life Built-In Battery - 120 Minute Battery Life Built-In Battery - 150 Minute Battery Life
Wireless Charging Enabled
Included Attachments 6 Attachments: Supersoft, Dampener, Standard Ball, Wedge, Thumb, Cone 5 Attachments: Dampener, Standard Ball, Wedge, Thumb, Cone 4 Attachments: Dampener, Standard Ball, Thumb, Cone 1 Attachment: Standard Ball
Weight 2.9 lbs 2.2 lbs 2.2 lbs 1.4 lbs
Product details

Color:Black
  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8.15 x 7.2 x 4.41 inches; 2.98 Pounds
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ BR-GUN-002
  • Batteries ‏ : ‎ 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ May 4, 2020
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ TheraGun
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B086Z6LNVS
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 2,631 ratings

Theragun Mini - All-New 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon Basics Handheld Percussion Massage Gun - Professional Deep Tissue Muscle Massager | 5 Speeds, 4 Interchangeable Attachment Heads
Theragun Prime - Percussive Therapy Deep Tissue Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini - White - All-New 4th Generation Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
TheraGun Elite - All-New 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Deep Tissue Muscle Treatment Massage Gun…
Theragun Wave Duo Vibration Roller | Dual Pressure Muscle Massager | Ergonomically Contoured to The Back, Spine and Neck
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (2631) 4.7 out of 5 stars (50) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2435) 4.6 out of 5 stars (103) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2304) 4.3 out of 5 stars (67)
Price $199.00 $94.48 $299.00 $199.00 $399.00 $99.00
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By TheraGun Amazon.com TheraGun TheraGun TheraGun TheraGun
Brand Name TheraGun Amazon Basics TheraGun TheraGun TheraGun TheraGun
Color Black Matte Black Black Black
Power Source Battery Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered Battery Powered
Size 1 Count (Pack of 1) 7 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1) 1 Count (Pack of 1)
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
2,631 global ratings
5 star
89%
4 star
6%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
Top reviews from the United States

Kien
5.0 out of 5 stars How To Choose Between Mini vs Prime vs Elite vs Pro vs Generic
Reviewed in the United States on March 31, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars How To Choose Between Mini vs Prime vs Elite vs Pro vs Generic
By Kien on March 31, 2021
By Kien on March 31, 2021
TLDR: The Mini is perfect for most people who want an ultra portable percussive massage device and can afford $200. The Prime is for someone who doesn't plan to take this traveling and wants the better triangular handle and larger amplitude (in and out distance) for extra $100. The Elite is for someone an athlete or trainer who plans on using the device on other people and want the extra maximum downward pressure. The Pro is for someone who earns a living using a device like this and can afford $600. If $200 is still too high, go for a generic one. The massage effect is roughly the same. You just don't get the slick design/look.

The review is long due since I've been using massage devices for several years now for my post-training routine. One of my all time favorite devices is still my car buffer that gives me a very strong self massage. It's just not portable and I have to plug it in.

I've used the entire line of the Theragun massagers. The Prime and Elite were mostly the same for me when using it on myself. The Elite has an OLED screen vs an LED screen, but this is not a factor at all for me. If I were to spend more than $300 for a massage device, I would get the Prime over the Elite. The Pro is the nicest, but I wouldn't spend $600 on it unless I was a professional trainer and used this on clients. The Pro has a swappable battery, but honestly, I never need to use this device for more than 20 minutes at a time and the battery on the Mini lasts at least 3-4 hours running non-stop at the highest setting.

Here's why I ultimately bought myself a Mini despite having a generic one for about $100.

The massage effect between the Mini and a generic one that looks more like a Hypervolt with a pistol grip is roughly the same.

What made me spring for the Mini at $200 was that it was ultra portable. It even has a nice carrying case and I travel 6-8 months out of the year, so this goes with me everywhere now.

As far as little differences. Here goes:

Design. The triangular handle of the Elite/Prime is ergonomically easier to handle. The rotating head and the bigger grip/design allows me to reach hard to reach spots like my shoulders more comfortably. When I'm using the Elite/Prime on someone else, it's also easier. But...the MINI takes less of a toll on my fingers/grip strength after a 15 minute session. It's smaller so it's easier to handle especially if you have weaker grip strength.

Power. The power (PPM) ratings are the same between all the models, but that's not the whole picture. The amplitude on the Mini is 12mm vs 16mm on the larger Theraguns. This is where I feel it most. The speed is the same, but when there's more distance to travel, that nano second difference of the head being on your body vs off does feel different.

Maximum Downward Pressure. This is the amount of force you can exert on the device before it's too much for the motor and shuts off. On myself I've never triggered this between all the devices, so it's a non-issue for me. If I were using it on someone else's shoulders or back and they want a lot of pressure, this could matter, hence going for the Elite or Pro if you were a trainer. For personal use, the Prime or the Mini is fine.

Price. For $200, it was only about $100 more than the generic versions and less than the Hypervolt, so it was a nice Goldilocks zone for these types of devices. A generic jigsaw hacked to do the same thing comes in around $60-80 after you've modded it, so I was happy to pay the extra money for portability and a device that won't break down and put a hole in my thigh like a jigsaw with a racquetball attached to the tip.

Personally, I think this is the best of the bunch because of the price point, size and portability. As for the benefits of using this type of massager, any device will get you roughly the same type of massage. What you're paying for as you go up is a better put together product with better design in mind. For me, it's absolutely worth it.
Eric
5.0 out of 5 stars LOVE IT!!! The Best Theragun yet.
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars LOVE IT!!! The Best Theragun yet.
By Eric on July 10, 2020
By Eric on July 10, 2020
"Your health is your wealth". 100% worth the investment. I actually have had all three versions of the Theragun at some point and this one is prob the best. The small size makes it so easy to use and hit hard spots. It is very powerful for how small it is.
The V2 is def a bit more powerful and I would recommend that for more serious use. The mini is perfect for on the go use, personal use and I would highly recommend it. The small design def makes it easier to hit harder spots. LOVE IT
mapafilm
1.0 out of 5 stars Defective product and no help from company
Reviewed in the United States on April 5, 2021
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Olga
5.0 out of 5 stars A Lot of Power for a Mini Device
Reviewed in the United States on July 7, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Ray
5.0 out of 5 stars I felt great immediately.
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Mary
1.0 out of 5 stars Product failed afer two months
Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Jamie Jackson
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow.
Reviewed in Canada on November 1, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
RWS
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this product
Reviewed in Canada on October 20, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Anonymous007
5.0 out of 5 stars Go to travel Theragun
Reviewed in Canada on July 25, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Harsh lahoti
5.0 out of 5 stars Relaxes muscles easily
Reviewed in India on April 4, 2021
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
SR
5.0 out of 5 stars Hooked!! Just sooooo good!!
Reviewed in Canada on September 20, 2020
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
