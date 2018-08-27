$29.94
Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller, Highly Effective Mosquito Repellent for Patio; No Candles or Flames, DEET-Free, Scent-Free, Bug Spray Alternative; Includes 12-Hours of Refills

4.3 out of 5 stars 28,694 ratings

#1 Best Seller in Pest Repellents






Bronze
Metal

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • TURN IT ON… MOSQUITOES GONE: Thermacell Patio Shield Metal Edition creates a 15-foot zone of protection against mosquitos. Use this sleek repeller with a premium metal casing and brushed finish on patios, decks, pools, porches, campsites, and more
  • HEAT-ACTIVATED: No cords or batteries. Powered by a safe and compact 12-hour fuel cartridge (included), repel without smoke, flames, or citronella. Not a messy trap or gimmicky sonic. Independently tested. EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness
  • LONG-LASTING DEFENSE: Unscented repellent mats (3 included) last up to 4 hours each and change color when time to refill. No mess, no DEET, no spray, and no on-skin chemicals make Thermacell a better solution. Easy to refill
  • NATURE-INSPIRED REPELLENT: Our active ingredient is based on naturally occurring repellents found in plants. We've harnessed its power to fight the toughest mosquitoes on earth (including in your backyard)
  • THERMACELL GUARANTEE: Extend your warranty to two years with registration (automatic 1-year warranty included). Developed and Tested at our New England based R&D center. We stand by our products with a 100% satisfaction guarantee
From the manufacturer

Product details


  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ May 8, 2021
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B094GS93RN
  
    

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
28,694 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
17%
3 star
10%
2 star
4%
1 star
7%
Top reviews from the United States

HipShopper
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Worked so well I thought my blood chemistry had changed.
Reviewed in the United States on August 27, 2018
Color: Glacial BlueStyle: OriginalVerified Purchase



 Report abuse
J&J
TOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Christmas Miracle
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2017
Color: Glacial BlueStyle: OriginalVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )

Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Christmas Miracle
By J&amp;J on December 17, 2017
Anything that stops vampires is ten stars for me & this stops them.
It doesn't smell. It doesn't make noise. It doesn't get hot.
It just clears the mosquitos & only mosquitos.

Comes with easy to set up instructions. Just a couple tips to offer.
First, the butane cartridge doesn't click. Just kind of stays in after you push it.
The base twists to turn on & off but you have to click to the start position to activate yet, the Start position is spring loaded so it bounces back to On. I thought it was broken, nope that's how it works.
Second, you know it's On bc a light illuminates.
It's not so much a light as an orange pinprick you have to look through window to see.

You may want to know how you'll know when to change the pad, Trust Me~ You'll Know, but the pad turns from blue to white if you want to keep an eye on it..has about a 4 hour life per pad & you get 3.

I am the person a mosquito will find from miles away even in my house. The only one they find in a room of people.
I live in a tropical climate & never have a moment's peace in my garden.
I've used sprays, foggers, candles, torches...the list goes on.
This is the first time I've been able to sit on my patio in peace, even the cat was safe.

Already ordered another for a friend & put the refills on Subscribe & Save.

Customer image
Customer image
1,200 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
K. B. Chord
4.0 out of 5 stars Great for the human mosquito attractor
Reviewed in the United States on July 11, 2018
Color: Glacial BlueStyle: OriginalVerified Purchase



 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Keep the lid off = works!
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2018
Color: Fiesta RedStyle: OriginalVerified Purchase



 Report abuse
Imadreama
1.0 out of 5 stars Cannot be used around food.
Reviewed in the United States on June 4, 2020
Color: BronzeStyle: Metal



 Report abuse
Amber Waves
1.0 out of 5 stars Doesn't work.
Reviewed in the United States on July 2, 2018
Color: Glacial BlueStyle: OriginalVerified Purchase



 Report abuse
Eric Boff
1.0 out of 5 stars Stay away - it doesn' repel anything. Mosquitos enjoyed the smell actually.
Reviewed in the United States on May 31, 2020
Color: GraphiteStyle: OriginalVerified Purchase

Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Stay away - it doesn' repel anything. Mosquitos enjoyed the smell actually.
By Eric Boff on May 31, 2020
The pictures I posted speaks by themselves.

This device is a prank on you. While the device was on dor around 2 hours, mosquitos played right on top of it
After 1 hour, the pad starts to become white but they were supposed to last 4 hours... and mosquitos wouldn't stop coming regardless if changed to new pads or not.

I was on my patio, no wind, only frustration.

I am just a regular guy trying to sit on my patio without mosquitos.

My advice: dont spend any money on this device. Go and look for a pest control professional or buy pest control products yourself.

In summary: waste of money, mosquitos won't go away and they will fly over the device and over your food.

Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image


 Report abuse

