I didn't get this item for free, so you can trust that my review is solid. Mosquitos are pretty picky about who they prey upon. They prefer a particular scent and blood chemistry which is why I can understand why the reviews range from "didn't work" to "changed my life." Let's face it - when you're in an area where mosquitos are so thick that you can hear them buzzing and watch them landing on your skin, you should just go inside. Not much is going to save you. However, if you're like me and your skin lights up with a neon sign for the mosquitos (and you are the ONLY one they're biting in a group), you're happy to try just about anything that will keep them away from you.



My husband bought this Thermacell Repeller so I would stop complaining. I still haven't stopped complaining (sorry, honey), but I have stopped flapping my gums about mosquitos. We put this Repeller out on our porch during the beginning of summer, before the mosquitos were really out and about. About mid-summer I started telling my health care provider (and all of my friends) that I must be going through menopause early or having some major blood chemistry change, because mosquitos were no longer seeking me out of a group. As long as we were outside around our home, I just wasn't getting a bite. It was miraculous and beautiful. Then we went to a friend's house. Ouch. They were all over me again. It took me a while to realize (yeah, I'm a little slow) that the reason I wasn't getting bit at home was because my husband had lit the Thermacell each time we were outside. I honestly didn't even realize it was on and running. It doesn't make noise, doesn't product a smell, and doesn't really take up any room at all. Pretty dang amazing. We went through 3 scent pads this summer and one fill of butane and it keeps on going. It's easy to throw in a bag and take anywhere with us. Most everyone who visited this summer has purchased one. I advise you do the same if you're a mosquito magnet like me. It really is a game changer.