Thermacell Bristol Mosquito Repellent Patio Shield Lantern; Lantern Light Plus Silent, Scent-Free Mosquito Repellent Providing 15-Foot Zone of Protection; 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
- The Thermacell Bristol Repellent Lantern provides a 15-foot invisible zone of protection so the family can enjoy the great outdoors without worrying about mosquitoes and the harm they can cause
- No need for messy sprays, smoky candles or skin irritants, Thermacell uses a chemical-free repellent that is clean, odorless and silent while effectively repelling bugs in the open air
- Easy to use with a no-fuss, instant and flameless light, the lantern is ideal for decks, patios and the backyard, making it perfect for entertaining, gardening or playing with the kids outdoors
- The perfect addition to any outdoor space, Thermacell’s family-friendly lantern is portable, lightweight and durable, ideal for relaxing at home or adventuring in nature
- Improve the quality of outdoor experiences like hiking, camping, fishing, BBQing in the backyard, watching outdoor sports, boating or mountain biking with the addition of the versatile Bristol Lantern
- Package contains: 1 lantern and 12 hours of refills - 3 repellent mats and 1 fuel cartridge. Requires 3 AAA-batteries (not included)
From the manufacturer
About Thermacell
Thermacell takes pride in creating products that are highly effective and make being outdoors more enjoyable. Thermacell Repellents, Inc. is an industry leader in research, development, and engineering proven consumer products. Thermacell products have been field tested by the Department of Defense and are endorsed by The Today Show, Good Housekeeping Institute and Parade Magazine
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lanterns
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lanterns effectively repel mosquitoes by creating a 15 x 15-foot zone of protection of bug-free comfort. Their ambient light and decorative design perfectly adorn your deck, campsite, or patio.
- Has no open flames
- Operates on a single fuel cartridge (included)
- Includes: 1 reusable Mosquito Repellent Lantern, 1 Fuel Cartridge (lasts up to 12 hours), 3 insect repellent mats (each lasts up to 4 hours)
- Mosquito Repellent Refills sold separately
- Patio Lantern, Outdoor Lantern and Bronze Lanterns available to suit every outdoor need
- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on all Thermacell products
Uses Allethrin for Ultimate Protection
The key to creating Thermacell’s unique 15 x 15-foot zone of protection is allethrin. All devices operate on a single fuel cartridge, which heats a repellent mat releasing allethrin, a synthetic copy of the natural repellent found in chrysanthemum flowers.
|
|
|
|
Thermacell Lanterns offer virtually odor free pest protection without the hassle of scented lotions or sprays.
|
Ideal for use while you are gardening, observing outdoor sporting events, and hanging around the backyard, Thermacell Lanterns have been evaluated by the EPA for safety and effectiveness.
|
Their lightweight, cordless and portable design allows you to take them with you on any outing or adventure.
|Thermacell Bronze Lantern
|Thermacell Patio Lantern
|Thermacell Outdoor Lantern
|Thermacell Camping Lantern
|Model Number
|MR-9SB
|MR-9W
|MR-9L
|MR-CL
|Light Source
|3 LEDs
|4 LEDs
|8 LEDs
|300 Lumens
|Protective Area
|15 x 15 ft
|15 x 15 ft
|15 x 15 ft
|15 x 15 ft
|Height
|6.5 in
|7.5 in
|7.5 in
|9.5 in
|Enclosed Frame
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|# of Mats Included
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Batteries
|3 AAA
|4 AA
|4 AA
|4 D-Cell
|Product Design
|Dark bronze color
|Decoorative look
|Outdoor design
|Rugged construction
|Other Features
|Turn top to ignite
|Wrought iron look
|Rugged grip on ball
|SOS light, hanging clip, battery indicator
Product description
Thermacell’s Bristol Mosquito Repellent Patio Shield Lantern is attractive, compact and easy to use, providing not only a steady light source but also a 15-foot by 15-foot zone of protection from bugs and mosquitoes. An exceptionally useful addition to the equipment of those who enjoy outdoor living, the Bristol lantern is portable and lightweight: hang it from a tree, set it on a table or place it on the ground to provide light and protection while enjoying an evening in nature. With no chemicals and no open flames, the lantern is ideal for families, whether bonding on a camping trip in the woods or having fun in the backyard. The decorative bronze design makes the Bristol Lamp an attractive addition to patio entertaining, while its effective mosquito protection ensures a pleasant, bug-free evening for each guest. The ambient light source and repellent feature operate independently or together, making this versatile lantern a must-have for all outdoor activities.
There are 2 types of cartridges that will need periodic replacement. I was concerned about how long the cartridges would last but was pleasantly surprised. One repellent cartridge easily lasted 3 evenings of 4-6 hour actual usage. This seemed better than advertised. In 16 days we used the Thermacell 12 evenings. We changed the butane cartridge only twice. I thought this was pretty efficient. One set of batteries lasted longer our entire 16 day trip. Again, quite efficient. Great for camping and a small 15' trailer. I am not sure how this would work for a backyard barbecue where you need a larger area of coverage. Both cartridges are easy to replace. Once you get used to looking into the viewing window on the top of the device it is easy to see when the unit has been properly turned on and is functioning. It is very easy to see when either cartridge needs to be replaced. Overall this is a well thought out and very effective insect repellent. Lightweight, easy to use, completely unobtrusive and efficient. I would definitely purchase one of these again.
One more thing: It is not very stable on uneven ground great so be careful if you are using it on the lawn. Mine tipped over and the handle came off. Fortunately that was the only thing that happened but I still haven’t found the handle.
After my housewarming party. I moved to a highly mosquito area next to a creeek. I placed these three in a way to create a triangle safe zone. I turned them on about 10-15 min before people showed up and everyone enjoyed a bug free time for the entire 7 hours. I will use these again for any party. Love that I didn't have to hear bugs get my zapped in a light zapper, I didn't even plug the zapper in. I didn't use the light feature but the light works and looks nice. No smell either. It was a bit hard for me to figure out how to turn them on but once I figured it out and saw the tiny red light in the hole (read the instructions Better) it is easy. I didn't even burn citronella candela I had ready on the patio table. I have a decent size side patio you see half of it in this picture I placed one on the table one on the far BBQ and one by where I took the picture.
Neither of these important limitations is disclosed in the product description. Additionally, beware that since each "repellent mat" lasts only 4 hours (3 provided) and the fuel cartridge lasts 12 hours (1 provided) what you are really buying is a subscription service to their proprietary products.