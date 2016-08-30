We gave this a good field test this summer several times including a continuous trip of 16 days camping in 4 states. I have to admit I was skeptical but this thing really works. We turn it on and set it on the picnic table (if the campsite had one) as we begin preparing dinner. After dinner we place it between our camp chairs for the remainder of the evening. We were not bothered by gnats or insects while the Thermacell was on and we were within 10 feet or so of it. Several times we would switch it off and watch the insects come right in. Turn it back on and you could watch them clear away. The relief from insects we experienced was DEFINITELY due to this device. We put it inside our ALiner pop up trailer for just a few minutes before bed to clear out any bugs that might have found their way in. That worked great. We never smelled any odor. You can sometimes see a small repellent mist rising from the unit but this was never a nuisance or a concern. It is also absolutely silent.



There are 2 types of cartridges that will need periodic replacement. I was concerned about how long the cartridges would last but was pleasantly surprised. One repellent cartridge easily lasted 3 evenings of 4-6 hour actual usage. This seemed better than advertised. In 16 days we used the Thermacell 12 evenings. We changed the butane cartridge only twice. I thought this was pretty efficient. One set of batteries lasted longer our entire 16 day trip. Again, quite efficient. Great for camping and a small 15' trailer. I am not sure how this would work for a backyard barbecue where you need a larger area of coverage. Both cartridges are easy to replace. Once you get used to looking into the viewing window on the top of the device it is easy to see when the unit has been properly turned on and is functioning. It is very easy to see when either cartridge needs to be replaced. Overall this is a well thought out and very effective insect repellent. Lightweight, easy to use, completely unobtrusive and efficient. I would definitely purchase one of these again.