Enhance your purchase

Age Range (Description) Adult
Number of Players 8
Brand These Cards Will Get You Drunk
Material Cardstock
Color Multicolor

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • The fun adult drinking card game that will have you and your friends LOL-ing.
  • Compete, vote and screw your friends over with 100 dynamic cards - no two games are the same.
  • Super easy to learn and play - perfect for your next party, pregame or nights in.
  • Great for 2-8 players, ages 21+.
  • Play with beer, shots, wine, water...whatever, but always drink responsibly!
Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Must be at least 21 years and over to purchase. By purchasing, you agree to the application of the laws of the state of California and that any claim or dispute you may have against ASM Holdings LLC must be resolved by a court located in San Francisco County, California.

Product Description

These Cards Will Get You Drunk

The Ultimate Party Game

This fun and hilarious drinking game is the best way to start or even end your night! With its easy rules and quick gameplay, it’ll get your party started in no time - perfect for your next party, game night, or simply as a fun icebreaker.

drinking game these cards will get you drunk

How to Play

draw a card

Draw a card and follow the rules...

drinking

Then drink!

Check Out Our Other Games!

these cards will get you drunk

The Original

these cards will get you drunk too

The Expansion

do you really know your family

The #1 Family Game

the ultimate game for couples

For Couples

who knows more? kids or adults

Kids vs Adults Trivia

do you even know math?

Fast Math Game

Adults only
Great for game nights
Filled with fun and laughter
Great conversation starters
Playable over and over again

What's in the box

  • Cards

    Customer reviews

    4.6 out of 5 stars
    4.6 out of 5
    32,728 global ratings
    5 star
    		76%
    4 star
    		13%
    3 star
    		7%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		2%

    Top reviews from the United States

    tiffany hanson
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very satisfied
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 3, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Andrea
    4.0 out of 5 stars Can only be used once
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 28, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Dana Fielder
    5.0 out of 5 stars Small
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 29, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    lillie
    4.0 out of 5 stars They definitely get you drunk
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Kenna
    4.0 out of 5 stars Great gift but game gets a little old after playing for awhile
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 29, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Naya
    5.0 out of 5 stars Gift
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 2, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Reviews By Yatti
    5.0 out of 5 stars Party Starter.
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 15, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    tsdiquah
    5.0 out of 5 stars Thought it was bigger for the price.. however, It was a Christmas Eve hit at the dinner party!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 27, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    J
    5.0 out of 5 stars Really how does acard get you drunk
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 18, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    165 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    xantheglover
    5.0 out of 5 stars Spangled
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Spangled
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2019
    Can confirm. Product tested rigourously. Will turn you into the man on the box *as shown*
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    77 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Jack stinger
    2.0 out of 5 stars Not worth the money
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 21, 2019
    Verified Purchase
    68 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Katy
    5.0 out of 5 stars So much fun!
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on April 27, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    8 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Aaron Richards
    5.0 out of 5 stars Gone are the days of thinking of a drinking game.
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 25, 2020
    Verified Purchase
    6 people found this helpful
     Report abuse