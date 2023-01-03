These Cards Will Get You Drunk - Fun Adult Drinking Game for Parties
$15.99
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Number of Players
|8
|Brand
|These Cards Will Get You Drunk
|Material
|Cardstock
|Color
|Multicolor
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The fun adult drinking card game that will have you and your friends LOL-ing.
- Compete, vote and screw your friends over with 100 dynamic cards - no two games are the same.
- Super easy to learn and play - perfect for your next party, pregame or nights in.
- Great for 2-8 players, ages 21+.
- Play with beer, shots, wine, water...whatever, but always drink responsibly!
These Cards Will Get You Drunk - Fun Adult Drinking Game for Parties
Important information
Legal Disclaimer
Must be at least 21 years and over to purchase. By purchasing, you agree to the application of the laws of the state of California and that any claim or dispute you may have against ASM Holdings LLC must be resolved by a court located in San Francisco County, California.
Product Description
These Cards Will Get You Drunk
The Ultimate Party Game
This fun and hilarious drinking game is the best way to start or even end your night! With its easy rules and quick gameplay, it’ll get your party started in no time - perfect for your next party, game night, or simply as a fun icebreaker.
How to Play
Draw a card and follow the rules...
Then drink!
What's in the box
Customer reviews
4.6 out of 5
32,728 global ratings
I think the price is REDICULOUSE for this small of a pack of cards !!The game is kinda fun and you’ll definitely get drunk but for the price and shipping you pay after it is a bit ridiculous in my eyes small pack of card for by maybe $10-$12 is all I’d pay I thought it was a giant box not the size of regular playing cards
Reviewed in the United States on June 17, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on June 17, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 3, 2023
Beyond satisfied with this product. Ordered it for a gift exchange party and I knew we would be able to play it at the party as well.. The game itself and the card questions were so interesting and so different overall it kept us interested all night long ,we played for hours, Everyone said it was one of the most fun games they played.... Very satisfied and would recommend to anyone
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 28, 2022
Was fun, but can only be used once through the deck. It took our group of 4 about 45 mins to get through the deck. We wanted more, but shuffling and starting again doesn't work since all variables are the same. Just know that the game will only be used once.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 29, 2022
I purchased this for a white elephant gift. Its quite a small box, so I added some candy with it. It was played that night, and it came with a hangover the next day. Good times!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
Fun party game! But after you through the deck you can’t really play again. otherwise you’re kind of just repeating all the actions again. id probably prefer something more versatile
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 29, 2022
I got these cards for a friends 21st birthday and she loved them. I would recommend them as a gift! They have some funny cards and is great to play in a big group before going out or just a night in. I will say they get a little repetitive and after awhile it's not as fun. Overall, it's a fun game and I would recommend.
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 2, 2023
Gift for my niece she loves it it’s funny and fun
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 15, 2022
The game was as described. I love that it has cards that let the players pass or make another player drink. It was a fun game. I can't wait to play again.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 27, 2022
Giftable for drinkers Fun! Could cost less for small deck of cards…
Top reviews from other countries
J
Really how does acard get you drunkReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 18, 2019
I ate them all bit didn't get drunk
165 people found this helpful
xantheglover
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2019
Can confirm. Product tested rigourously. Will turn you into the man on the box *as shown*
SpangledCan confirm. Product tested rigourously. Will turn you into the man on the box *as shown*
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2019
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on October 23, 2019
77 people found this helpful
Jack stinger
Not worth the moneyReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 21, 2019
Not a bad game, a lot of the cards are very similar, just download piccolo does the same and its free on the app store.
68 people found this helpful
Katy
So much fun!Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on April 27, 2020
This is a really great game that is a lot of fun to play in a small or large group. It's suitable to play with family or friends, no awkward questions or dares, just a lot of fun!
I would definitely recommend for anyone who loves playing games when having a drink :)
I would definitely recommend for anyone who loves playing games when having a drink :)
8 people found this helpful
Aaron Richards
Gone are the days of thinking of a drinking game.Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 25, 2020
I have had so much fun playing these cards! They are the perfect ice breaker at a party/ pre drinks and they most definitely do as it says on the box.
The prompts are fun and light hearted so everyone can join in.
There are a good few twists so don’t let your guard down.
They are suitable for all ages (above 18).
Gone are the days of thinking of a drinking game because I can now just grab theses cards and start playing!
The prompts are fun and light hearted so everyone can join in.
There are a good few twists so don’t let your guard down.
They are suitable for all ages (above 18).
Gone are the days of thinking of a drinking game because I can now just grab theses cards and start playing!
6 people found this helpful