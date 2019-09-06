$22.99
Include
Miracu Funny Black Aprons for Men, Women with 3 pockets - Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving Cooking Gifts for Wife, Husband, Mom, Dad, Sister - Chef Kitchen Apron - This is Going to be Delicious

4.8 out of 5 stars 719 ratings
  • Best apron with a hilarious saying for all those who loves to cook experimental dishes; Perfect for cooking, grilling, picnics, parties, BBQ, camping and more
  • Functional; Covers the entire front so that you won’t get dirty or messy while cooking; Features 3 deep pockets; Spacious enough to put spice jars, eggs, tongs, spatulas, ladles and more
  • Durable and versatile; Made from heavy-duty thick cotton; Easy to wash; Use of dryer, spin-dry or dry-clean is not recommended
  • Perfect size; Suitable for both men and women; Measures 27 by 27 inches; Features an adjustable neck strap and 45-inch waist strap
  • Perfect gift for all occasions
Product Description

Funny Kitchen Towels I'll Feed All You ... Once You Put My Meat ... Daddio of The Patio Mr. Good Looking is Cooking Funny Kitchen Towels of 2
Funny Kitchen Towels of 4 I'll Feed All You ... Once You Put My Meat ... Daddio of The Patio Mr. Good Looking is Cooking Funny Kitchen Towels of 2
One Size fits All - -
Three Deep Pockets - -
Durable Printed Words

Going to be Delicious

Read more
Wine Because Punching People... You're the Sister I Got to Choose A Wise Woman Once Said... Mama Shark Needs a Drink You're Awesome Keep That S Up We'll be Friends Until...
Wine Because Punching People... You're the Sister I Got to Choose A Wise Woman Once Said... Mama Shark Needs a Drink You're Awesome Keep That S Up We'll be Friends Until...
Capacity 12 oz 12 oz 12 oz 12 oz 12 oz 12 oz
with Gift Box
Toxin & BPA free
Durable Lettering
with Lid, Straw & Brush
Read more

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
719 global ratings
5 star
87%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

I. Drennan-Colón
5.0 out of 5 stars Good Quality
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Derek1010
5.0 out of 5 stars Comfortness
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Read more
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Patty
3.0 out of 5 stars This item shrinks tremendously and it becomes very wrinkled needs to be ironed after it is washed
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
J Rusty Jones
5.0 out of 5 stars Funny and practical
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Olivia
5.0 out of 5 stars Great
Reviewed in the United States on December 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Best gift to date
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Durable and giftable - but maybe wash it first
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Danny
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

