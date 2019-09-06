- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Miracu Funny Black Aprons for Men, Women with 3 pockets - Birthday, Christmas, Thanksgiving Cooking Gifts for Wife, Husband, Mom, Dad, Sister - Chef Kitchen Apron - This is Going to be Delicious
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Best apron with a hilarious saying for all those who loves to cook experimental dishes; Perfect for cooking, grilling, picnics, parties, BBQ, camping and more
- Functional; Covers the entire front so that you won’t get dirty or messy while cooking; Features 3 deep pockets; Spacious enough to put spice jars, eggs, tongs, spatulas, ladles and more
- Durable and versatile; Made from heavy-duty thick cotton; Easy to wash; Use of dryer, spin-dry or dry-clean is not recommended
- Perfect size; Suitable for both men and women; Measures 27 by 27 inches; Features an adjustable neck strap and 45-inch waist strap
- Perfect gift for all occasions
Product Description
|Funny Kitchen Towels of 4
|I'll Feed All You ...
|Once You Put My Meat ...
|Daddio of The Patio
|Mr. Good Looking is Cooking
|Funny Kitchen Towels of 2
|One Size fits All
|Three Deep Pockets
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Durable Printed Words
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Funny Birthday Gifts
|
Christmas Gifts for Dad, Mom
|
Thanksgiving Gifts for Men, Women
|Wine Because Punching People...
|You're the Sister I Got to Choose
|A Wise Woman Once Said...
|Mama Shark Needs a Drink
|You're Awesome Keep That S Up
|We'll be Friends Until...
|Capacity
|12 oz
|12 oz
|12 oz
|12 oz
|12 oz
|12 oz
|with Gift Box
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Toxin & BPA free
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Durable Lettering
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|with Lid, Straw & Brush
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
This was a gift for my wife. She loved it! Seems to be of good quality and it is adjustable in the neck.
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
It is really helpful for me when I cook at home since it prevents the oil spill on my t-shirt. Also, it is comfortable and I do not feel any tightness when I wear it. In addition, my girlfriend could also wear it when she is cooking since it's easy to adjust.
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
I was very pleased with this item when I first received it. however I washed it in the washing machine to soften it up and it shrunk tremendously even on cold water. It came out of the dryer very very wrinkled and needs to be ironed. Not all that happy with the outcome after washing it. If you buy it don't ever plan on washing it
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Good quality and a fun gift for the chef with a sense of humor. The size is generous too so if your the type of chef who samples a little too much of the pie you will be covered.
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
This apron is the best gift I probably ever got my husband. He is an amazing cook and is usually covered in food by the end of the meal. He wears it EVERY DAY. I wish the fabric was a bit softer but it really does the trick not to mention its hilarious
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Smelled a little upon opening, but went away with one wash without removing the decal. This apron fits from my chest to my knees, but I'm 5'4" so... I'm covered. Anyway, it keeps me clean and makes me laugh a little when I put it on, not that it changes my cooking, but one can dream.
