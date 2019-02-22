Decided to buy this vacuum cleaner because we have a baby and we need to keep our surroundings clean. We were pleasantly surprised with the quick delivery, packaging and the bag that it came with making it very convenient to carry around and keep at one place. The vacuum itself is powerful, easily cleaned out the sand from the car seats, as well as the other dirt form the floor mat. The chord is long, so you don't have to worry about the back seats and trunk. Easy to clean, comes with an extension to get into narrow spots. We're satisfied!