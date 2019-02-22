This thing is awesome! I only a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction - buy a shop vac. Also the attachments are fantastic.
P.s. I own 3 dogs- it picks up hair. The spots with sand in the picture are not vacuumed over yet to compare.
|Manufacturer
|ThisWorx
|Brand
|ThisWorx for
|Model
|Car Vacuum
|Item Weight
|2.4 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|13.4 x 4 x 4.3 inches
|Item model number
|TWC-01
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Exterior
|Machined
|Manufacturer Part Number
|TWVC01BP1
|Folding
|No
|Cover Included
|Dry / Wet cleaning, Nozzle set, 16ft long power cord, Additional HEPA filter, special brush for filter cleaning
|Special Features
|Bagless, Vacuums, 16ft long power cord, HEPA Filtration, Brush for filter maintenance, Portable
|Lift Type
|No specific
|Vehicle Service Type
|Any vehicle with 12V outlet
|Amperage
|8.8 A
|Voltage
|12 volts
|Wattage
|106 watts