Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack, Black. Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator; Up to 250 ft. Range. Up to 3 Year Battery. Water-Resistant. Phone Finder. iOS and Android Compatible, 1 Pack, Black
|Brand
|Tile
|Are Batteries Included
|Yes
|Color
|Black
|Number of Batteries
|1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|1.49 x 1.49 x 0.28 inches
About this item
- FIND NEARBY - Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.
- FIND FAR AWAY - When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.
- FIND YOUR PHONE - Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.
- NOTIFY WHEN FOUND - Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.
- ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE - Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices.Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.
- TECH SPECS - Water-Resistant (IP67 rated), Up to 3-year non-replaceable battery, Up to 250 ft / 76 m Bluetooth range
- UPGRADE TO A PREMIUM PLAN - Get proactive Smart Alert notifications when you leave something behind, and with Item Reimbursement, if we can’t find your Tiled item, we reimburse you.
- Mate (2022) has a new modern shape and also comes in black, with a bigger range and longer lasting battery.
From the manufacturer
|Tile Pro (2022)
|Tile Mate (2022)
|Tile Slim (2022)
|Tile Sticker (2022)
|Perfect for
|Keys, backpack, purse, sports equipment, water bottles
|Keys, backpack, purse, kids toys, medical supply kits
|Wallet, passport, luggage tag, notebook/planner
|Remotes, chargers, glasses case, video game controllers, pets
|Available Colors
|Black, White
|Black, White
|Black
|Black
|Finding Range
|Up to 400 ft.
|Up to 250 ft.
|Up to 250 ft.
|Up to 250 ft.
|Battery
|Up to 1-Year Replaceable
|Up to 3-Year Non-Replaceable
|Up to 3-Year Non-Replaceable
|Up to 3-Year Non-Replaceable
|Water-Resistant
|Yes (IP67)
|Yes (IP67)
|Yes (IP67)
|Yes (IP67)
|Volume
|Loudest Ring
|Louder Ring
|Louder Ring
|Louder Ring
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2019
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
I thought this was a brilliant idea for keeping track of keys, etc. But the app has a tragic flaw. It only works if location services are turned to always, even thought when traveling out of wifi range, this puts a huge load on the phone battery (you use a mobile app to find out where your keys are). Since adding this app, and activating my tile, my battery life has shot down. If I change location services to "when using the app" it tells me that my tile has been disabled. This needs to be fixed--much of the time we don't need our locations tracked since the tile is immobile, or we know exactly where the object is.
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2019
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
Firstly, it's important that everyone know that the warranty on Tile sucks. Once you get past a few months, they will not swap you out. They will only provide a coupon code for a discount off a new one. How does that reconcile with a 1 year warranty? If you try to elevate the issue, you end up in a Ground Hog day cycle of Americanized named 'Supervisors' all forcing you to start over at ground zero with countless emails, and you eventually end up with the same coupon code offer. Total waste of time.
Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2020
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
I purchased this tile back in June brand new. Three months later, in September, the tile started becoming unglued and completely separated into two halves along the glued seam. The tile was not subject to any drops, stresses, or other physical damage besides it's intended daily use on a key ring.
Defective Tile and Terrible Customer ServiceI purchased this tile back in June brand new. Three months later, in September, the tile started becoming unglued and completely separated into two halves along the glued seam. The tile was not subject to any drops, stresses, or other physical damage besides it's intended daily use on a key ring.
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2019
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
I normally don't write review's for products, but the tile is too fantastic not to yell it from the roof tops! I am always losing my keys or my phone and with the tile it makes it so easy to find my keys in a flash or find my phone! All you have to do is attach it to your keys and you're all set!
When you misplace your keys, you go into the app on your phone (which is super user friendly) and tap, find my keys. It then rings your tile that is attached to your keys and if they are not in an area where they can ring, it shows you the location of the tile, which is also very helpful!
If you misplace your phone, you can double tap the middle button on the tile and it will ring your phone!
It is such an amazing product and I am thinking about attaching them to everything in my house!! (I am such a scatter brain!)
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
The first-time setup worked fine. Stopped connecting to the phone and I removed the tile from the app and reinstalled the app. It's gone, can't add it anymore. Insisted and had a message "This is already associated with another account", but it's my account, no way to recover
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
Every single time you use the app, you have to suffer. First, there's 15 seconds of clicking away the pop-up ads for "upgrade", and pop-ups to switch on "Location Access". There is no way to set your preferences permanently. 24/7 location tracking is unnecessary and runs down your battery. The 2nd thing is that while you can customize the sound alert that the tile broadcasts, ALL selections are whimsical ringtones. Once you finally reach your lost item, it's too late... the stupid ringtone is stuck in your head!
anmol
IndiaReviewed in Canada on November 10, 2019
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
Good stopped my wife from running away from our arranged marriage
SteveM
Good device, expensive subscription, doesn't do what I need without the subscriptionReviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2019
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
I have had several different Bluetooth tags on my bag, and I was hoping that this one would finally solve the problem, but it doesn't. The earlier tags were all designed to alarm on my phone and on the bag if I walk away from the bag. Yes, this one will do that BUT ONLY IF YOU PAY FOR AN EXPENSIVE MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION at £2.50 per month if you sign up for a year else £2.99 per month.
Without the subscription you can only trigger an alarm from one end or the other by pressing a button, and you can find out where the bag was last seen, but that's no good if you've walked off and left it behind and then someone has taken it.
Its predecessor (different manufacturer) worked just fine but was a poor quality construction meaning that the battery contacts were not reliable, but it did everything and at a much lower price and no subscription.
This one is a good sturdy construction and I'm confident that it would work reliably.
The subscription service is well thought out especially as it will use signals from your Tile device being detected by the phones of other Tile users to help find where your item is now. The subscription also includes free battery replacement.
The packaging is unfortunately destructive - you have to pull a tear strip to open it, and if it were not for this then I would return it and request a refund. I can't say it doesn't work as described because reading the description carefully it doesn't say anywhere that it will alert if you walk away from your device.
So, bottom line: well constructed, good looking, expensive subscription though well thought out, but doesn't meet my needs.
Taelor
Very rarely worksReviewed in the United Kingdom on November 26, 2019
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
Terrible, it will find the phone fine, but when you want to find the tile it works about 1 time out of every 20 and doesn't work from a distance of more than a couple of meters away.
I bought tile instead of a cheap knock off because I thought that they'd work much better bud sadly I was wrong. Sometimes it doesn't even find my keys when I'm right next to them! It's basically an expensive weight in your keys, I'll be returning my tile and I strongly discourage anyone from buying this product.
Amazon Customer
Saved from burglary!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 27, 2020
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
This is a late review but had to leave one now since saved us early hours of the morning from a burglary. The perpetrator got a hold of the car keys after breaking and entering into my house and it set the alarm off on my partners phone which woke us all up and caught him in the act. The man left with nothing and also left all his belongings he used to break in. I highly recommend this product due to the perks of it and from saving us a lot of money with the items he could have stolen and also ensured the safety of my family! The burglar was not even aware he had activated this alarm and was still holding the keys when my partner went down the stairs. Thankyou!
Nathan
Breaks bluetooth on Android 10.Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 11, 2020
Size: 1 PackStyle: Mate White -2020 ModelPattern Name: TrackerVerified Purchase
I bought one of these for my wife after she accidentally mislaid her car keys. Initally we were happy with the set up and almost looked forward to the ease by which we'd be able to resolve the issue in future.
A week or so passed by when my wife started to complain that her Fitbit wasn't working and was refusing to sync its data to her phone. She then noticed that her wireless headphones were also not connecting. Simple enough, Bluetooth was disabled, so she re-enabled it. And then again and again and again, once every hour she needed to check if Bluetooth was still enabled. It was always off!
We spent a few days investigating as she'd only recently received the Android 10 (Galaxy S9) update on her phone, but there was nothing obvious as to why this was happening. And then we remembered the Tile.
Looking further into the Tile support site and FAQs and it seems Bluetooth instability has been a major issue for them in the past. We tried every option available to us to stop the Tile app from putting Bluetooth to low power/sleep or stopping it but nothing would work. Well, nothing short of uninstalling Tile, which we did and the problem was gone. As is the Tile as we've just returned it to Amazon, sorry but "ain't nobody got time for that!"
If you're an Android user I would seriously think twice about getting one of these, or at the very least test it thoroughly when you get it with other Bluetooth devices.
