Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack, Black. Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator; Up to 250 ft. Range. Up to 3 Year Battery. Water-Resistant. Phone Finder. iOS and Android Compatible, 1 Pack, Black

4.6 out of 5 stars 33,901 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Item Finders by Tile
Enhance your purchase

Brand Tile
Are Batteries Included Yes
Color Black
Number of Batteries 1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
Item Dimensions LxWxH 1.49 x 1.49 x 0.28 inches

About this item

  • FIND NEARBY - Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.
  • FIND FAR AWAY - When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.
  • FIND YOUR PHONE - Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.
  • NOTIFY WHEN FOUND - Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.
  • ANDROID, IOS & SMART HOME COMPATIBLE - Find your things with the free Tile app on both iOS and Android devices.Tile also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.
  • TECH SPECS - Water-Resistant (IP67 rated), Up to 3-year non-replaceable battery, Up to 250 ft / 76 m Bluetooth range
  • UPGRADE TO A PREMIUM PLAN - Get proactive Smart Alert notifications when you leave something behind, and with Item Reimbursement, if we can’t find your Tiled item, we reimburse you.
  • Mate (2022) has a new modern shape and also comes in black, with a bigger range and longer lasting battery.

  Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack, Black. Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator; Up to 250 ft. Range. Up to 3 Year Battery.
  Tile Slim (2022) 1-Pack. Thin Bluetooth Tracker, Wallet Finder and Item Locator for Wallet, Luggage Tags and More; Up to 250
  Apple AirTag
Choose items to buy together.

From the manufacturer

Pro Tile Mate (2022) Tile Slim (2022) Tile Sticker (2022)
Tile Pro (2022) Tile Mate (2022) Tile Slim (2022) Tile Sticker (2022)
Perfect for Keys, backpack, purse, sports equipment, water bottles Keys, backpack, purse, kids toys, medical supply kits Wallet, passport, luggage tag, notebook/planner Remotes, chargers, glasses case, video game controllers, pets
Available Colors Black, White Black, White Black Black
Finding Range Up to 400 ft. Up to 250 ft. Up to 250 ft. Up to 250 ft.
Battery Up to 1-Year Replaceable Up to 3-Year Non-Replaceable Up to 3-Year Non-Replaceable Up to 3-Year Non-Replaceable
Water-Resistant Yes (IP67) Yes (IP67) Yes (IP67) Yes (IP67)
Volume Loudest Ring Louder Ring Louder Ring Louder Ring

Top reviews from the United States

Rowena G. Matthews
2.0 out of 5 stars Location must be turned on permanently
Reviewed in the United States on October 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
B Blum
1.0 out of 5 stars What happened? And, Non-Existent Warranty.
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
Joseph E.
1.0 out of 5 stars Defective Tile and Terrible Customer Service
Reviewed in the United States on September 15, 2020
Verified Purchase
I purchased this tile back in June brand new. Three months later, in September, the tile started becoming unglued and completely separated into two halves along the glued seam. The tile was not subject to any drops, stresses, or other physical damage besides it's intended daily use on a key ring.

I contacted Tile chat support and spoke with Jaffet D, who reviewed the photos of the Tile showing zero physical damage and stated my tile could not be replaced under their 1-year warranty because it was physically damaged and offered me a measly 20% discount on a replacement.

The product coming unglued after a mere three months is a clear manufacturer defect that should absolutely be covered under their warranty. I brought this up to Jaffet and he said he "would see what he could do". After an extended wait, he said he could not get in touch with the higher level support and offered to email me with a resolution.

I did not received an email and had to reach back out to support to follow up. Later that day, I received a reply from Jaffet reiterating that there was physical damage and I would not be covered under warranty and again offered the same crappy 20% discount on a replacement.

Based on this interaction, I would absolutely not trust that you will be able to obtain proper warranty service from Tile and they will lie and state that "physical damage" occurred without any written or photographic evidence of physical damage whatsoever. This was a clear case of manufacturing defect and they completed failed to honor their stated warranty.

Will absolutely not be buying any more Tile products and recommend others do the same, especially if they prefer to buy from companies that stand behind their product. Shame on you Tile.
Brooke
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Product!! READ!!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Yves
1.0 out of 5 stars Stopped working in less than a month
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2020
Verified Purchase
The first-time setup worked fine. Stopped connecting to the phone and I removed the tile from the app and reinstalled the app. It's gone, can't add it anymore. Insisted and had a message "This is already associated with another account", but it's my account, no way to recover
Randal Miller
2.0 out of 5 stars The more you use it, the more annoying it gets!
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2020
Verified Purchase
Every single time you use the app, you have to suffer. First, there's 15 seconds of clicking away the pop-up ads for "upgrade", and pop-ups to switch on "Location Access". There is no way to set your preferences permanently. 24/7 location tracking is unnecessary and runs down your battery. The 2nd thing is that while you can customize the sound alert that the tile broadcasts, ALL selections are whimsical ringtones. Once you finally reach your lost item, it's too late... the stupid ringtone is stuck in your head!
Top reviews from other countries

anmol
5.0 out of 5 stars India
Reviewed in Canada on November 10, 2019
Verified Purchase
SteveM
3.0 out of 5 stars Good device, expensive subscription, doesn't do what I need without the subscription
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 28, 2019
Verified Purchase
Taelor
1.0 out of 5 stars Very rarely works
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Saved from burglary!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 27, 2020
Verified Purchase
Nathan
1.0 out of 5 stars Breaks bluetooth on Android 10.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
