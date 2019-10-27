Firstly, it's important that everyone know that the warranty on Tile sucks. Once you get past a few months, they will not swap you out. They will only provide a coupon code for a discount off a new one. How does that reconcile with a 1 year warranty? If you try to elevate the issue, you end up in a Ground Hog day cycle of Americanized named 'Supervisors' all forcing you to start over at ground zero with countless emails, and you eventually end up with the same coupon code offer. Total waste of time.



So fast forward, I get this new removable battery version, and it sucks. The old 2018 version, we stuck on the dog's collar, and it connected great. Trained the dog to come to the door when the alert was sounded, and until it died prematurely (9 months), it worked well. We have a one acre invisible fence and we pretty well had an instant connect and full coverage. And yes, we only used the Tile outdoors when it was sunny and dry.



So this new one takes F O R E V E R to connect, even if the Tile is right next to you. The dashed circle just spins and spins. Once you finally get it to connect, the range is now down to perhaps 80 to 100 ft max - If someone holds it up in the air and there are absolutely no obstructions. Tried Chat and then Email to complain after a month or so of testing, and guess what. Coupon time - No offer to replace. As such, this is going back to Amazon. I'm done with this nonsense.



I'll try to open the old one and see if that battery can be replaced. But just be forewarned, the new Tile is thicker, bulkier, and doesn't work anywhere as well as the old one. And worse, the Support and Warranty sucks! Tread with caution.