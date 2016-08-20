Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch

931 customer reviews
Brown/Silver/Blue
  • Round watch featuring interchangeable slip-through strap and INDIGLO dial with three chronograph subdials
  • 40 mm brass case with mineral dial window
  • Quartz movement with analog display
  • Leather band with buckle closure
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming
Product description

You just found the only watch you'll ever need. A timeless chronograph that let's you change up leather and nylon straps for the season, the occasion or even your mood.

  • Package Dimensions: 3.5 x 3 x 2.5 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 4 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • ASIN: B072L3ZW39
  • Item model number: TW2R63200
  • Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
  • Date first listed on Amazon: August 18, 2017
  • Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
  • International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #5,591 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
    • Average Customer Review:
      931 customer reviews
    Product specifications

    Watch Information
    Brand, Seller, or Collection Name Timex
    Model number TW2R63200
    Part Number TW2R632009J
    Item Shape Round
    Dial window material type﻿ Mineral
    Display Type Analog
    Clasp Buckle
    Case material Brass
    Case diameter 40 millimeters
    Case Thickness 11 millimeters
    Band Material genuine-leather
    Band length Unisex
    Band width 20 millimeters
    Band Color Brown
    Dial color Blue
    Bezel material Brass
    Bezel function﻿ Stationary
    Calendar﻿ Date
    Item weight 2.24 Ounces
    Movement﻿ Analog quartz
    Water resistant depth 100 Feet
    Customer Questions & Answers
    Customer reviews

    Top customer reviews

    Gyula G.
    5.0 out of 5 starsExcellent watch for this value (50$)
    August 20, 2016
    Color: Tan/Blue|Verified Purchase
    review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
    Antuan Goodwin
    5.0 out of 5 starsThis is easily the most worn watch in my humble collection for ...
    March 8, 2017
    Color: Blue|Verified Purchase
    Terrence Shen
    4.0 out of 5 starsGood watch for the value and style
    November 16, 2017
    Color: Tan/Blue + Extra Strap|Verified Purchase
    review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
    Joy
    5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome watch
    April 25, 2017
    Color: Tan/Blue|Verified Purchase
    review image
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 starsBeautiful, but Not Without Some Minor Quirks
    July 11, 2016
    Color: Tan/Blue|Verified Purchase
