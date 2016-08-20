At first sight, this watch captured my attention for various reasons. In my opinion, it's effortlessly cool and stylish. While the description says it's "unisex," I believe that it was purposely constructed on a larger scale to accommodate the majority of a male's larger features. With that said, it has a larger watch face, longer strap, etc. I didn't mind this one bit. In fact, I actually preferred it! So when it arrived in my mailbox, I don't think I was half-way up my driveway before I was tearing into the box to try it on. And it did NOT disappoint...It was every bit as beautiful as I thought it would be!



Once I got in, I didn't even bother to set the watch or read the directions because I was so eager to see what it would look like on and, in my opinion, this larger timepiece looked spectacular atop my smaller wrist...loved it!! My husband even remarked how much he liked it and asked to try it on! Once I sat down to get acquaninted with my new watch, it reminded me of sitting down to dinner with a blind date. Here, I had been reading shining reviews and seeing all these great pics about this watch, but now that I was sitting down and getting to know more about the watch, I began to see some of its flaws...



For starters, the band is thin, as other reviewers have mentioned. While that's not a deal-breaker for me, the overall quality of the strap (which boasts that it's genuine leather, made in India and, side note to my side note: Timex conveniently added a tag in with the watch saying that the strap would and SHOULD show wear) felt a bit flimsy and dare I say, cheap? I wasn't planning using this for my daily watch anyway, so I will remember to give the strap some TLC.



I have rather small wrists for a gal, so adjusting the strap so that the watch would be fitted posed a few problems...for starters, the strap does not have an adjustable "loop?" on the band to tuck the extra slack from the strap into. It has a metal loop that is sewn into the band and remains stationary. This results in a pretty sizeable strap overhang from the absence of this non-adjustable feature. At first, this didn't bother me but then when I ran a quick errand, I noticed that the overhang started getting caught on my purse and seatbelt, among other things. Annoying, but still manageable.



Another quirk about this watch is the latch/buckle that secures it to your wrist. I didn't notice it when I first put the watch on and initially adjusted it, but over time, the corner of the buckle began to dig in to my wrist. If you prefer a looser fit, I don't think you would experience this. Personally, I prefer a more fitted fit but I did manage to remedy this by loosening the band by one notch. This was a perfect solution b/c the watch's face and "supports?" (the metal pieces attached to the timepiece that then attaches to the strap) are so large, that the size of my wrist prevented it from shifting from the center of my wrist. Didn't spin, either!



Timex included paperwork on the water resistance restriction, battery care and warranty in 10 different languages but NOTHING about how to set the chronograph features. They did, however, include a website which provides model-specific manuals to help set their watches. Little bit of extra work, but saves paper consumption in the long run and won't get lost over time, so kudos to Timex!



All in all, it's a beautiful watch. And while there are some quirks that I felt they were worth mentioning, I can work around them if it means keeping this chic piece!