Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm Watch
|Price:
|
$53.30
& FREE Shipping.Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Round watch featuring interchangeable slip-through strap and INDIGLO dial with three chronograph subdials
- 40 mm brass case with mineral dial window
- Quartz movement with analog display
- Leather band with buckle closure
- Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
From the manufacturer
Timex Weekender Chrono
You just found the only watch you'll ever need. A timeless chronograph that let's you change up leather and nylon straps for the season, the occasion or even your mood.
1/20th of a Second Chronograph
The watch face features three sub-dials: 30-minute tracking at the 10 o'clock spot, 1/20th of a second at the 2 o'clock position, and the seconds hand at 6 o'clock. The primary dial's third hand measures seconds while the chronograph is operating.
Everything You Expect from a Weekender
The signature Weekender double layer slip-thru straps are crafted from genuine leather and nylon providing long-lasting durability and comfort. Indiglo night-light enables readability in low light settings. This watch is water resistant up to 30 meters (99 feet).
- Iconic Versatile Design
- Genuine Leather or Nylon Double Layer Slip-Thru Strap
- Chronograph Measures to 1/20th Second
- Chronograph Tracks up to 30 Minutes
- Date Window at 4 o'clock
- 40mm Diameter Case
- Water Resistant to 30 Meters (99 Feet)
- Indiglo Night-Light
Looking for Instructions?
Please visit the Timex brand website where you can access and download from our digital library of instruction manuals and user guides. All documentation is searchable by product name, style number and features.
Product description
You just found the only watch you'll ever need. A timeless chronograph that let's you change up leather and nylon straps for the season, the occasion or even your mood.
- Package Dimensions: 3.5 x 3 x 2.5 inches
- Shipping Weight: 4 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
- ASIN: B072L3ZW39
-
- Item model number: TW2R63200
- Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal batteries required. (included)
- Date first listed on Amazon: August 18, 2017
-
- Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
- International Shipping: This item is not eligible for international shipping. Learn More
- #34 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry > Men > Watches > Wrist Watches
- #2107 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry > Men > Shops
- #3337 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry > Women > Shops
- Average Customer Review:
Product specifications
Watch Information
|Brand, Seller, or Collection Name
|Timex
|Model number
|TW2R63200
|Part Number
|TW2R632009J
|Item Shape
|Round
|Dial window material type
|Mineral
|Display Type
|Analog
|Clasp
|Buckle
|Case material
|Brass
|Case diameter
|40 millimeters
|Case Thickness
|11 millimeters
|Band Material
|genuine-leather
|Band length
|Unisex
|Band width
|20 millimeters
|Band Color
|Brown
|Dial color
|Blue
|Bezel material
|Brass
|Bezel function
|Stationary
|Calendar
|Date
|Item weight
|2.24 Ounces
|Movement
|Analog quartz
|Water resistant depth
|100 Feet
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Some people simply can not read :) or look after and for them it is easier to send back an item than read 5 rows and doing a 5 second job. Pity for them ;)
Nightmode and indiglo features are also awesome.
Overall it is an excellent watch in terms of price/ratio, but definitely not for the snobs(dumbs) whom are expecting Tissot quality for 50 bucks.
1. Unlike my standard Weekenders, which you can hear ticking from across the room, the Weekender Chrono's tick is whisper quiet even in stopwatch mode.
2. The 40mm case is a nice size — big enough to draw the occasional compliment, but not so large that it gets in the way.
3. The simple design works in nearly every situation. For example, it classes up nicely with a leather band.
4. It's cheap. Well below $50, I don't have to baby this watch. If it gets bumped, scratched or smashed, it's no big deal.
5. This is my favorite. You can adjust the hour without moving the minute hand. This makes the Weekender Chrono a great watch to travel with because adjusting timezones less fiddly.
Overall a very good piece of watch under $100, I was a bit worry about others mentioning the quality of the NATO style watch straps, but the real thing looks just fine. Whoever invented NATO style watch straps is a genius, and this watch looks the best with this kind of straps
Once I got in, I didn't even bother to set the watch or read the directions because I was so eager to see what it would look like on and, in my opinion, this larger timepiece looked spectacular atop my smaller wrist...loved it!! My husband even remarked how much he liked it and asked to try it on! Once I sat down to get acquaninted with my new watch, it reminded me of sitting down to dinner with a blind date. Here, I had been reading shining reviews and seeing all these great pics about this watch, but now that I was sitting down and getting to know more about the watch, I began to see some of its flaws...
For starters, the band is thin, as other reviewers have mentioned. While that's not a deal-breaker for me, the overall quality of the strap (which boasts that it's genuine leather, made in India and, side note to my side note: Timex conveniently added a tag in with the watch saying that the strap would and SHOULD show wear) felt a bit flimsy and dare I say, cheap? I wasn't planning using this for my daily watch anyway, so I will remember to give the strap some TLC.
I have rather small wrists for a gal, so adjusting the strap so that the watch would be fitted posed a few problems...for starters, the strap does not have an adjustable "loop?" on the band to tuck the extra slack from the strap into. It has a metal loop that is sewn into the band and remains stationary. This results in a pretty sizeable strap overhang from the absence of this non-adjustable feature. At first, this didn't bother me but then when I ran a quick errand, I noticed that the overhang started getting caught on my purse and seatbelt, among other things. Annoying, but still manageable.
Another quirk about this watch is the latch/buckle that secures it to your wrist. I didn't notice it when I first put the watch on and initially adjusted it, but over time, the corner of the buckle began to dig in to my wrist. If you prefer a looser fit, I don't think you would experience this. Personally, I prefer a more fitted fit but I did manage to remedy this by loosening the band by one notch. This was a perfect solution b/c the watch's face and "supports?" (the metal pieces attached to the timepiece that then attaches to the strap) are so large, that the size of my wrist prevented it from shifting from the center of my wrist. Didn't spin, either!
Timex included paperwork on the water resistance restriction, battery care and warranty in 10 different languages but NOTHING about how to set the chronograph features. They did, however, include a website which provides model-specific manuals to help set their watches. Little bit of extra work, but saves paper consumption in the long run and won't get lost over time, so kudos to Timex!
All in all, it's a beautiful watch. And while there are some quirks that I felt they were worth mentioning, I can work around them if it means keeping this chic piece!