- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Tipsy Elves Unisex Christmas Hats - Holiday Christmas Baseball Caps for Men & Women
|Price:
|
$17.95
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
Return this item for free
- Snap closure
- ****Christmas Flash Sale! Price Drop Valid Today Only!**** Click on our logo above to see our entire lineup of Tipsy Elves gear!
- Each Tipsy Elves Christmas Hat is made from quality materials that are built to last!
- These Holiday Baseball caps ship fast with Amazon PRIME
- Santa Claus approved
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers also viewed these products
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product description
Complete the festive Christmas look with a funny Holiday hat from Tipsy Elves! Each Christmas Hat is one size fits most with a snap back design. These are the perfect gifts for anyone who loves to wear a baseball cap but is hoping for a little extra Christmas flare this time of year!
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 3 x 3 x 3 inches; 1 Pounds
- Department : Unisex-adult
- Date First Available : November 18, 2019
- Manufacturer : Tipsy Elves
- ASIN : B081PL44GM
-
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #20,230 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
- #32 in Women's Baseball Caps
- #5807 in Men's Shops
- #85 in Men's Baseball Caps
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
53 global ratings
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2019
Color: Buffalo BlackSize: One SizeVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Hat was as I expected but the plaid pattern did not match up to the seams. It looked "off". But hat was used as part of a work photo shoot with plaid shirts and a plaid bow tie. It all worked together.
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2019
Color: Buffalo BlackSize: One SizeVerified Purchase
Tha back of the hat is very flimsy. Falls somewhat in. Fabric is thin
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
The perfect addition to the ugly Christmas outfit! I would recommend.
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Great hat, Thanls
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
I have a large head. I thought the hat would be too small but it fit very well..
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2019
Color: Buffalo BlackSize: One SizeVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
Love this hat!! My favorite pattern... get tons of compliments.... thanks!
Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
The hat can fit everydody. !!! And is super cute!!!!!
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.