Tipsy Elves Unisex Christmas Hats - Holiday Christmas Baseball Caps for Men & Women

4.8 out of 5 stars 53 ratings
Buffalo Black
One Size Size Chart
  • Snap closure
  Each Tipsy Elves Christmas Hat is made from quality materials that are built to last!
  • Each Tipsy Elves Christmas Hat is made from quality materials that are built to last!
  • These Holiday Baseball caps ship fast with Amazon PRIME
  • Santa Claus approved
In Stock.
Product description

Complete the festive Christmas look with a funny Holiday hat from Tipsy Elves! Each Christmas Hat is one size fits most with a snap back design. These are the perfect gifts for anyone who loves to wear a baseball cap but is hoping for a little extra Christmas flare this time of year!

Product details

  • Product Dimensions : 3 x 3 x 3 inches; 1 Pounds
  • Department : Unisex-adult
  • Date First Available : November 18, 2019
  • Manufacturer : Tipsy Elves
  • ASIN : B081PL44GM
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 53 ratings
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
53 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
9%
3 star
3%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
Top reviews from the United States

Lester Luttmann
4.0 out of 5 stars Mad about plaid
Reviewed in the United States on December 24, 2019
Color: Buffalo BlackSize: One SizeVerified Purchase
Debbie
4.0 out of 5 stars Thin fabric
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2019
Color: Buffalo BlackSize: One SizeVerified Purchase
MeandMibooks
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Cameraman
5.0 out of 5 stars Gag Gift
Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2020
Color: Horn BlueSize: One SizeVerified Purchase
Rusty
5.0 out of 5 stars Cool Christmas hat
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Bill
5.0 out of 5 stars Quality made
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Michael Rios
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome
Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2019
Color: Buffalo BlackSize: One SizeVerified Purchase
sandra
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice and funny !!!!!
Reviewed in the United States on June 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
