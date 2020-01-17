Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore - Nintendo Switch

$ 59 99
Platform: Nintendo Switch
This item will be released on January 17, 2020.
About the product

  • The game that brought together the worlds of Fire Emblem and ATLUS is coming to the Nintendo Switch system
  • An interdimensional evil has invaded modern day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style, and Yes, danger
  • So, fight back; Battle through dungeons to pump up your strategy and creative decimate your foes; Before all hope fades to black

From the manufacturer

Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore - Nintendo Switch

-

Description:

The worlds of the Fire Emblem series and Atlus games have crossed paths again and the result is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. An interdimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style, and yes, danger. So, fight back! Battle through dungeons to pump up your strategy and creatively decimate your foes…before all hope fades to black.

You and the rising stars you call friends will need to call on your own creative power—manifested as iconic Fire Emblem characters—to wage a secret war on rogue spirits that feed on creativity. Each encounter will immerse you in deep, turn-based battles that blend the combat of the Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei series into one brutal harmony. Fuse items to craft weaponry; then play to your strengths and crush your foes. Around every corner you’ll find fun nods to multiple fandoms, including Fire Emblem references, dungeons themed to the entertainment industry, and stunning musical performances.

Product description

The game that brought together the worlds of Fire Emblem and Atlus is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. An interdimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, resulting in this fantastical barrage of music, style, and Yes, danger. So, fight back! Battle through dungeons to pump up your strategy and creative decimate your foes.Before all hope Fades to black.

Product information

