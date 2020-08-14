Platform:PlayStation 4 | Edition:Standard Edition

Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more.



- Skate as the legendary Tony Hawk and the full pro roster

- Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack

- Hit insane trick combos with the iconic handling of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series

- Play all the original game modes and go head-to-head with local 2-Player modes

- Show off your style and creativity with upgraded Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater features

- Take your sessions online and compete against players from around the world in Multiplayer modes and leaderboards





Break skateboarding boundaries, show off your own style, and be part of the next generation of skaters and creators with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.



Internet required for online multiplayer (gaming subscription service sold separately) and other features.



© 2020 Activision Publishing Inc. ACTIVISION and PRO SKATER are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. Tony Hawk is a registered trademark of Tony Hawk, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are property of their respective owners.