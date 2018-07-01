Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Sold by Best Buy
$399.99 + Free Shipping
In Stock. Sold by Best Buy
Include Add a Protection Plan:

4 Year Television Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.2 out of 5 stars (12)
  • Covers failures due to power surge and other mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and select coverage begins date of purchase and is inclusive of the manufacturer's warranty. All other coverage begins after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
3 Year Television Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
  • Covers failures due to power surge and other mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and select coverage begins date of purchase and is inclusive of the manufacturer's warranty. All other coverage begins after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
4 Year Television Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
out of 5 stars 12
$28.33
  • Covers failures due to power surge and other mechanical and electrical breakdowns.
  • No deductibles or hidden fees. Shipping included on all repairs. Fully transferable.
  • Easy claims process online 24/7. If we can't fix it, we will send you an Amazon e-Card reimbursement for your product purchase price.
  • Plan term and select coverage begins date of purchase and is inclusive of the manufacturer's warranty. All other coverage begins after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Plan is fully refunded if canceled within 30 days.
  • Plan contract will be emailed from Asurion within 24 hours of purchase. This will not ship with your product.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition

3.9 out of 5 stars 49 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Smart Home
Price: $399.99 & FREE Shipping
With Deal: $289.99 & FREE Shipping
You Save: $110.00 (28%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Best Buy.
50-inches Size Chart
  • Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.
  • With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.
  • Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).
  • Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 44.6” x 26.4” x 3.7”, TV with stand: 44.6” x 27.8” x 10.7”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, digital output (optical), antenna/cable output, audio output, Ethernet.
Special offers and product promotions

Size: 50-inches
  • Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery. Over the phone, our trained technicians can help you set up, configure, connect, and troubleshoot so you can start enjoying your new purchase. Owners of qualifying products can reach Tech Support by selecting your product on the Contact Us page.

Product description

From the manufacturer

Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV is a new generation of television featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter everyday. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote—plus, easily launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Smart but simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and enjoy.

Fire TV

Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD picture quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors. Watch movies and TV shows come to life in Ultra HD.

Toshiba is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a-quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options. You can even customize the name of each input and adjust picture settings for each connected device. This TV is HDR-compatible, so you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and automatic over-the-air software updates, so you always have the latest.

Watch featured movies and TV shows come to life through auto-play previews.

Fire TV Edition brings together live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna and use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live over-the-air TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, you can subscribe to PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and others to stream even more of your favorite live TV shows. You can also connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV's three HDMI ports.

Toshiba

Being a Prime member unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Prime Originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music. From Thursday Night Football to award-winning series like Mozart in the Jungle to great shows for families like Tumble Leaf, something is always on.

With Prime Video Channels, Prime members can also add premium and specialty channels like HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, CBS All Access, and Cinemax—no cable or satellite subscription necessary. Only pay for the channels you want to watch and you can cancel anytime. Each channel starts with a free trial, so it's easy to discover new favorites.

Product description

Size:50-inches

Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV is a new generation of smart TVs featuring the Fire TV experience built-in and including a Voice Remote with Alexa. With true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality and access to all the movies and TV shows you love, Toshiba Fire TV Edition delivers a superior TV experience that gets smarter every day. The Voice Remote with Alexa lets you do everything you'd expect from a remote plus, easily launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice.

Product information

Size:50-inches

Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Warranty, Labor:For full warranty information go to tv.toshiba.com.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

RyanUSMC
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat features, great value, great TV
July 1, 2018
Size: 55 inches|Verified Purchase
163 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
Blindboy1
5.0 out of 5 starsBest Blind TV Experience Ever!!
June 29, 2018
Size: 43 inches|Verified Purchase
108 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
Gary F
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat tv
June 25, 2018
Size: 43 inches|Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
Muriel Dr. Mom
4.0 out of 5 starsOff to a great start
June 25, 2018
Size: 55 inches|Verified Purchase
Read more
69 people found this helpful
Helpful
Not Helpful
 |Comment|Report abuse

