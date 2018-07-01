I usually wait a month or more to review a product to insure I give a fair accounting of it. But this Amazon Alexa enabled TV is just to good to wait in the face of some poor reviews from people who didn't realize what they were purchasing or never used Fire-TV and Alexa before, both of which require a learning curve to love it.



PRO's:

Ease of setup - Took it out of the double packed boxes installed the stand legs, connect the power cord, and antenna cable, put the batteries in the remote and turned it on by the remote. It immediately went through the setup process where I put in my Amazon account information. That fast there was all of my Amazon Fire and Prime programs and history. Next it scanned the antenna for channels and found 15 more then the old TV could fine. In 30 minutes (I'm a Old man a younger man could do it in half the time) it was up and running.



Video - Great looking video. Played moves off the air and 4K content frome prime all of which is as good or very close to the much more expensive TV's.



Sound - The audio was great for vt speakers. I later hook up my old surround sound system which was even better.



Ease of Use - With Alexa control and the one putton channel guide finding just the right thing to watch is a breeze, but once again a learning curve to it.



CON's:



Shipping boxes - Good news / bad news the shipping boxes weighs as much as the TV. No pissedoff delivey man is going to hurt that TV. The bad part for me is I'm a 74 year old disabled veteran. If I do this again I'll ask someone to help.



Manual (what manual) - Other then a small quick setup guide there is no printed instructions. Maybe soon Toshiba will put one on their website. For me with little to do all day I was able to hunt and peck my way through it but others might not have the time.



All and all this one great TV especially if you are vested in Amazon Prime. All the feathers at this price is a great value.