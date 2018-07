I pre-ordered from Amazon. I had been shopping for internet ready TVs in March and was about to hit 'buy' when I heard that Amazon and Best Buy were coming out with this. I knew that if it had problems, Amazon would make it right.



I unboxed it and set it on the toybox by myself. You plug in power. Put batteries (provided) in the remote, introduce the tv to your router and you're good to go. I had to do a couple of sign-ins (it will remember if you tell it to,) and was watching it within a half hour of pushing the box into the room. That includes the time where it updated its software.



Dislikes, no Xfinity or Facebook app. (Well, Facebook app on there will let you see your saved videos.) Movies from Netflix and Prime Video seem as if they're zoomed in too far. You feel as if you're sitting in Will Robinson's lap. I think this might be a problem with resolution autodetect. I expect a future patch will address this. The dynamic range of the volume is set too high. Nobody is going to be comfortably listening in the higher 2/3rds of the volume range. Similiarly, when I use the Bluetooth speakers in my massage chair, the volume is still a bit loud, at 1! My other Alexa devices don't recognize it. A random tv remote control turns it on and off.



Most of the apps want you to pay. I don't know if the PBS app on the Fire stick is like that. That's not Amazon's fault, at any rate.



The picture looks good. It's only frozen up on me twice. I expect that with future software pushes, it will be recognized by my Alexa home devices.



I'm urging Amazon to make user forums where we can actually talk to each other.