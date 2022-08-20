Not Added
Toysmith Tech Gear Multi Voice Changer, Amplifies Voice With 8 Different Voice Effects, For Boys & Girls Ages 5+
|Age Range (Description)
|5+
|Theme
|Play
|Material
|Plastic
|Number of Pieces
|10
|Item Weight
|8.9 Ounces
About this item
- Experiment with the science of sound using this electronic voice synthesizer, featuring 10 different voice modifiers
- Side levers adjust frequency and amplitude, creating hundreds of different sound combinations
- Effects include a voice amplifier and colorful flashing LEDs. One 9-volt battery included
- A fun toy for kids and adults alike. Challenge your children's imaginations and keep them active with Toysmith
- Create hundreds of different sound combinations with this electronic voice synthesizer
- Amplifies your voice
- 10 different voice modifiers
Product Description
Product Description
Create hundreds of different sound combinations with this electronic voice synthesizer. Enjoy hours of laughter and fun with the Tech-Gear Multi Voice Changer. Experiment with the science of sound using this electronic voice synthesizer, featuring 10 different voice modifiers. Side levers adjust frequency and amplitude, creating hundreds of different sound combinations. Effects include a voice amplifier and colorful flashing LEDs. Requires one 9-volt battery (included). Recommended for ages 5 and up. Enjoy hours of laughter and fun singing songs, reading stories, making spooky voices, and more. .
From the Manufacturer
Fun voice effects. Use this 6.5" voice changer with 8 different voice modifiers in one. The side levers can be used to create hundreds of voice combinations. Also features flashing LED lights.
Important information
Safety Information
Choking - Small Parts
From the manufacturer
About Toysmith
Toysmith strives to deliver fun to the lives of kids, families and customers all over the world through the products the company creates, sources and distributes.
Toysmith’s core belief is that children learn through play. By offering carefully selected toys for all age groups, the company’s hopes to challenge the minds and imaginations of children everywhere through the experience of creative play and exploration.
Toysmith Tech Gear Multi Voice Changer
Create hundreds of different sound combinations with this electronic voice synthesizer
Enjoy hours of laughter and fun with the Tech-Gear Multi Voice Changer. Experiment with the science of sound using this electronic voice synthesizer, featuring 8 different voice modifiers. Side levers adjust frequency and amplitude, creating hundreds of different sound combinations. Effects include a voice amplifier and colorful flashing LEDs. Requires one 9-volt battery (included). Recommended for ages 5 and up.
- An electronic voice synthesizer with 8 different voice modifiers
- Side levers adjust frequency and amplitude
- Effects include a voice amplifier and flashing LEDs
- Requires one 9-volt battery (included)
- Recommended for ages 5 and up
Experiment with the Science of Sound
|
|
|
|
Hundreds of Different Sound Combinations
Featuring 10 different voice modifiers, plus adjustable frequency and amplitude settings, the Multi-Voice Changer can create hundreds of different sound combinations.
|
Includes a Voice Amplifier and Flashing LEDs
A voice amplifier and flashing LEDs are perfect for outside games, especially at night.
|
Hours of Fun with Friends
Enjoy hours of laughter and fun singing songs, reading stories, making spooky voices, and more.
|Toysmith Tech Gear Multi Voice Changer
|Toysmith 3.5" Small Voice Changer
|Number of Voice Effects
|10
|4
|Flashing LEDs
|✓
|Batteries Required
|One 9-volt Battery (Included)
|Requires 1-12 Volt battery-(Included)
|Recommended Ages
|Ages 5 and Up
|Ages 5 and Up
What's in the box
