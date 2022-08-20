Product Description

Create hundreds of different sound combinations with this electronic voice synthesizer. Enjoy hours of laughter and fun with the Tech-Gear Multi Voice Changer. Experiment with the science of sound using this electronic voice synthesizer, featuring 10 different voice modifiers. Side levers adjust frequency and amplitude, creating hundreds of different sound combinations. Effects include a voice amplifier and colorful flashing LEDs. Requires one 9-volt battery (included). Recommended for ages 5 and up. Enjoy hours of laughter and fun singing songs, reading stories, making spooky voices, and more. .

From the Manufacturer

6.5" voice changer