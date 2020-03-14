& FREE Returns
Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs 4 Pack, Music Sync Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa, Google Home, A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb 9W 800 Lumen for Party Decoration, Smart Home Lighting

Brand TREATLIFE
Light Source Wattage 9 Watts
Voltage 120 Volts
Bulb Base E26
Bulb Shape Size A19

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • [MULTI COLORED & WHITE]: Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites (2700K-6500K). Just create your favorite light effects and adjust the brightness as needed.Great for Halloween parties, special occasions and as a nightlight, these bulbs will add a touch of color to any setting.
  • [REMOTE CONTROL]: Control the led light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Smart Life APP. Enjoy the freedom of being able to control your smart home lighting from anywhere, whether you are in your cozy bed, in the office or on vacation. You can create schedules, monitor real-time light status, share devices and even control a group of lights in your house with a tap of the phone screen. 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Only (not 5GHz). FCC Certification.
  • [VOICE CONTROL]: Get hands-free control of your lights with your voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.
  • [WIDE APPLICATION]: Explore unlimited lighting possibilities for your project with just one light. Just setting the different scenes/brightness/color temperature to achieve the perfect atmosphere for movie night, cocktail party, reading, meeting, leisure, etc.
  • [AUTOMATED SCHEDULES]: Create schedules (timer or countdown) to automatically turn on and off the light based on everyday routines or to simulate occupancy while you are on vacation to trick potential intruders.
Product Description

color changing light bulb
smart light bulbs
smart bulbs
color changing light bulbs
smart bulbs
SL10
smart light bulbs SL20 Dimmable Smart Plug led strip lights dimmer plug dimmer
Smart Light Bulbs 4 Pack Smart Light Bulb 4 Pack Dimmable Smart Plug Smart Color Changing LED Strip Lights Smart Dimmer Plug Dimmer Light Switch 4 Pack
Remote Control
Voice Control
Schedules/Timers
No Hub Required
Countdown
Wattage 9W=60W 9W=60W 150W LED, 150W CFL, 300W INC 12W 150W LED, 150W CFL, 400W INC 150W LED, 150W CFL, 400W INC
Control Methods APP & Voice Control APP & Voice Control APP & Voice Control & Control Box APP & Voice Control APP & Voice Control APP & Voice Control & Control Button

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
6,533 global ratings
5 star
74%
4 star
13%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

Navi Singh
5.0 out of 5 stars Exceeded all my expectations. Love it!
Reviewed in the United States on March 14, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Exceeded all my expectations. Love it!
By Navi Singh on March 14, 2020
I will update this review with pics at nightfall. First thing I would like to say is that this is the easiest installation that I could imagine. All you have to do is switch the light on -off -on-off-on-off-on and it pairs to the app.

Alexa connectivity is also fantastic. Just as I found with their light switches. Looks like mine will become a Treatlife home! Now I have 4 light switches, 4 three way light switches, and now four of their smart bulbs.

Eagerly waiting for nightfall to show off the bulb in its different colors. Very glad I bought this.

Night it is. Just added the video and images.
Pretty neat how the colors change dynamically or you can pick the color you want.
jeremy
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bang for the buck, save money!
Reviewed in the United States on November 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bang for the buck, save money!
By jeremy on November 28, 2020
Pretty darn good for the money. Actually better than I expected. Was easy to get them recognized in the treatlife app.... Then I immediately went to google home and integrated them into rooms and routines (movie time, party lights, full white etc).... Google home gets it right about 4 out of 5 times, only occassionally saying "treatlife not available"... But hey for the price I can't complain. The whites are great, from warm to cool. The colors are definitely dimmer and for ambiance and fun only.

I'd buy these again to finish converting all my lights to smart lights!

I'd buy these again to finish converting all my lights to smart lights!

If this helped you decide on them, please click Helpful! Thanks!
Lazy Goat
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Smart light bulbs by Treatlife
Reviewed in the United States on March 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Smart light bulbs by Treatlife
By Lazy Goat on March 8, 2020
A smart home is not smart at all if it doesn’t have any smart light bulbs. And a good bulb is not good at all if it isn’t LED. Well, that’s not entirely true, since there are different bulbs for different applications. But we like LED bulbs because they are cheaper to run. And so, we are taking a look at what Treatlife has to offer in this field.

InsideTreatlife's LED lights box you’ll find 4 LED bulbs, E26 socket, that can be controlled via WiFi. Each bulb is 8W and 650 lumens, which is equivalent to a 60W incandescent light bulb. One of them is on the weak side for lighting up a room, but two or more of them are more than enough.

The term “smart” usually means that the device can connect to your WiFi network and be controlled via an app from your phone. In this case, the Treatlife LED bulbs can be integrated to the Smart Life app and configured to work in different modes and light colors/temperatures. The integration process is quite simple, and honestly is very similar to all products integrated with Smart Life. Note that, as in most of this type of products, they only work with a 2.4Ghz WiFi network.

Via Smart Life, you can control the bulbs both individually and as a group. You can play with the light intensity (how strong the light is), it’s color temperature (2700K – 6500K), the color spectrum of the light, presets, scheduling etc. Also, the bulbs are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, even though this feature was not tested. Everything is pretty much self explanatory.

Overall, I like this product and the plethora of settings that are available through the Smart Life app. Smart bulbs are a necessary feature for the smart home, and Treatlife is definitely putting a strong product out there for this kind of applications.
C1340
5.0 out of 5 stars FANTASTIC! Just Like Every Other TreatLife Product!
Reviewed in the United States on July 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars FANTASTIC! Just Like Every Other TreatLife Product!
By C1340 on July 8, 2020
Over the last 2 months during the pandemic shutdown, I've fallen pretty hard down the Smart Home rabbit hole. Based on overwhelmingly positive reviews by the Amazon customer community, I chose Treatlife products to handle all of the lighting in our home. Everything in our house is now controlled by Treatlife dimmers, single pole switches, 3 way switches, and fan speed/dimmer controls. All have paired with our network, and functioned flawlessly, after initial setup in the SmartLife app, with the Google Home app and Minis disbursed throughout the house. While all Treatlife products work on the 2.4 Ghz network, I have found no problem pairing with dual band Access Points (TP-Link EAP-225) while the 5 Ghz network is operating on the same SSID. Unlike some other "smart" products, these work with a high security 63 character ASCII WiFi password.

Setting up the bulbs is a snap. Follow the prompts in the Smartlife app for adding new WiFi bulb, insert the bulb into the socket, turn it on-off-on-off-on, at which point the bulb will blink rapidly. Turn the bulb off for approximately 1 second, and repeat on-off-on-off-on. The bulb should begin to blink slowly, at which point it's ready to pair. I used one easily accessable/switchable desk lamp to program all the bulbs in the 4 pack, then disbursed them throughout other locations.

The SmartLife app, as well as the Google Home app, offer a full range of spectrum and dimming options. While the RBG colors are somewhat dim due to the 5050 series diodes used, the full white spectrum is relatively bright, equaling a 60W incandescent bulb. Dimming and hue without the app, using the Google Home Mini (or Alexa) is relatively easy once you've committed the names of favorite color presets to memory. Multiple bulbs can be synced (think, nightstands) for paired hue/brightness function.

These bulbs are a terrific option for renters, or for those locations where a smart switch, or bulky smart plug (behind a bed) would be impractical.

Also of note, TreatLife Support and Customer Service is top-notch. Contacting this company, it becomes clearly evident that they are proud of their products, and greatly value their customers. Usual response time (excluding weekends and holidays) seems to be within 24 hours. I highly recommend these products, and this company.
Top reviews from other countries

Brian Bagnall
5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality, easy to install and use
Reviewed in Canada on September 13, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality, easy to install and use
Reviewed in Canada on September 13, 2020
My home uses Treatlife smart light switches for most of the rooms upstairs, but one of the light switch electrical boxes has only two wires so I couldn't connect a smart dimmer switch. Instead of trying to feed new wires into my walls, I decided to use a conventional light switch and add a smart bulb or two in order to allow home automation lighting for that room. And if you are going that route, might as well use color LED bulbs so you can have some fun!

Installation is of course easy, just a matter of screwing in the light bulb. Then to pair it with the network I went into the ubiquitous Smart Life app, hit the + button, and chose Auto Scan. Then I turned the light switch on and off three times and after a pause the light bulb flashed a few times. This means it is in discovery mode. The key to successfully pairing is to wait long enough for the Smart Life app to find the bulb on your network, probably 30 seconds or more. Once it is found you are good to go.

All of the LED color bulbs I've seen provide 60 W equivalence or less. In other words, don't expect to find a super bright 100 W equivalent color LED bulb out in the wild. I decided to use two of these in the master bedroom so that both together would provide more than adequate light. Colored light in particular does not seem as bright as white light, since a single color only uses a fraction of the available light spectrum.

If you want to use a smart light switch and a color LED bulb in tandem, the situation is a little more confusing at the moment. Turning off your light switch will also cut power to the LED bulb, meaning it is no longer connected to WiFi. In order for this to work properly, it would require a light switch that sends a data signal to turn the LED bulb on/off, rather than controlling the power. Maybe these type of switches exist for WiFi bulbs but I haven't seen them. Instead, a traditional light switch will do the job. You could leave the switch on all the time and control the bulb via voice or app, but this solution isn't ideal for others in the house who will become confused when they flip the light switch and the bulb doesn't power on. It's probably better to use the physical switch to power the smart bulb on and off. When you flick the switch on, the LED bulb turns on instantly and remembers the previous color setting. It takes perhaps 10 seconds to reconnect to WiFi in case you want to start changing brightness or color. It's not a perfect solution but it works just fine.

Overall I'm very happy with this purchase. I recommend Treatlife smart bulbs to anyone who wants to try colored lighting or simply doesn't have the option to install a smart light switch.
AgileGrrl
5.0 out of 5 stars One of the best buys I've made
Reviewed in Canada on October 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars One of the best buys I've made
Reviewed in Canada on October 30, 2020
Have been wanting to get smart bulbs for years now but without wifi in the house that wasn't possible. Finally got an ad hoc system going with my cell's hotspot so decided to try out some bulbs to see if they were really as good as the hype. After much research the Treatlife bulbs ranked highly everywhere so took the plunge and, man, am I glad I did. The hype is real folks! ㋛︎

Set up was über easy with the Treatlife app & the available options are fantastic. Having 16 million colors to choose from, preset warm & cool white lights, ability to schedule times for turning on/off, & the ability to change the brightness of any colour was what I expected & it works perfectly. Being able to sync the lights to music for parties or use one of the available preset colour schemes (aka scenes) is a nice touch. I don't use Google Nest or Alexa so can't comment on how well these work with voice control.

At 100% brightness the bulbs definitely throw off a ton of light, especially for bulbs using only 9W. It'll be interesting to see how much money these bulbs will save me over the year. Regardless, I am going to really enjoy using them and will definitely be buying more for the rest of my light fixtures.

Can't highly recommend them enough.
Olson
5.0 out of 5 stars Easy to Install, Excellent Colours, Advanced Shortcuts
Reviewed in Canada on August 28, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
amber
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bulbs! Easy to install works well
Reviewed in Canada on February 15, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
RBilton
5.0 out of 5 stars Setup can be tricky if run a 5G wifi as well
Reviewed in Canada on February 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
