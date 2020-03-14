Treatlife Smart Light Bulbs 4 Pack, Music Sync Color Changing Light Bulb, Works with Alexa, Google Home, A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb 9W 800 Lumen for Party Decoration, Smart Home Lighting

5.0 out of 5 stars Great quality, easy to install and use

Reviewed in Canada on September 13, 2020

My home uses Treatlife smart light switches for most of the rooms upstairs, but one of the light switch electrical boxes has only two wires so I couldn't connect a smart dimmer switch. Instead of trying to feed new wires into my walls, I decided to use a conventional light switch and add a smart bulb or two in order to allow home automation lighting for that room. And if you are going that route, might as well use color LED bulbs so you can have some fun!



Installation is of course easy, just a matter of screwing in the light bulb. Then to pair it with the network I went into the ubiquitous Smart Life app, hit the + button, and chose Auto Scan. Then I turned the light switch on and off three times and after a pause the light bulb flashed a few times. This means it is in discovery mode. The key to successfully pairing is to wait long enough for the Smart Life app to find the bulb on your network, probably 30 seconds or more. Once it is found you are good to go.



All of the LED color bulbs I've seen provide 60 W equivalence or less. In other words, don't expect to find a super bright 100 W equivalent color LED bulb out in the wild. I decided to use two of these in the master bedroom so that both together would provide more than adequate light. Colored light in particular does not seem as bright as white light, since a single color only uses a fraction of the available light spectrum.



If you want to use a smart light switch and a color LED bulb in tandem, the situation is a little more confusing at the moment. Turning off your light switch will also cut power to the LED bulb, meaning it is no longer connected to WiFi. In order for this to work properly, it would require a light switch that sends a data signal to turn the LED bulb on/off, rather than controlling the power. Maybe these type of switches exist for WiFi bulbs but I haven't seen them. Instead, a traditional light switch will do the job. You could leave the switch on all the time and control the bulb via voice or app, but this solution isn't ideal for others in the house who will become confused when they flip the light switch and the bulb doesn't power on. It's probably better to use the physical switch to power the smart bulb on and off. When you flick the switch on, the LED bulb turns on instantly and remembers the previous color setting. It takes perhaps 10 seconds to reconnect to WiFi in case you want to start changing brightness or color. It's not a perfect solution but it works just fine.



Overall I'm very happy with this purchase. I recommend Treatlife smart bulbs to anyone who wants to try colored lighting or simply doesn't have the option to install a smart light switch.