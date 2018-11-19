|
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Underdog Games Trekking The National Parks: The Family Board Game (Second Edition)
- BEST-SELLING & AWARD-WINNING NATIONAL PARKS GAME: Winner of the MENSA and PARENT'S CHOICE AWARD, check out what our customers have to say in the reviews
- CREATED BY NATIONAL PARKS ENTHUSIASTS: Parents who had traveled to every single National Park worked together with their board game designer son and created a game to inspire others and help families share their love of the National Parks in a fun way
- FUN + EDUCATIONAL: The perfect recipe for a family game night! Appeals to a wide range of people: outdoor lovers, board game players and gift givers. One of the top educational board games for families
- SHARE THE JOY OF THE NATIONAL PARKS: A game that helps share the amazing memories of your visits. While the game is being played, be sure to reminisce about your visits
- SIMPLE, ELEGANT RULES: Easy to understand for older children, teens, families, grandparents, and everyone in between!
Product description
Trekking the National Parks is an award-winning family board game where up to six players can visit our country’s majestic parks in a fun and competitive way! Gathering trek cards allows players to move across the map and claim valuable park cards. If a player is the first to visit a National Park, they collect that park's stone, which award bonus points at the end of the game. Players must jockey for position and make tough tactical decisions at every turn to emerge victorious!
Trekking is great! The second edition is easier to teach, shorter to play, and more satisfying to play. The game has gone from ' i think i can teach this to my mom' to 'grandma is going to love this!'. Components and pieces are top notch. The player pawns, tents, stones and bear are all chunky and feel so good!
The price May seem high for a board game if you are comparing it to the $10 you’d spend to buy sorry or clue, but for an interactive game it is pretty on par with others. And if you consider the other alternatives for your $50 this is a no brained. You can barely take a family of 4 to the movies for that much (let alone a family of 8).
We’ve had great fun with this game, and I would definitely recommend buying it!