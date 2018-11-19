$50.00
Underdog Games Trekking The National Parks: The Family Board Game (Second Edition)

4.7 out of 5 stars 619 ratings
  • BEST-SELLING & AWARD-WINNING NATIONAL PARKS GAME: Winner of the MENSA and PARENT'S CHOICE AWARD, check out what our customers have to say in the reviews
  • CREATED BY NATIONAL PARKS ENTHUSIASTS: Parents who had traveled to every single National Park worked together with their board game designer son and created a game to inspire others and help families share their love of the National Parks in a fun way
  • FUN + EDUCATIONAL: The perfect recipe for a family game night! Appeals to a wide range of people: outdoor lovers, board game players and gift givers. One of the top educational board games for families
  • SHARE THE JOY OF THE NATIONAL PARKS: A game that helps share the amazing memories of your visits. While the game is being played, be sure to reminisce about your visits
  • SIMPLE, ELEGANT RULES: Easy to understand for older children, teens, families, grandparents, and everyone in between!
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product description

Trekking the National Parks is an award-winning family board game where up to six players can visit our country's majestic parks in a fun and competitive way! Gathering trek cards allows players to move across the map and claim valuable park cards. If a player is the first to visit a National Park, they collect that park's stone, which award bonus points at the end of the game. Players must jockey for position and make tough tactical decisions at every turn to emerge victorious!

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
619 customer ratings
5 star
86%
4 star
7%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%

426 customer reviews

Ally
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic game for all ages!
November 19, 2018
Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview image
236 people found this helpful
Scott Johnson
5.0 out of 5 stars Like ticket to ride but only better
December 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
203 people found this helpful
Wren
5.0 out of 5 stars Inspired to visit the parks!
December 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
165 people found this helpful
Jaburk
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun Game
November 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
158 people found this helpful
Shauna
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic family game from littles to adults...including teens!
December 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
141 people found this helpful
Barbara Gillespie
5.0 out of 5 stars LOVE ❤️This game!!!
October 22, 2018
review image
199 people found this helpful
Get a Mac
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Strategy Game
November 22, 2018
153 people found this helpful
Jerry H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic Game!
December 31, 2018
review image
132 people found this helpful
