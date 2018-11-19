I bought this game for my 15 year old son for his birthday. It was the same price as the video game he wanted, and this was the WAY WAY WAY better choice. He has played it more than once every single day since his birthday, and I’ve even found him sitting around reading the national park cards and planning out where he would like to go someday! The whole family enjoys the game from the 7 year old up. The video instructions were fabulous and made the learning curve of how to’s a snap.



The price May seem high for a board game if you are comparing it to the $10 you’d spend to buy sorry or clue, but for an interactive game it is pretty on par with others. And if you consider the other alternatives for your $50 this is a no brained. You can barely take a family of 4 to the movies for that much (let alone a family of 8).



We’ve had great fun with this game, and I would definitely recommend buying it!