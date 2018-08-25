& FREE Returns
Triumph Premium 2x3 Cornhole Set - Includes 2 Portable Boards and 8 12.5 Ounce Cornhole Bags

Enhance your purchase

  • RECREATIONAL CORNHOLE BOARDS: Two 35" L x 24" W x 1.5" H portable game platforms
  • CORNHOLE BAGS INCLUDED: Includes eight 6" x 6" 12.5-ounce toss bags (4 red and 4 blue)
  • STURDY, YET COMPACT: With scratch-resistant melamine laminate surface
  • PORTABLE PLAY: Cornhole boards feature foldable wooden legs to set up and play anywhere
  • CONVENIENT CARRY: Boards lock together for easy transportation with convenient carry handle
From the manufacturer

Triumph Premium 2x3 Cornhole Set - Includes 2 Portable Boards and 8 12.5 Ounce Cornhole Bags
GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set - Choose Between 4'x2' or 3'x2' Game Boards, Includes Set of 8 Corn Hole Toss Bags
Himal Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Game Set with 8 Bean Bags and Carrying Bag (Blue-Red,3 x 2-feet) …
Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards With 8 Cornhole Bean Bags (3 x 2-feet)
Wild Sports USA Flag Cornhole Outdoor Game Set, MDF Wood, 2' x 3' Foot, Red/White/Blue (TT-SAS-03)
EastPoint Sports Go! Gater Corn Hole Outdoor Game - 24" x 18" Junior Size Portable Waterproof Bean Bag Toss Set - Includes 8 Cornhole Bean Bags, Model:1-1-16774-DS
Product description

Product Description

This classic outdoor game transforms a tailgate or backyard barbecue into a party. The set includes two wooden game platforms measuring 35" L x 24" W x 1.5" H and eight 6” x 6” 12.5-ounce square bean bags (four red, four blue). The sturdy, compact bag toss game features a scratch-resistant melamine laminate surface. Supporting the boards are sturdy foldable wooden legs to set up and play anywhere. After playing, pack up the bean bags in the interior compartment between the two boards for easy storage. Using the convenient rope carry handles, transport the fun anywhere.

This sturdy, compact Bag Toss game can be taken along on any outdoor adventure for hours of fun, from backyard BBQs to camping trips to tailgating at the big game. Two 24 by two by 35 inch (W x H x D) playing boards lock together for easy transit with the convenient carry handle, and stable steel fold-out legs provide a solid base when it's time to play. The game additionally includes eight six-inch square bean bags (four red and four blue).

This Triumph Sports game includes a limited one-year manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 35 x 24 x 2 inches; 18 Pounds
  • Item model number : 35-7011-2
  • Department : Unisex-adult
  • Date First Available : June 1, 2009
  • Manufacturer : Escalade Sports
  • ASIN : B002EAU9Z0
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
3,138 global ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
16%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
Top reviews from the United States

Jfettig
1.0 out of 5 stars Falling apart after one month
Reviewed in the United States on August 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars Falling apart after one month
By Jfettig on August 25, 2018
This product looked great. I really liked the overall look of it which is why I ordered it. After the first week the support beam fell off the back ( I mean it's not like we were throwing them that hard?) That was pretty upsetting. Another two weeks later the band around the whole board started to come off as well. Unfortunately, this was a complete waste of my money and I do regret purchasing this cornhole board set.
107 people found this helpful
Naomi Leader
5.0 out of 5 stars A Great Deal!
Reviewed in the United States on June 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars A Great Deal!
By Naomi Leader on June 7, 2018
I bought this for my 11-year-old son as a 5th grade promotion gift. It's our first set. We love it! We play almost every day. We've had it for about 2 weeks now and it's holding up well. I've seen other reviews mention that it falls apart if it gets wet, and I can see that happening, so we don't leave it outside. We bring it into the garage each time, and they are easy to move. For the price and the fun we've had so far, it's a great deal!
51 people found this helpful
BChild
5.0 out of 5 stars Works great.
Reviewed in the United States on July 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
lvnvrcd
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT BUY THIS!
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2016
Verified Purchase
74 people found this helpful
JKinGA
1.0 out of 5 stars Low low low quality
Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2016
Verified Purchase
55 people found this helpful
twa1460
5.0 out of 5 stars Very nice set for the low price
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
19 people found this helpful
Ck
4.0 out of 5 stars Cheap product but good buy
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Tabitha Rex
1.0 out of 5 stars Find something else.
Reviewed in the United States on October 15, 2015
Verified Purchase
40 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Cassie
2.0 out of 5 stars Poor Quality for price
Reviewed in Canada on August 7, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
2.0 out of 5 stars Poor Quality for price
Reviewed in Canada on August 7, 2020
Quality is crap for the price you pay. I got mine in original packaging, box was destroyed and the boards had chips/dents on each corner and scratches on the board. I contacted amazon and had a replacement one sent. The new one came in double packaging and was not in as bad condition but still has a damaged corner and a crack on the board. Not satisfied for an 80$ game. It’s not worth it and I am not pleased with the quality of the product.
Customer image
Customer image
Peter C.
1.0 out of 5 stars product came damaged, covered with permanent marker
Reviewed in Canada on October 23, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars product came damaged, covered with permanent marker
Reviewed in Canada on October 23, 2018
Product had damaged corners with permanent marker on them; we exchanged for another... the second set of boards also came damaged, this was a waste of time and effort. Buyer beware.
Mathieu Desnoyers
4.0 out of 5 stars Bon jeu !
Reviewed in Canada on July 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Michelle Plascencia
5.0 out of 5 stars Buen material!
Reviewed in Mexico on March 31, 2021
Verified Purchase
Sord
1.0 out of 5 stars Poor quality
Reviewed in Canada on August 14, 2014
Verified Purchase
