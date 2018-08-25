- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Triumph Premium 2x3 Cornhole Set - Includes 2 Portable Boards and 8 12.5 Ounce Cornhole Bags
|List Price:
|$79.99 Details
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$30.49 (38%)
Enhance your purchase
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- RECREATIONAL CORNHOLE BOARDS: Two 35" L x 24" W x 1.5" H portable game platforms
- CORNHOLE BAGS INCLUDED: Includes eight 6" x 6" 12.5-ounce toss bags (4 red and 4 blue)
- STURDY, YET COMPACT: With scratch-resistant melamine laminate surface
- PORTABLE PLAY: Cornhole boards feature foldable wooden legs to set up and play anywhere
- CONVENIENT CARRY: Boards lock together for easy transportation with convenient carry handle
Frequently bought together
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Compare with similar items
|
|
GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set - Choose Between 4'x2' or 3'x2' Game Boards, Includes Set of 8 Corn Hole Toss Bags
|
Himal Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Game Set with 8 Bean Bags and Carrying Bag (Blue-Red,3 x 2-feet) …
|
Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards With 8 Cornhole Bean Bags (3 x 2-feet)
|
Wild Sports USA Flag Cornhole Outdoor Game Set, MDF Wood, 2' x 3' Foot, Red/White/Blue (TT-SAS-03)
|
EastPoint Sports Go! Gater Corn Hole Outdoor Game - 24" x 18" Junior Size Portable Waterproof Bean Bag Toss Set - Includes 8 Cornhole Bean Bags, Model:1-1-16774-DS
|Customer Rating
|(3138)
|(5675)
|(2987)
|(4131)
|(1980)
|(1615)
|Price
|$49.50
|$127.67
|$35.99
|$34.99
|$59.99
|$34.96
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|BTUS Online
|MubeiOnline
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Brown
|Wood/Natural
|Blue-Red
|Red-Blue
|Red/White/Blue
|Black/green
Product description
Product Description
This classic outdoor game transforms a tailgate or backyard barbecue into a party. The set includes two wooden game platforms measuring 35" L x 24" W x 1.5" H and eight 6” x 6” 12.5-ounce square bean bags (four red, four blue). The sturdy, compact bag toss game features a scratch-resistant melamine laminate surface. Supporting the boards are sturdy foldable wooden legs to set up and play anywhere. After playing, pack up the bean bags in the interior compartment between the two boards for easy storage. Using the convenient rope carry handles, transport the fun anywhere.
Amazon.com
This sturdy, compact Bag Toss game can be taken along on any outdoor adventure for hours of fun, from backyard BBQs to camping trips to tailgating at the big game. Two 24 by two by 35 inch (W x H x D) playing boards lock together for easy transit with the convenient carry handle, and stable steel fold-out legs provide a solid base when it's time to play. The game additionally includes eight six-inch square bean bags (four red and four blue).
Warranty
This Triumph Sports game includes a limited one-year manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 35 x 24 x 2 inches; 18 Pounds
- Item model number : 35-7011-2
- Department : Unisex-adult
- Date First Available : June 1, 2009
- Manufacturer : Escalade Sports
- ASIN : B002EAU9Z0
-
- Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
- International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#3,137 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- #4 in Cornhole Sets
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
By Jfettig on August 25, 2018
By Naomi Leader on June 7, 2018
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Canada on August 7, 2020
Reviewed in Canada on October 23, 2018