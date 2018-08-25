Product Description

This classic outdoor game transforms a tailgate or backyard barbecue into a party. The set includes two wooden game platforms measuring 35" L x 24" W x 1.5" H and eight 6” x 6” 12.5-ounce square bean bags (four red, four blue). The sturdy, compact bag toss game features a scratch-resistant melamine laminate surface. Supporting the boards are sturdy foldable wooden legs to set up and play anywhere. After playing, pack up the bean bags in the interior compartment between the two boards for easy storage. Using the convenient rope carry handles, transport the fun anywhere.

This Triumph Sports game includes a limited one-year manufacturer's warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.