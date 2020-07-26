Not Added
$13.39
($0.37 / Count)
$11.98
($0.33 / Count)
First delivery on Apr 15 First delivery on Apr 13 Ships from: Amazon.com Sold by: Amazon.com
Unlock 15% savings
Choose how often it's deliveredFrom once every 2 weeks to once every 6 months
Skip or cancel any timeWe'll send you a reminder before each delivery.
Other Sellers on Amazon
FREE Shipping
94% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping
93% positive over last 12 months
Trojan Pleasure Variety Pack Lubricated Condoms - 36 Count
|List Price:
|$25.99 Details
|Price:
|$14.09 ($0.39 / Count) Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|You Save:
|$11.90 (46%)
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|TROJAN
|Size
|36 Count
|Unit Count
|36 Count
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
About this item
- One 36 count box of Trojan Pleasure Pack Condoms
- Features an assortment of our most stimulating condoms
- Includes Trojan Twisted, Trojan Her Pleasure Sensations, Trojan Intense, and Trojan Warming condoms
- Premium quality latex that helps reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
- Electronically tested to help ensure reliability
Frequently bought together
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
Trojan Pleasure Pack features an assortment of our most stimulating condoms to provide sensual excitement for both partners every time. This multi-pack includes Twisted Condoms for intense stimulation, Her Pleasure Sensations Condoms with intense sensations for her, Intense Condoms with a stimulating texture, and Warming Condoms that add a warm sensation. All of the varieties have a silky smooth lubricant for comfort and sensitivity. They’re made from a premium quality latex and are electronically tested to help ensure reliability. These condoms reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) while you play.Includes one 36 count box of Trojan Pleasure Pack Condoms. Trojan Brand condoms are America's #1 condom, trusted for over 100 years. The Trojan Brand promotes a safe, healthy, and fun sex life. From condoms to vibrators to lubricants, Trojan Brand is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality products that offer pleasure and protection.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 2.38 x 5.13 x 5.19 inches; 5.6 Ounces
- Item model number : 53388
- Date First Available : January 31, 2012
- Manufacturer : Trojan
- ASIN : B0073RKL2U
- Country of Origin : USA
-
- Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
- International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
- Best Sellers Rank: #129 in Office Products (See Top 100 in Office Products)
- #1 in Greeting Cards
- #5 in Condoms
- Customer Reviews:
Compare with similar items
|
|
TROJAN Pleasure Variety Pack Lubricated Condoms, 12 Count
|
Trojan Ultra Thin Condoms For Ultra Sensitivity, 36 Count, 1 Pack
|
SKYN Elite – 36 Count – Ultra-Thin, Lubricated Latex-Free Condoms
|
Trojan Bareskin Thin Premium Lubricated Condoms - 24 Count
|
LifeStyles Ultra Sensitive Natural Feeling Lubricated Latex Condoms, 40 Count
|Customer Rating
|(12348)
|(12348)
|(24007)
|(26010)
|(12913)
|(12097)
|Price
|$14.09
|$7.73
|$15.47
|$14.97
|$15.27
|$10.75
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Are batteries included?
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Item Weight
|5.60 ounces
|1.60 ounces
|5.12 ounces
|1.76 ounces
|2.40 ounces
|1.60 ounces
|Number of Items
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Important information
Ingredients
Natural rubber latex, Dimethicone, Dimethicone/Vinyl, and Dimethicone Cross polymer
Legal Disclaimer
Any
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2021
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Good luck.
Also, don't sleep with someone that doesn't know that Saturn has rings, as they'll probably Darwinize themselves within a few years.
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.