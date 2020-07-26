They're condoms, and as long as you remember to put one on, you'll probably be fine, other than the whole "hellfire and damnation" thing that some people subscribe to. But that's not me, so I put these condoms on, and they work. Some of the kinds in the variety pack kind of suck, but I can't remember which ones so I won't unnecessarily bash one. They all work, even though there's one that kind of looks like the rings of Saturn are around your upper ding-a-ling (I swear I'm not twelve). But at least if the lights are on I can teach my partner astronomy, since my college doesn't seem to offer it as a major and some people are kind of dumb.



Also, don't sleep with someone that doesn't know that Saturn has rings, as they'll probably Darwinize themselves within a few years.