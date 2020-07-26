Loading recommendations for you

In Stock.
Trojan Pleasure Variety Pack Lubricated Condoms - 36 Count

4.6 out of 5 stars 12,348 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Greeting Cards
36 Count

Enhance your purchase

Brand TROJAN
Size 36 Count
Unit Count 36 Count
Age Range (Description) Adult

About this item

  • One 36 count box of Trojan Pleasure Pack Condoms
  • Features an assortment of our most stimulating condoms
  • Includes Trojan Twisted, Trojan Her Pleasure Sensations, Trojan Intense, and Trojan Warming condoms
  • Premium quality latex that helps reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
  • Electronically tested to help ensure reliability
Frequently bought together

  • Trojan Pleasure Variety Pack Lubricated Condoms - 36 Count
  • +
  • Trojan G. Spot Premium Lubricated Condoms - 10 count
  • +
  • Trojan Nirvana Collection Variety Pack Condoms - 24 count
From the manufacturer

Product Description

Trojan Pleasure Pack features an assortment of our most stimulating condoms to provide sensual excitement for both partners every time. This multi-pack includes Twisted Condoms for intense stimulation, Her Pleasure Sensations Condoms with intense sensations for her, Intense Condoms with a stimulating texture, and Warming Condoms that add a warm sensation. All of the varieties have a silky smooth lubricant for comfort and sensitivity. They're made from a premium quality latex and are electronically tested to help ensure reliability. These condoms reduce the risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) while you play.Includes one 36 count box of Trojan Pleasure Pack Condoms. Trojan Brand condoms are America's #1 condom, trusted for over 100 years. The Trojan Brand promotes a safe, healthy, and fun sex life. From condoms to vibrators to lubricants, Trojan Brand is dedicated to delivering innovative, high-quality products that offer pleasure and protection.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 2.38 x 5.13 x 5.19 inches; 5.6 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ 53388
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ January 31, 2012
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Trojan
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0073RKL2U
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ USA
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.6 out of 5 stars 12,348 ratings

Compare with similar items


Trojan Pleasure Variety Pack Lubricated Condoms - 36 Count
TROJAN Pleasure Variety Pack Lubricated Condoms, 12 Count
Trojan Ultra Thin Condoms For Ultra Sensitivity, 36 Count, 1 Pack
SKYN Elite – 36 Count – Ultra-Thin, Lubricated Latex-Free Condoms
Trojan Bareskin Thin Premium Lubricated Condoms - 24 Count
LifeStyles Ultra Sensitive Natural Feeling Lubricated Latex Condoms, 40 Count
Customer Rating 4.6 out of 5 stars (12348) 4.6 out of 5 stars (12348) 4.6 out of 5 stars (24007) 4.6 out of 5 stars (26010) 4.6 out of 5 stars (12913) 4.6 out of 5 stars (12097)
Price $14.09 $7.73 $15.47 $14.97 $15.27 $10.75
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Are batteries included? No No No No No No
Item Weight 5.60 ounces 1.60 ounces 5.12 ounces 1.76 ounces 2.40 ounces 1.60 ounces
Number of Items 1 1 1 1 1 1
Important information

Ingredients

Natural rubber latex, Dimethicone, Dimethicone/Vinyl, and Dimethicone Cross polymer

Legal Disclaimer

Any

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
12,348 global ratings
5 star
79%
4 star
11%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

Andrew
5.0 out of 5 stars COVID Impact
Reviewed in the United States on July 26, 2020
Size: 36 CountVerified Purchase
260 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars She's pregnant
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2020
Size: 36 CountVerified Purchase
125 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
PDM777
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United States on June 14, 2018
Size: 36 CountVerified Purchase
184 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kyle Fox
2.0 out of 5 stars Great to use if you are looking to start a ...
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
138 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
AM
5.0 out of 5 stars Poor timing
Reviewed in the United States on August 8, 2018
Size: 36 CountVerified Purchase
130 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars They get the job done.
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2021
Size: 12 CountVerified Purchase
55 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joseph A.
5.0 out of 5 stars Didn't Break
Reviewed in the United States on March 10, 2019
Size: 36 CountVerified Purchase
51 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Matthew
5.0 out of 5 stars It's cool
Reviewed in the United States on April 20, 2019
Size: 12 CountVerified Purchase
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

