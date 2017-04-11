Other Sellers on Amazon
True Facts That Sound Like Bull$#*t: 500 Insane-But-True Facts That Will Shock and Impress Your Friends (Funny Book, Reference Gift, Fun Facts, Humor Gifts) (1) (Mind-Blowing True Facts) Paperback – April 11, 2017
Knowledge is power! Crush the competition at trivia night, or start the most interesting conversation ever with real facts that are hard to believe. This book is loaded with mind-blowing facts that are sure to keep you wondering, "How are these even true?" while equipping you to outsmart everyone around and blow their minds. Topics include:
- Science
- Sports
- History
- Pop Culture
- Nature
Put your game face on, and prove once and for all that you are the real know-it-all! Gather your friends and family 'round and get ready to learn some wild and crazy trivia and facts such as:
- True or False? A chicken once survived almost two years after having its head cut off.
- True or False? The dog that played Toto in The Wizard of Oz was paid a salary.
- How many baseballs does the MLB use every season?
- What state has jousting as its official sport?
- True or False? Most Canadians live south of Seattle.
Stump everyone with True Facts That Sound Like Bull$#*t!
Become an Eccentric Genius
Featuring weird facts that are sure to surprise even the most dedicated internet searcher.
|
Prove You Know It All
Full of True or False questions about everything from science to sports to history to pop culture and more.
|
A Trivia Lover’s Dream
This is the perfect gift for the trivia lover or know-it-all in your life—or for you, so you can finally one-up them!
Product details
- Publisher : Cider Mill Press (April 11, 2017)
- Language : English
- Paperback : 240 pages
- ISBN-10 : 160433696X
- ISBN-13 : 978-1604336962
- Item Weight : 7.2 ounces
- Dimensions : 5.5 x 0.8 x 7.75 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #3,826 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #5 in Philosophy of Logic & Language
- #7 in Trivia & Fun Facts (Books)
- #10 in Trivia (Books)
