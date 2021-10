About the Author

Of those who served in the Trump Administration who might offer an insider’s account, Peter Navarro is uniquely qualified. He is one of only three senior White House officials who would be by President Trump’s side from the 2016 campaign to the end of the president’s first term in office.At the White House, Dr. Navarro served as an Assistant to the President and the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. He would play a key role in helping President Trump create nearly half a million manufacturing jobs while saving our shipyards and strengthening our defense industrial base. When the pandemic from Communist China attacked America in 2020, Navarro would serve as the Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator. He would play a pivotal role in securing a travel plan on China in January 2020, a courageous action by the president but saved hundreds of thousands and perhaps millions of lives. Dr. Navarro holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University, a Master’s in Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government, and a PhD in Economics from Harvard University. An accomplished author, Dr. Navarro has published more than a dozen books on economic and foreign policy. His China trilogy – the Coming China wars (2006), Death by China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015) – established him as one of the leading scholars and experts on Communist China and its war of economic aggression against American businesses in America’s working class. Prior to joining the White House, Professor Navarro taught macroeconomics and public policy at the University of California-Irvine. A recipient of UCI’s Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching, Professor Navarro was a pioneer in online learning dating back to the 1990s, and more than a million students around the world in more than 140 countries have taken his classes.