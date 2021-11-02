Buy new:
In Trump Time: My Journal of America's Plague Year Hardcover – November 2, 2021

by
Peter Navarro (Author)
Visit Amazon's Peter Navarro Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Peter Navarro (Author)
  Print length
    326 pages
  Language
    English
  Publisher
    All Seasons Pr
  Publication date
    November 2, 2021
  Dimensions
    6.25 x 1 x 9.25 inches
  ISBN-10
    1737478501
  ISBN-13
    978-1737478508
Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Of those who served in the Trump Administration who might offer an insider's account, Peter Navarro is uniquely qualified. He is one of only three senior White House officials who would be by President Trump's side from the 2016 campaign to the end of the president's first term in office.At the White House, Dr. Navarro served as an Assistant to the President and the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. He would play a key role in helping President Trump create nearly half a million manufacturing jobs while saving our shipyards and strengthening our defense industrial base. When the pandemic from Communist China attacked America in 2020, Navarro would serve as the Defense Production Act Policy Coordinator. He would play a pivotal role in securing a travel plan on China in January 2020, a courageous action by the president but saved hundreds of thousands and perhaps millions of lives. Dr. Navarro holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University, a Master's in Public Administration from the Kennedy School of Government, and a PhD in Economics from Harvard University. An accomplished author, Dr. Navarro has published more than a dozen books on economic and foreign policy. His China trilogy – the Coming China wars (2006), Death by China (2011), and Crouching Tiger (2015) – established him as one of the leading scholars and experts on Communist China and its war of economic aggression against American businesses in America's working class. Prior to joining the White House, Professor Navarro taught macroeconomics and public policy at the University of California-Irvine. A recipient of UCI's Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching, Professor Navarro was a pioneer in online learning dating back to the 1990s, and more than a million students around the world in more than 140 countries have taken his classes.

Product details

  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ All Seasons Pr (November 2, 2021)
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • Hardcover ‏ : ‎ 326 pages
  • ISBN-10 ‏ : ‎ 1737478501
  • ISBN-13 ‏ : ‎ 978-1737478508
  • Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 1.28 pounds
  • Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 6.25 x 1 x 9.25 inches
Peter Navarro is a Harvard Ph.D. economist and professor of public policy at the University of California, Irvine. His latest book Death By China is a sequel to his best-selling book The Coming China Wars and is now a documenatry film (www.deathbychina.com).

In addition to his work on China, Professor Navarro has written numerous books on strategically managing the business cycle from both an executive and a stock trading point of view. His books include: "The Well-Timed Strategy," "Always a Winner," "If It's Raining in Brazil, Buy Starbucks," "What the Best MBAs Know," and "When the Market Moves, Will You Be Ready?"

A widely sought-after and gifted public speaker, Professor Navarro has appeared frequently on Bloomberg TV, CNN, CNBC, NPR, and all three major network news shows as well as 60 Minutes. Navarro's articles have appeared in a wide range of leading publications, including Barrons, Business Week, Harvard Business Review, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Sloan Management Review. His weekly newsletter on the economy and stock market is distributed widely and is available to the public at www.peternavarro.com .

