  • List Price: $27.00
  • Save: $13.81 (51%)
$13.19 + $3.99 shipping
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Ships from and sold by BOOKSPACE.
FREE Shipping on orders over $25.
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Jenson Books Inc
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Nice clean copy with no highlighting or writing. We take pride in our accurate descriptions. Satisfaction Guaranteed.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$20.93
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Book Surplus
Add to Cart
$15.30
+ $9.26 shipping
Sold by: Amazon Global Store UK
Add to Cart
$25.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: books4seasons
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more
See this image

Follow the Author

Michael Savage

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Trump's War: His Battle for America Hardcover – March 14, 2017

by
Michael Savage (Author)
Visit Amazon's Michael Savage Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Michael Savage (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 402 ratings
See all 6 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$7.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$13.19
$7.99 $0.10
Paperback
$15.99
$9.75 $4.02
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
$8.49
$4.99 $3.48
Great on Kindle
Great Experience. Great Value.
iphone with kindle app
Putting our best book forward
Each Great on Kindle book offers a great reading experience, at a better value than print to keep your wallet happy.

Explore your book, then jump right back to where you left off with Page Flip.

View high quality images that let you zoom in to take a closer look.

Enjoy features only possible in digital – start reading right away, carry your library with you, adjust the font, create shareable notes and highlights, and more.

Discover additional details about the events, people, and places in your book, with Wikipedia integration.

Ask Alexa to read your book with Audible integration or text-to-speech.

View the Kindle edition of this book
Get the free Kindle app: Link to the kindle app page Link to the kindle app page
Enjoy a great reading experience when you buy the Kindle edition of this book. Learn more about Great on Kindle, available in select categories.
View Kindle Edition
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Prime Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new customers receive 15% off your first box. Sign up now
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Frequently bought together

  • Trump's War: His Battle for America
  • +
  • God, Faith, and Reason
  • +
  • Stop Mass Hysteria: America's Insanity from the Salem Witch Trials to the Trump Witch Hunt
Total price: $39.06
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Read more

Product details

  • Hardcover: 288 pages
  • Publisher: Center Street (March 14, 2017)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 1478976675
  • ISBN-13: 978-1478976677
  • Product Dimensions: 6.4 x 1 x 9.4 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 13.6 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.8 out of 5 stars 392 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #118,599 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
402 customer ratings
5 star
90%
4 star
5%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%

392 customer reviews

MarieTop Contributor: Coloring
5.0 out of 5 stars Trumps War: Michael Savage, let the truth unfold
February 15, 2018
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Al McNal
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent book especially before the election
June 13, 2018
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
bigguylittlegal
5.0 out of 5 stars Trump needs to read this book and contact Savage NOW
September 1, 2017
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Vinny
5.0 out of 5 stars Reading this book is like listening to Savage on the radio
August 28, 2017
Format: HardcoverVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
MuleOutpost
5.0 out of 5 stars Buy three copies!
August 5, 2017
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Mr. Perfect
5.0 out of 5 stars Very informative, and very well written.
January 4, 2018
Format: Audio CDVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
marlene czarkowski
5.0 out of 5 stars mi
September 9, 2017
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Irish in Carmichael
4.0 out of 5 stars Savage Closer thant the Drive-By Folk
August 3, 2017
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: media ethics, office administration, public economics, time battles

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.