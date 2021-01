It's a good spooky well-written comedy that's just odd enough to keep you guessing until the end. Plenty of twists and turns, but still manages to be very funny in a sophisticated way. It's a quick binge with only 8 episodes, but I do hope they get another season. What really surprised me was how well every episode tied into every other episode. Nick Frost is, of course, excellent, but the one who steals the show is Samson Kayo as his sidekick. They make the perfect ghost-busting duo. And of course, Malcolm McDowell is as brilliant as ever. Even though this is a comedy, it still pulls at the heartstrings and makes you care about the characters and their backstories (which are spread out in such a way to keep you in suspense up until the very last episode). I look forward to more of this, hopefully, since it was left in a bit of an open ending with plenty of unanswered questions.