Tryone Gooseneck Nintendo Switch Mount Holder/ iPad Stand/ Cellphone Stand/ Tablet Mount Holder, Bolt Clamp with Spring Grip for Apple or Android Devices, 30 Inches Overall Length(White)

4.3 out of 5 stars 772 customer reviews
02-White
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • 【Using Tips:】When holding a heavy tablet larger than 8 inch, loop the gooseneck into a circle shape or bend it into “S” shape which could provide some more stability.
  • 【Reinforced Bolt Clamp Base:】Reinforced and thickened base. Won’t break easily. Fit for 3 inches(75mm) thickness countertop or headboard.
  • 【Flexible Stiffened Arm:】Made of Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy, stiffened material, very sturdy and flexible.
  • 【Compatibility:】Suitable for Apple iPhone iPad or other Android Devices from 4 to 10.6 inches.
  • 【Quality Guarantee:】If there is any quality problem of the product itself, do not hesitate to contact us immediately. We will solve the issue to your satisfaction. Customer service is our business philosophy.
  • Tryone Gooseneck Nintendo Switch Mount Holder/ iPad Stand/ Cellphone Stand/ Tablet Mount Holder, Bolt Clamp with Spring Grip for Apple or Android Devices, 30 Inches Overall Length(White)
  • Aduro Solid-Grip 360 Adjustable Universal Gooseneck Smartphone Stand for Desk – Durable, Rubberized, Mount w/ Holder (White)
  • amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2017 (2-Pack)
Color: 02-White

Compare to similar items


This item Tryone Gooseneck Nintendo Switch Mount Holder/ iPad Stand/ Cellphone Stand/ Tablet Mount Holder, Bolt Clamp with Spring Grip for Apple or Android Devices, 30 Inches Overall Length(White)
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (772) 4 out of 5 stars (246) 4 out of 5 stars (316) 4 out of 5 stars (20) 3 out of 5 stars (15) 3 out of 5 stars (344)
Price $18.99 $21.99 $15.99 $18.99 $16.99 $19.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Tryone Direct Tryone Direct EasyAcc.A Store Dtech-US IT ART BESTEK.
Compatible Devices apple-ipad-air-2, apple-ipad-mini, apple-ipad-air 4"-12" devices google-nexus-7, apple-ipad-pro apple-ipad-mini, google-nexus-9, apple-ipad-air apple-ipad-mini, apple-ipad-air, apple-ipad-pro apple-ipad-mini, apple-ipad-air, apple-ipad-pro

Product Description

Usage Scenario:

  • You can use it in the kitchen as a recipe stand.
  • You can use it as a Nintendo Switch mount when lying in bed with the controllers in hands.
  • You can attach it to your nightstand to watch the Netflix.
  • Actually you can attach it to any surface thinner than 3in.

Using Tips:

  • When you are holding a heavy tablet, you could try to loop the gooseneck into a "S" shape or circle shape which would provide some more stability.
  • Bend using two hands and bend just the gooseneck when adjusting the position because it is stiff. Pull the device violently when adjusting may broke the nut.
  • Also, don't overtighten the base clamp too much so it won't break easily.

Product information

Color:02-White

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsPerfect for playing the Nintendo Switch in bed!
ByMichael D. Karpinskion April 6, 2017
Color: 01-Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
33 comments| 113 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsDecent for the price...
ByTyler Aronneon March 16, 2016
Color: 01-Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 113 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsVery good product.
ByJoe G.on May 10, 2017
Color: 01-Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 64 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsTHE Nintendo Switch accessory you need.
ByLair Gamingon February 27, 2017
Color: 02-White|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
55 comments| 55 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat deal and good quality
ByEDDIEAMon September 10, 2016
Color: 02-White|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 50 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsHolds 8 inch tablet no problem
ByAmazon Customeron April 25, 2016
Color: 01-Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 5 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome
ByPawpadamuson May 3, 2017
Color: 01-Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 2 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
4.0 out of 5 starsSolid holder, with a couple caveats
ByCarloson May 10, 2017
Color: 01-Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

