Full disclosure, I DID NOT get this item for free. I paid out of pocket. Seems most reviews are from people who got the items for free.



I just got this today and I'm using it with my Dell Venue 8 7840 which weighs a little over half a pound.



I have the stand attached near my bed on a sturdy shelf. I have inverted the stand to suit my space. Overall i like the stand. It works and it only wobbles when you bump into it or have headphones attached and shift. The wobbling can be stopped with your hand but it is a bit too unstable for my tastes. I feel like i will be upgrading to something sturdier like an arm mount if this concept tablet/bed scenario plays out.



Also my tablet is very thin and lightweight. The tablet stand does not protrude over the edges or block the screen view even on the thinnest of bezels. In regards to the weight...i do not feel like this stand can hold any tablet over a pound.



I'm a fan of the stand and suggest anyone looking into this kind of thing to start here. It turned out to be much better than I thought it would.



***update****



After 4 months of daily use this arm is still going strong. Additionally, I am now using this arm with a Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 and it just barely fits in the arms. The weight of the Galaxy S2 Tab and Dell Venue are about the same so there is little to no change there. I remain very please with this product, and the only reason I don't give it 5 stars is because the stand wobbles a bit too much for my liking when it is fully extended.