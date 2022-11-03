Other Sellers on Amazon
TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher/Strainer/Snare, Clear 2 Count
- PREVENTS CLOGGED TUB DRAINS –This TubShroom drain protector and hair catcher is designed to effortlessly catch any type of human or pet hair, preventing clogged drains and costly plumber visits, without disrupting the flow of water.
- NO MESS DRAIN CATCHER – TubShroom fits inside the drain, neatly collecting and concealing hair around it, unlike regular, unsightly bathtub hair catcher plugs that go over the drain. Fits any standard 1.5” – 1.75” tub drain.
- EASY CLEANUP – With this revolutionary tub drain hair catcher, there’s no tangled messes to deal with. Cleanup takes just minutes: simply wipe TubShroom off and go. It’s a must-have bathroom accessory.
- SAVE MONEY, PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT – With this bathtub and shower hair catcher, there are no harsh chemicals damaging your pipes and the environment. A plumber visit can be costly, and drain snakes and liquid drain cleaners aren’t always effective.
- AWARD-WINNING, PATENTED DESIGN – TubShroom drain catcher has been honored as a 2018 KBB Product Innovator Award Winner in the home improvement and bathroom gadgets category. Over six million drains are now protected by the Shroom patented design.
- Unlike regular plugs that go over the drain, TubShroom fits inside, neatly catching hair out of sight.
- Time to cleanup? Simply wipe TubShroom off and go--no harsh chemicals.
- TubShroom fits any standard tub drain and is able to catch every hair, every time.
TubShroom - A Revolution in Drain Protection
We face a myriad of challenges each and every day. Cleaning clogged drains, thankfully, no longer has to be one of them--thanks to the TubShroom. TubShroom is a bathtub hair stopper that fits snug inside your shower tub drain, effortlessly gathering each and every hair that tries to make its way down your vulnerable drain. It's the hero you deserve in your bathroom. You can rest easy knowing that TubShroom works great for all kinds of hair-- human and pet alike. No more exorbitant plumber bills.
- Save hundreds on costly plumber bills
- Long-lasting, durable construction
- Super easy to use and clean, plug and play
- A look to match virtually any bathtub
- Award-winning and patented technology
- Over 3 million drains protected worldwide
The Shroom Family is Here -- Protect Every Drain in Your Home
|
|
|
|
|
Kitchen SinkShroom Strainer
With stainless steel construction and a uniquely ergonomic design, the Kitchen SinkShroom will neatly catch food particles without stopping the flow of water. No matter how much refuse or food is gathered in the basket, optimal hole placement keeps water flowing--and keeps dirty dish water from rising.
|
SinkShroom 1.25" Strainer
Our customers are passionate about keeping their bathroom drains clog-free. Who wants to spend all that time cleaning out their drains or invest all that money on harmful chemicals or pricey plumber visits? SinkShroom is the best preventative measure you could take against clogged drains.
|
StopShroom Drain Cover
When it's bath time or when you simply want to fill the sink, StopShroom works seamlessly to make that happen. Simply place it over the drain hole and press down on the suction cup and you're done. StopShroom is fully compatible with TubShroom and SinkShroom.
|
ToiletShroom Toilet Plunger
The ToiletShroom Plunger is the most effective way to clear your clogged toilet drains by pushing out the clog in one simple step. The Shroom head was designed to hit the vast majority of toilets out there. Insert at a low angle and simply push in and out a few times.
|Kitchen SinkShroom
|SinkShroom Ultra
|StopShroom White
|ShowerShroom Ultra
|TubShroom Ultra
|Drain Type
|Kitchen Sink Drains
|Bathroom Sink Drains
|Universal
|Shower Stall Drains
|Bathtub Drains
|Drain Width
|Up to 4.5"
|1" to 1.4"
|Up to 4.5"
|Up to 4"
|1.5" to 1.9"
|Prevents Clogs
|✓
|✓
|Acts as Stopper
|✓
|✓
|Patented
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
Product Description
"No more worrying about clogged bathroom drains, struggling with harsh chemicals or paying for expensive plumber visits. Add the TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher to your bathroom accessories, and you can relax knowing it’s designed to effortlessly catch any type of human or pet hair, without disrupting the flow of water. Unlike regular, unsightly drain hair catcher plugs that go over the drain, TubShroom fits inside the drain, neatly collecting and concealing hair around it. Fits any standard 1.5”- 1.75” tub drain. Cleanup is a breeze, too. When it’s time to cleanup, simply wipe TubShroom off and go. With this revolutionary bathtub drain hair catcher, there’s no tangled messes to deal with. Plus, there are no harsh chemicals damaging your pipes and the environment, so you can save money and help the environment. This is the last drain strainer and drain hair trap that you’ll ever need. TubShroom bathtub hair catcher has been honored as a 2018 KBB Product Innovator Award Winner in the home improvement and bathroom gadgets category, making it a home and apartment essential. Over six million drains are now protected by the Shroom patented design. If you’re not completely satisfied. The Shroom family of products now includes TubShroom for bath tub drains, the SinkShroom sink hair catcher for bathroom sink drains, the ShowerShroom hair snare for shower stall drains, the Kitchen SinkShroom sink drain strainer for kitchen sink drains, the StopShroom sink and tub drain stopper for virtually all drain types, the ToiletShroom plunger for toilet drains, and the DrainShroom snake drain clog remover to help you clear those nasty clogs out first."
From the Manufacturer
Smarter Drain Protection
TubShroom fits any standard shower bathtub drain with a snug fit. The unique mushroom-like shape allows for maximum water flow so you can keep on showering. Hair collects neatly inside the drain around the bottom lip--completely out of sight--until you're ready to clean it off. A drain that has TubShroom in place can go weeks without having to be cleaned.The Last Hair Catcher You'll Ever Need
Your TubShroom was built with long-lasting, industrial-strength silicone so it doesn't need to be replaced for at least 10 years. Say good-bye to harmful cleaners, pricey plumbers, and clogged drains forever. Get back to enjoying your showers in peace.Simple Installation
TubShroom is so easy to use that all you really need to do is place it inside your shower tub drain. If your drain has a cover, it can usually be removed with a screwdriver in seconds. You can check the unit every other week to see how much hair has gathered.Easy to Clean
When it's time to clean your TubShroom, simply lift it out of the drain with one hand and clean off the gathered hair with a paper towel. You'll notice the hair comes off in one swipe, neatly and cleanly. Hair has never been so cooperativeA Better Hair Trap
For such a small product, the benefits are numerous. If you've tried other drain protectors or hair strainers already, you know how much room there is for improvement in this space. TubShroom gets it right every time. See for yourself.Making Showers Fun Again
Long hair? Short hair? Thick hair? Curly hair? Dog hair? Cat hair? No longer a problem! Go on lovin' your beautiful hair, we say. We want the TubShroom to be one of the best investments you can make in your home.About the Startup
Describe your product in 3 words.
Incredible Drain Protection
How did you come up with the idea for this product?
My wife and I both have long hair. And we have several pets in the house. Just try to imagine the number of times our drain has clogged over the years from all that hair and the amount of time and money we had to spend to keep it clear. There had to be a better way. It took years of brainstorming to come up with, what we think, is the perfect solution.
What makes your product special?
First and foremost… it works great. If it solved the problem of clogged drains for us and for our friends, we're certain it will do the same for you. It's made of durable, high-quality silicone that should last as long as your bathroom does. No cheap plastics that can crack and bend over time. We took the idea to the crowdfunding world and the response was overwhelming. We're proud of this little product because we feel it's a clever solution to a real problem out there. The only downside is that plumbers and drain cleaner manufacturers may not like us very much after this.
What has been the best part of your startup experience?
The best part was seeing the product come to life, so to speak. It's our baby now and every person that it helps along the way will bring a big old smile to our faces. The positive feedback from early supporters and early testers has motivated us to get TubShroom in as many drains as possible. We've learned so much about the process, about ourselves, and about new ways we can potentially improve the bathroom experience down the road.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2017
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Top reviews from other countries
Only problem is that this is not designed for UK standard bath tubs. When placed in position it sticks out quite abit so you have to make sure not to accidentally move it with your feet while taking a shower. Would be great if we could get some that would fit UK bath tubs.
The reason for the 4 stars is because one time i managed to jam it into place and it was amazing, so easy to clear out the plug at the end of my shower and there were no drainage problems during my shower (I usually have to stop once or twice during a shower to remove the hair build up as it stops the water from draining). However on emptying it out i couldn't jam it back in so now it sits on the side till i move house and then maybe it will fit the drain?
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on February 10, 2019