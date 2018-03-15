$24.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, March 14 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Saturday, March 12. Order within 3 hrs 57 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$24.99","priceAmount":24.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"24","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"u4nUGefXuvSHP1gThJZUtNSzM%2BoUhkRtvg0tK0D2Zjw4iNQG%2Fd%2BwlxRPtgKW6mcyUtpIbRCokvDpH9Z3J02RBJg0OcvEzrDuAvLWuXbXgb4jV1EgsPMX6jqkZAgJ7Rb5ksMDx%2BDZclfgefWxtl4Cg7Hmu7xMIa0zssUp18CLLbgjeSNC6a9ncrMevJbxUhZ%2F","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$24.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$24.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
The Tucker
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
The Tucker
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
The Bed Sheet Tucker (Sin... has been added to your Cart
Share

The Bed Sheet Tucker (Single)

4.3 out of 5 stars 1,146 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Sheet Fasteners by The Tucker
$24.99
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
1 Pack

Enhance your purchase

Size 1 Pack
Material Single
Color White
Brand The Tucker

About this item

  • The easy solution for making all bed types and installing slipcovers
  • Make your bed with just one hand with no strain on your arm or back.
  • No Mattress Lifting and So Easy Even A Child Can Use It!
  • Simply A Better Way To Make A Bed.
  • Stuck at Home? Start a Good Habit: Make Your Bed The Easy Way

Customer ratings by feature

Sturdiness
4.9 4.9
Easy to use
4.4 4.4
Stretch
4.4 4.4
Value for money
4.3 4.3
See all reviews

Buy it with

  • The Bed Sheet Tucker (Single)
  • +
  • STORi Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers 4-1/2" Tall | set of 2 Clear
  • +
  • Talented Kitchen 144 Preprinted Minimalistic Laundry Room Labels, Vinyl Black Print on Matte White Home Organization Labels +
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

The Secret of Hotel Housekeepers is no longer a secret!

Make a nice, neatly made bed, without the back strain! Used by the staff at luxury hotels like LOEWS, MGM, ST. REGIS, RITZ CARLTON, FOUR SEASONS and many others in Vegas and Orlando, The Bed Tucker is the only way to make a bed without lifting the mattress.

Encourage Good Habits For Your Children

With The Tucker, since bed making is no longer hard work, your kids will actually WANT to make their beds. Available in Twin Packs so that everyone in the family can have their own!

There's Only One Bed Tucker

Be sure you are not fooled by cheap imitations! The Bed Tucker, by DB Tucker is the original, patented and trademarked, bed sheet tucking tool. While we appreciate the flattery, there is nothing like the original!

Product information

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

The Bed Tucker is only intended for assistance in bed making and slip cover installation. The Bed Tucker by DB Tucker is The Origianl Bed Sheet Tucker Tool. Don't be fooled by cheap imitations.

Compare with similar items


The Bed Sheet Tucker (Single)
Bed MadeEZ Bed Maker and Mattress Lifter
Amawon Bed Sheet Change Helper, Mattress Lifter (Single) (AT001)
The Rubber Hugger - The Bed Sheet Holder Band – NEW Approach For Keeping Your Sheets On Your Mattress – No Sheet Straps, Sheet Clips, Grippers, or Fasteners. (Medium Size For Queen Mattress)
Better Bedder Bed Headband, Fabric Shell of Cotton, Polyester, and Spandex, Bed Making Made Easy, Transforms Any Flat Sheet into A Fitted Sheet, Fits All Mattress Heights- Twin 38” X 75”
NENGNENG Sheet Straps, Multifunctional Deep Pocket Bed Sheet Fasteners, Bed Making Easily without Lifting Mattress, Double Adjustable Elastics, Both Sides Secret Pockets for Exploring- Queen 60" X 80”
Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5 stars (1146) 4.2 out of 5 stars (1786) 3.4 out of 5 stars (12) 3.9 out of 5 stars (5814) 3.9 out of 5 stars (1947) 3.6 out of 5 stars (38)
Price $24.99 $23.95 $14.95 $14.95 $34.99 $30.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By The Tucker The Allersoft Store Amawon-US Rubber Hugger Allstar Product Innovations Energyer
Color White Teal – Single Natural Off White White
Material Single Polypropylene Wood Rubber Polyester, Cotton
Size 1 Pack 16x 3 x 5.5 inches Medium for Queen Mattress Twin Queen
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
1,146 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
17%
3 star
10%
2 star
5%
1 star
5%

Top reviews from the United States

Jammy Grammy
1.0 out of 5 stars Tucking in a sheet does not require a Tucker!
Reviewed in the United States on March 15, 2018
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
90 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kitkat18
5.0 out of 5 stars Great bed making tool for tired hands
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2020
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
29 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
DAS
5.0 out of 5 stars Works on Water Bed Bases!
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2020
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Retired teacher
4.0 out of 5 stars It's not a bad idea
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2020
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
W Goux
1.0 out of 5 stars Returned
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2019
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Terry M.
5.0 out of 5 stars WHAT A WIN-WIN!
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2017
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
39 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
4.0 out of 5 stars Works as advertised
Reviewed in the United States on December 23, 2020
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
grammaj
5.0 out of 5 stars Ordered on January 22, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on April 12, 2021
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

rossa
5.0 out of 5 stars amazing!!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 13, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
SusieFlooze
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 24, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Mel
5.0 out of 5 stars This REALLY works!
Reviewed in Canada on September 5, 2021
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
JamesBond
5.0 out of 5 stars It is one thing that you need if you work in a hotel
Reviewed in Canada on August 21, 2018
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Tarina
4.0 out of 5 stars Save your back and your hands, no more lifting those bunkbed mattresses.
Reviewed in Australia on June 15, 2019
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Report abuse