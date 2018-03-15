- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
The Bed Sheet Tucker (Single)
|Size
|1 Pack
|Material
|Single
|Color
|White
|Brand
|The Tucker
- The easy solution for making all bed types and installing slipcovers
- Make your bed with just one hand with no strain on your arm or back.
- No Mattress Lifting and So Easy Even A Child Can Use It!
- Simply A Better Way To Make A Bed.
- Stuck at Home? Start a Good Habit: Make Your Bed The Easy Way
Product Description
The Secret of Hotel Housekeepers is no longer a secret!
Make a nice, neatly made bed, without the back strain! Used by the staff at luxury hotels like LOEWS, MGM, ST. REGIS, RITZ CARLTON, FOUR SEASONS and many others in Vegas and Orlando, The Bed Tucker is the only way to make a bed without lifting the mattress.
Encourage Good Habits For Your Children
With The Tucker, since bed making is no longer hard work, your kids will actually WANT to make their beds. Available in Twin Packs so that everyone in the family can have their own!
There's Only One Bed Tucker
Be sure you are not fooled by cheap imitations! The Bed Tucker, by DB Tucker is the original, patented and trademarked, bed sheet tucking tool. While we appreciate the flattery, there is nothing like the original!
NO MORE PROBLEM CORNER
Putting on fitted sheets is a breeze with The Bed Tucker! Even that hard to manage 4th corner is no trouble! Just insert The Tucker into the sheet corner and slide down the corner of the mattress!
Yes! It IS that easy!
EASY TO USE
Currently, in order to make a bed with "hospital corners" mattress often are lifted multiple times and frequently uses two people. The Tucker achieves the same result with NO LIFTING and by just ONE PERSON! Easy to learn, most people get it right the first time they try it!
EXPERT APPROVED
Recognizing the potential injuries that can occur while making beds, CAL/OSHA requires all hotels provide their housekeepers with bed making tools. The Bed Tucker meets that requirement. Used in over 150,000 hotels rooms already, The Bed Sheet Tucker is the choice of experts.
The Tucker changes things
The only tool on the market that allows you to make beds WITHOUT HAVING TO LIFT the mattress at all! So simple to use, even kids can use it! Works on most mattress types and linens including fitted and flat sheets. Easily mastered in just a few tries, The Tucker is a game changer for most people who try it.
With a flat sheet draped over the mattress, just insert The Tucker in-between the mattress and box spring or platform and push in. That's all there is to it!
THERE IS A BETTER WAY!
The Tucker can help make your bed every time. Works on most beds including waterbeds, bunk beds and platform beds. A little practice when using a bed skirt (TIP: Hold the skirt with one hand and insert The Tucker with the other) will get you up and running in no time. Use on beds with footboards, to push the blankets in at the end without catching your fingers or rings. Use on beds with hard to reach areas, that you can't fit your hand,
NOTE: There are some mattresses that The Tucker does not work as efficiently, such as those that sit very deep in a platform, or those with very high foot or head boards. Feel free to try it and if it doesn't work on your bed, return for a full refund.
ABOUT THE TUCKER
Manufactured in South Florida, The Bed Tucker is PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA. It is also packaged by the special needs adults of Palm Beach Rehabilitation Center, providing work opportunities for its members.
The Bed Tucker was the idea of Dolores and Phil, 91 and 98 who knew there must be a better way to make a bed.
The Bed Tucker is only intended for assistance in bed making and slip cover installation. The Bed Tucker by DB Tucker is The Origianl Bed Sheet Tucker Tool. Don't be fooled by cheap imitations.
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2022
My hands don’t work so good. But this is really nice it does the job and helps you make the beds fast again pain free even if the mattresses are heavy that don’t stop these from working , My friend even said it’s great if you have long finger nails and don’t want to break them. It is really a helping hand.
as i was using it to make my bed this morning i was thinking it had to be a great brain to figure out how to design it - the sides do not 'catch' as you use it --
i also bought the Easy to Use Mattress Lifter With New Ergonomic Design to help me [i am 80] lift the mattress but it does not work as i had hoped - my bad realizing that i would need a box spring - to use it the way it was planned -- realized it is just a dust catcher now, and i cannot find the order number it was a single item not 2 - by the time i figured it out - duh ---- BUT JOB WELL DONE ON THE TUCKER
It does!!! so simple, so finger saving