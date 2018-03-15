The problem with using the Bed Sheet Tucker is not really the Tucker. The memory foam Cal King mattress I use is really, really heavy and for some reason, a Cal King top sheet is sometimes really long, Even using mattress lifters stuck on the sides of the mattress near the corners, the mattress is only lifted partly on each side of the foot of the bed. The center of the mattress is not lifted. One needs to have the mattress lifted to use the Bed Sheet Tucker. But even when I put one foot on the bed's frame and lift the mattress to my knee, the center-most part of the foot of the mattress is touching the bed frame. One set of sheets that I have has about a yard of the bottom of the sheet that needs to be tucked under the mattress. To use the Tucker, the mattress has to clear the bottom of the bed frame, which is impossible. The easiest time to use the tucker is at the corners. Even there, I find it easier to use my hands than the Sheet Tucker. It is then that I wish the Tucker was a little longer. Getting sheets tucked in for the middle is not really a job for this tucker.