Last month, I would have scoffed at that idea. But, now, thanks to Tuft & Needle, I know it can.



A year ago, my husband moved to a hospital bed, and since our queen-sized bed no longer fit in our room, I put it in storage and brought in a twin bed that had belonged to my grandparents. This bed is beautiful, but it has slats just a few inches from the floor, and when I finished it off with a fourth-hand Posturepedic mattress, I felt a bit like a toddler in my very low single bed. Plus, the mattress felt very hard, but I thought it might be because I was used to foam rather than springs. I'd been assured it had been used very little and then by small, lightweight children. And it was meant to be temporary. To raise the mattress, I bought a highly rated box spring, but ended up returning it because for some reason it made the bed feel harder than ever. Then I bought a two-inch memory foam topper and a cushy mattress pad, which made the mattress bearable, although still very low to the floor.



As the year went on, it became clear that the hospital bed would be permanent. Also over the year, my posture started to deteriorate despite my best efforts to stand up straight. I figured I was just getting older. Then I started getting a neck and shoulder pain that came and went. I thought it was due to all the time I spend on the computer as a freelance editor.



I started to think about looking for another box spring to elevate my bed, but I didn't even know where to start. I wondered if I needed to get a set instead. I did online "which mattress is best for you?" quizzes and ended up with recommendations for mattresses costing thousands of dollars. I'd pretty much given up on looking when I read a Consumer Reports article that listed the top mattress companies and their products. The highest level of customer satisfaction went to a company I'd never heard of, Tuft & Needle.



I clicked through to the website and read every page. I loved both the company ethic and the fact that they sell only one type of mattress, one that has been engineered to be perfect for everyone. I went on Amazon and read the sterling reviews. Then I went right back to the Tuft & Needle website and ordered the mattress, choosing to go through the company because the warranty period is 100 rather than 30 days. Right away, the amazing Tuft & Needle customer service team got in touch to thank me for my purchase and ask if they could help with anything. I even heard from one of the company founders. When I told them I hoped to elevate the mattress, they helped me identify a good box spring for it, sending me information and Amazon links to box springs that the company employees themselves have used and liked. I felt as though I was guided and supported through what might be a simple transaction for most people, but for me was a pretty monumental event--the recognition that I'd never go back to sharing a bed with my husband and had to set up a new place to sleep that felt comfortable to me.



The mattress arrived in its box, and it was so cool to see it expand to its full size once it was opened. Both the box spring and the mattress fit perfectly. The first night, I couldn't believe how lovely it was to look across at my husband rather than up at him. I could reach up to turn off the light by the bed rather than having to stand up. And, equally important, the mattress was the most supportive and comfortable one I'd ever had.



The next morning, I woke up full of aches and pains. I lay there thinking that maybe I'd made the wrong choice. I got up--and suddenly realized that my back was perfectly straight. The aches were my body adjusting to finally having the right support. My posture has been aligned since then, and the neck and shoulder pain completely disappeared after that first night. I feel as though I've gotten my old self back. And I've been able to move forward into my new reality with support in all ways. Thanks, Tuft & Needle, for making it all work!