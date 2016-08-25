|Item Weight
|70 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|60 x 80 x 10 inches
|Item model number
|TN23Q
Tuft & Needle Mattress, Queen Mattress with T&N Adaptive Foam, Sleeps Cooler & More Supportive Than Memory Foam Mattress, Certi-PUR & Oeko-Tex 100 Certified, 10-Year True Warranty, Made in USA, Rated CR’s Best Buy Mattress
- ✅ NOTE: Please allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to fully expand and for any potential odor to dissipate.
- ✅ ADAPTIVE FOAM: Constructed with freshly poured T&N Adaptive foam, this queen size mattress provides a bouncy yet supportive feel perfect for all sleeping positions. Our foam allows us to compress our mattress to fit into a small box and shipped quickly.
- ✅ HIGH QUALITY: Our high-grade foam is more advanced than outdated materials such as latex and memory foam which cause you to “sink in and feel stuck” and “sleep hot." The T&N Adaptive foam sleeps cool, is just the right mix of “not too soft, and not too hard”, and offers great pressure relief and “localized bounce” so you won’t disturb your sleeping partner.
- ✅ NO RISK: Mattress has a full refund guarantee with a 100 Night Sleep Trial plus an honest, 10-year warranty you can actually use (no gimmicks); Over 95% of our customers keep their mattress and refer it to others
Tuft & Needle Mattress, Queen Mattress with T&N Adaptive Foam, Sleeps Cooler & More Supportive Than Memory Foam Mattress, Certi-PUR & Oeko-Tex 100 Certified, 10-Year True Warranty, Made in USA, Rated CR's Best Buy Mattress
From the manufacturer
Product description
Tuft and Needle is a new mattress company that designs a universally comfortable foam mattress that is No.1 top-rated on Amazon. Exclusively available online and made in the USA, the mattress ships right to your door. No gimmicks, no sales tactics, 100 night trial and easy returns.
Compare to similar items
|Customer Rating
|(11663)
|(12161)
|(3798)
|(952)
|(893)
|(2756)
|Price
|$575.00
|$179.00
|$219.00
|$950.00
|$840.00
|$560.94
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|80 x 60 x 10 in
|60 x 80 x 12 in
|60 x 80 x 12 in
|60 x 80 x 10 in
|60 x 80 x 10 in
|60 x 80 x 13 in
|Item Firmness Description
|medium
|Plush
|Firm
|Medium
|—
|Medium
|Material Type
|Adaptive Foam
|Foam
|Foam
|Foam
|Avena, Memory Foam
|foam
|Size
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|13-Inch
Top customer reviews
August 25, 2016
Size: TwinStyle Name: Mattress Only
Last month, I would have scoffed at that idea. But, now, thanks to Tuft & Needle, I know it can.
A year ago, my husband moved to a hospital bed, and since our queen-sized bed no longer fit in our room, I put it in storage and brought in a twin bed that had belonged to my grandparents. This bed is beautiful, but it has slats just a few inches from the floor, and when I finished it off with a fourth-hand Posturepedic mattress, I felt a bit like a toddler in my very low single bed. Plus, the mattress felt very hard, but I thought it might be because I was used to foam rather than springs. I'd been assured it had been used very little and then by small, lightweight children. And it was meant to be temporary. To raise the mattress, I bought a highly rated box spring, but ended up returning it because for some reason it made the bed feel harder than ever. Then I bought a two-inch memory foam topper and a cushy mattress pad, which made the mattress bearable, although still very low to the floor.
As the year went on, it became clear that the hospital bed would be permanent. Also over the year, my posture started to deteriorate despite my best efforts to stand up straight. I figured I was just getting older. Then I started getting a neck and shoulder pain that came and went. I thought it was due to all the time I spend on the computer as a freelance editor.
I started to think about looking for another box spring to elevate my bed, but I didn't even know where to start. I wondered if I needed to get a set instead. I did online "which mattress is best for you?" quizzes and ended up with recommendations for mattresses costing thousands of dollars. I'd pretty much given up on looking when I read a Consumer Reports article that listed the top mattress companies and their products. The highest level of customer satisfaction went to a company I'd never heard of, Tuft & Needle.
I clicked through to the website and read every page. I loved both the company ethic and the fact that they sell only one type of mattress, one that has been engineered to be perfect for everyone. I went on Amazon and read the sterling reviews. Then I went right back to the Tuft & Needle website and ordered the mattress, choosing to go through the company because the warranty period is 100 rather than 30 days. Right away, the amazing Tuft & Needle customer service team got in touch to thank me for my purchase and ask if they could help with anything. I even heard from one of the company founders. When I told them I hoped to elevate the mattress, they helped me identify a good box spring for it, sending me information and Amazon links to box springs that the company employees themselves have used and liked. I felt as though I was guided and supported through what might be a simple transaction for most people, but for me was a pretty monumental event--the recognition that I'd never go back to sharing a bed with my husband and had to set up a new place to sleep that felt comfortable to me.
The mattress arrived in its box, and it was so cool to see it expand to its full size once it was opened. Both the box spring and the mattress fit perfectly. The first night, I couldn't believe how lovely it was to look across at my husband rather than up at him. I could reach up to turn off the light by the bed rather than having to stand up. And, equally important, the mattress was the most supportive and comfortable one I'd ever had.
The next morning, I woke up full of aches and pains. I lay there thinking that maybe I'd made the wrong choice. I got up--and suddenly realized that my back was perfectly straight. The aches were my body adjusting to finally having the right support. My posture has been aligned since then, and the neck and shoulder pain completely disappeared after that first night. I feel as though I've gotten my old self back. And I've been able to move forward into my new reality with support in all ways. Thanks, Tuft & Needle, for making it all work!
June 18, 2017
Size: KingStyle Name: Mattress OnlyVerified Purchase
****UPDATE***
Within hours of me writing my review T&N contacted me and told me that was not acceptable and to file a claim. I did just that and sent the required information to them and my replacement mattress receipt order was sent within hours. I received it a few days later and even though I set the previous mattress up all alone this time I had an additional problem of now moving the current one out of the way, so I had to wait a few days in order to set this one up. As soon as it was removed from the plastic bag this mattress inflated to a bigger size than my previous mattress immediately! I am very happy about that and REALLY appreciate the company doing right by me with the size issue. They also said I have another full 100 days to return if the other issues I was having are something I cannot deal with. Superb customer service and a very Happy Customer here. I have taken the suggestions to help with the heat and I am hoping that this mattress will be firmer and perhaps my previous mattress was just a fluke and not up to the companies standards.
So I did quite a bit of research and decided to try the Tuft and Needle for our new mattress. Previously we had a Sleep Number and I was excited to try this. I had a few friends give good reviews as well. So it's been a little over 30 days I've been sleeping on the King sized mattress. First off the setup went pretty well I was able to bring in and put on the bed all by myself. It decompressed pretty quick and achieved its 10" thickness immediately. The width however never did and still hasn't on the corners, in the middle of the mattress is close to being what it's supposed to be but the corners are at least 2-3" off. So the bed frame shows and I'm not really a fan of that. It said to give it a week but I'm assuming after 30 days that's all it's going to be.
As far as the comfort and support it is a lot softer than I was expecting....you sink quite a bit into the mattress. It is supportive though so if your on your stomach you back isn't arching your just sinking in a bit more than I expected and not having anything to "spring" or "bounce" you out of it takes a bit getting used to. There is definitely more effort involved in turning over getting up etc. I had a knee injury so this made it a lot more noticeable to me perhaps. The first week I was really sore but I wanted to give my body time to adjust. The second week seemed a bit better but I was out of town for a few days and slept on hotel beds and was really ready to send this mattress back since I felt better in the morning while away from home. So I've had another 2-3 weeks on the mattress and now this last week the temperature has risen in the 100's in fact 107 today and I've noticed I seem hotter since I sink so far in mattress. I'm not getting good air flow and it wakes me up and I'm tossing and turning quite a bit. I'm not sure what to do, I'm not sure the mattress is supposed to be this soft and the fact it never got to full size maybe it's defective? I have to say I'm not sore anymore and hurting as bad in the morning so perhaps I'm getting used to it but this heat is another issue. When it was cold I didn't mind sinking into a cloud under the covers but now it's not nice. I still have more time to return but don't know where to go from here since this had the best reviews.
May 20, 2017
Size: KingStyle Name: Mattress OnlyVerified Purchase
The mattress is OK. We gave it nearly the full 100 days to try it out, but in the end we had to do a return. My wife and I both would wake up in the morning with back pain if during the night we rolled over onto our backs... I'm generally a side sleeper, and even in that position I would struggle to get comfortable.
One user of this mattress suggested a Pinzon Hypoallergenic Overfilled Microplush Mattress Pad to help cushion the firmness of the mattress... and while that helped a little bit, it just wasn't enough.
I did a bit more research on mattresses... compared the Ghost bed and Purple... we ended up going with Purple and after only 4 nights of sleeping on it, all I can say is, wow! Neither my wife or I wake up with back pain anymore.
Long story short, if you like a firmer mattress, then maybe this one is right for you... the price is very reasonable, which is why we went with it in the first place. IF HOWEVER, you experience lots of pressure points while sleeping, or often wake up with a back ache... then I'd recommend trying out Purple or Ghost. All of these companies are awesome in that they offer a 100 night trial period. If you don't like the mattress you'll get a full refund.
March 15, 2016
Size: QueenStyle Name: Mattress Only
Nothing short of amazing. After emailing Tuft and Needle in regards to my Great Dane. They emailed me back with an amazing response answering all my questions. I received the bed and it is beautiful. The next day I received a package containing a stuffed animal and two bones for Jackson. They took the personal time out for my precious Jackson and were so kind. That is real costumer service.
I found the mattress very comfortable. I have a hospital type bed and it works very well. Was getting up 6 times a night. now only once or twice a night. No more back aches.Read more
I LOVE, LOVE this mattress !!! Soooo comfortable, best night sleep in a long time.
Previously I was totally into Beauty Rest or Simmon's, NEVER again.Read more
We have had our mattress for about 6 weeks now and we love it. It takes a few days to get used to it but we sleep so well in this bed! Not too hot, soft, hard, ect.Read more
Overall, very happy with the purchase. Soft enough to be comfortable for side-sleeping for me, but still firm enough for husband.Read more
I was very skeptical about this mattress, but after struggling and shopping, took the plunge knowing I had 100 nights to try it.Read more
I love this mattress! It is comfortable and cool! I was sleeping on an older mattress and it was causing back problems.Read more
My twin measured in at 37" X 73" X 10.5". It's quite small.
The weight of my package was 46.6 lbs. Yet, the twin alone is supposed to weigh 54 lbs.Read more
Disappointing seeing this bed for $200 less than what I bought it for. Don’t pay full price
This item: Tuft & Needle Mattress, Queen Mattress with T&N Adaptive Foam, Sleeps Cooler & More Supportive Than Memory Foam Mattress, Certi-PUR & Oeko-Tex 100 Certified, 10-Year True Warranty, Made in USA, Rated CR’s Best Buy Mattress
