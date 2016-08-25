Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Tuft & Needle Mattress, Queen Mattress with T&N Adaptive Foam, Sleeps Cooler & More Supportive Than Memory Foam Mattress, Certi-PUR & Oeko-Tex 100 Certified, 10-Year True Warranty, Made in USA, Rated CR’s Best Buy Mattress

4.3 out of 5 stars 11,663 customer reviews
#1 Best Sellerin Mattresses
Queen
Mattress Only
  • ✅ NOTE: Please allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to fully expand and for any potential odor to dissipate.
  • ✅ ADAPTIVE FOAM: Constructed with freshly poured T&N Adaptive foam, this queen size mattress provides a bouncy yet supportive feel perfect for all sleeping positions. Our foam allows us to compress our mattress to fit into a small box and shipped quickly.
  • ✅ HIGH QUALITY: Our high-grade foam is more advanced than outdated materials such as latex and memory foam which cause you to “sink in and feel stuck” and “sleep hot." The T&N Adaptive foam sleeps cool, is just the right mix of “not too soft, and not too hard”, and offers great pressure relief and “localized bounce” so you won’t disturb your sleeping partner.
  • ✅ NO RISK: Mattress has a full refund guarantee with a 100 Night Sleep Trial plus an honest, 10-year warranty you can actually use (no gimmicks); Over 95% of our customers keep their mattress and refer it to others
Product description

Size:Queen  |  Style Name:Mattress Only

Tuft and Needle is a new mattress company that designs a universally comfortable foam mattress that is No.1 top-rated on Amazon. Exclusively available online and made in the USA, the mattress ships right to your door. No gimmicks, no sales tactics, 100 night trial and easy returns.

Product information

Size:Queen  |  Style Name:Mattress Only

Technical Details

Technical Specification

Warranty [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (11663) 4 out of 5 stars (12161) 4 out of 5 stars (3798) 4 out of 5 stars (952) 4 out of 5 stars (893) 4 out of 5 stars (2756)
Price $575.00 $179.00 $219.00 $950.00 $840.00 $560.94
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 80 x 60 x 10 in 60 x 80 x 12 in 60 x 80 x 12 in 60 x 80 x 10 in 60 x 80 x 10 in 60 x 80 x 13 in
Item Firmness Description medium Plush Firm Medium Medium
Material Type Adaptive Foam Foam Foam Foam Avena, Memory Foam foam
Size Queen Queen Queen Queen Queen 13-Inch
Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

mattress needle tuft sleep bed firm sleeping mattresses slept foam company pain support king delivery nights wake decided queen memory

Top customer reviews

Elizabeth
5.0 out of 5 starsCan a mattress company change your life?
August 25, 2016
Size: Twin|Style Name: Mattress Only
Read more
review image
0Comment| 241 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Peppertaz
5.0 out of 5 stars***UPDATED*** Great customer service! T&N sent new mattress.
June 18, 2017
Size: King|Style Name: Mattress Only|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image review image review image review image review image review image
0Comment| 185 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Stephen D. Cullum
3.0 out of 5 starsNot the right mattress for us... Ended up returning and going with Purple
May 20, 2017
Size: King|Style Name: Mattress Only|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 177 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
spiltzecker
5.0 out of 5 starsOld school mentality with a young people
March 15, 2016
Size: Queen|Style Name: Mattress Only
Read more
review image review image
0Comment| 272 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

