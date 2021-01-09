Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more

TurboTax Deluxe 2020 Desktop Tax Software, Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file [Amazon Exclusive] [PC Download]

Platform : Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 10
4.5 out of 5 stars 1,533 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "turbotax 2021"
List Price: $59.99
With Deal: $39.99
You Save: $20.00 (33%)
Extra Savings Save $5 on McAfee Total Protection 3 Device when you purchase 1 or more TurboTax 2020 offered by Amazon.com. 1 Applicable Promotion
  • Save $5 on McAfee Total Protection 3 Device when you purchase 1 or more TurboTax 2020 offered by Amazon.com.
    Save an additional $5 on McAfee Total Protection 3 Device when you purchase with TurboTax. Here's how (restrictions apply)
Available now.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com Services LLC.
Note: You can access this item in Your Software Library. The number of computers eligible for installation may vary.
By placing your order, you agree to our Terms of Use.
This product is non-returnable and non-refundable.
Note: Currently, this item is available only to customers located in the United States.
Download size: 192.8 MB
Download time: 30 seconds on broadband, 7 hours, 50 minutes, 3 seconds on dial-up
PC Download
Deluxe + State
  • TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if: you own a home, have charitable donations to deduct, have high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns
  • Includes 5 free federal e-files and one download of a TurboTax state product ($40 value). State e-file sold separately. Free product support via phone
  • Extra help to maximize 350+ deductions and credits, including maximizing charitable donations with ItsDeductible
  • Coaches you and double checks every step of the way
  • Automatically imports W-2s, investment & mortgage information from participating companies (may require free Intuit account) and imports prior year data from TurboTax and other tax software
  • Accurately deduct mortgage interest and property taxes
  • Guides you through the latest tax and healthcare laws with ease
  • Exclusively at Amazon, receive a free 1 year subscription to Quicken Starter Edition ($35.99 value) with your purchase of TurboTax (applies to new Quicken subscribers only)
Shop our favorite brands
Check out our wide selection of third-party gift cards.
Shop now

What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
  1. H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2020 with Refund Bonus Offer (Amazon Exclusive) [PC Download]
    H&R Block
    4.6 out of 5 stars764
    Windows 8.1 / 10
    $22.50 
Next page

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save an additional $5 on McAfee Total Protection 3 Device when you purchase with TurboTax. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account

Product details

Platform:PC Download  |  Edition:Deluxe + State
  • Other Content [PDF ]
  • Date First Available : September 10, 2020
  • Manufacturer : Intuit
  • ASIN : B08HSKNTCM
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 1,533 ratings

Product description

Platform:PC Download  |  Edition:Deluxe + State

TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if: you own a home, have charitable donations to deduct, have high medical expenses, and only need to file a Federal Tax Return. TurboTax is tailored to your unique situation—it will search for the deductions and credits you deserve, so you’re confident you’ll get your maximum refund. • Includes five federal e-files. State download and e-file additional. Free product support via phone. • Coaches you every step of the way and double checks your return as you go to handle even the toughest tax situations, so you can be confident you’re getting every dollar you deserve. • Every year it gets even easier. As a returning customer, TurboTax will automatically transfer last year’s data to help ensure accuracy and save you time • Up-to-date with the latest tax laws—so you can be confident your taxes will be done right • Your information is safeguarded – TurboTax uses encryption technology, so your tax data is protected while it’s e-filed to IRS and state agencies

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more

Disclaimers:

Installation requirements: Product activation required via Internet. Install and activate on up to five of your computers. Download option requires free online Intuit account.

Operating System Note: As of January 14, 2020, Microsoft no longer provides security updates or support for PCs running Windows 7, as a result, TurboTax 2020 products will not work with Windows 7.

100% Accurate Calculations: If you pay an IRS or state penalty or interest because of a TurboTax calculation error, TurboTax will pay you the penalty and interest.

Maximum tax refund: If you get a larger refund or smaller tax due from another tax preparation method, TurboTax will refund the applicable TurboTax federal and/or state purchase amount paid.

Audit support: If you received an audit letter based on your 2020 TurboTax return and are not satisfied with how TurboTax responded to your inquiry, TurboTax will refund the applicable TurboTax federal 1040 and/or state purchase amount you paid. TurboTax will not represent you or provide legal advice. Excludes TurboTax Business.

Data Import: Imports financial data from participating companies; may require a free online account. Quicken and QuickBooks import not available with TurboTax installed on a Mac. Imports from Quicken (2018 and higher) and QuickBooks Desktop (2018 and higher); both Windows only. Quicken products provided by Quicken Inc., Quicken import subject to change.

60-day, Money-Back Satisfaction: Try TurboTax software. If you're not satisfied, return it to Intuit within 60 days of purchase with your dated receipt for a full refund.

About TurboTax product experts: Customer and product phone support vary by time of year.

Fastest refund possible: Fastest refund with e-file and direct deposit; refund time frames will vary. The IRS issues more than 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days.

TurboTax CD/Download products: Amount includes tax preparation and printing of federal tax returns and free federal e-file of up to 5 federal tax returns. Additional fees apply for e-filing state returns. E-file fees do not apply to New York state returns. Amount subject to change without notice.

More items to explore

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
    Next page

    Customers who bought this item also bought

    Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
    Previous page
      Next page
      Customer Questions & Answers
      See questions and answers

      Customer reviews

      4.5 out of 5 stars
      4.5 out of 5
      1,533 global ratings
      5 star
      		78%
      4 star
      		11%
      3 star
      		3%
      2 star 0% (0%) 0%
      1 star
      		7%
      How are ratings calculated?

      Top reviews from the United States

      Gail Luanne
      4.0 out of 5 stars Possible resolution to problems loading with new laptops
      Reviewed in the United States on January 9, 2021
      Platform: PC DownloadEdition: Deluxe + StateVerified Purchase
      Read more
      19 people found this helpful
      Helpful
       Report abuse
      Dan JTop Contributor: Pets
      5.0 out of 5 stars It's early and many forms are missing as expected
      Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2020
      Platform: PC DownloadEdition: Deluxe + StateVerified Purchase
      Read more
      19 people found this helpful
      Helpful
       Report abuse
      J-Alan
      2.0 out of 5 stars State is in a loop. No support. VERY frustrating.
      Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2020
      Platform: PC DownloadEdition: Deluxe + StateVerified Purchase
      Read more
      14 people found this helpful
      Helpful
       Report abuse
      T. Miller
      4.0 out of 5 stars this current download is broken - two days later it got fixed.
      Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2020
      Platform: PC DownloadEdition: Deluxe + StateVerified Purchase
      Read more
      11 people found this helpful
      Helpful
       Report abuse
      PS54
      1.0 out of 5 stars Amazon download not working on a brand new windows 10 PC
      Reviewed in the United States on December 21, 2020
      Platform: PC DownloadEdition: Deluxe + StateVerified Purchase
      Read more
      9 people found this helpful
      Helpful
       Report abuse
      James P. Malone
      5.0 out of 5 stars TurboTax Deluxe 2020 Desktop Tax Software, Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file (State E-file
      Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2020
      Platform: PC DownloadEdition: Deluxe + StateVerified Purchase
      Read more
      7 people found this helpful
      Helpful
       Report abuse
      lxflxf
      4.0 out of 5 stars Waiting for the state form
      Reviewed in the United States on November 6, 2020
      Platform: PC DownloadEdition: Deluxe + StateVerified Purchase
      Read more
      7 people found this helpful
      Helpful
       Report abuse

      There's a problem loading this menu right now.

      Learn more about Amazon Prime.