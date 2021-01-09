Disclaimers:

Installation requirements: Product activation required via Internet. Install and activate on up to five of your computers. Download option requires free online Intuit account.

Operating System Note: As of January 14, 2020, Microsoft no longer provides security updates or support for PCs running Windows 7, as a result, TurboTax 2020 products will not work with Windows 7.

100% Accurate Calculations: If you pay an IRS or state penalty or interest because of a TurboTax calculation error, TurboTax will pay you the penalty and interest.

Maximum tax refund: If you get a larger refund or smaller tax due from another tax preparation method, TurboTax will refund the applicable TurboTax federal and/or state purchase amount paid.

Audit support: If you received an audit letter based on your 2020 TurboTax return and are not satisfied with how TurboTax responded to your inquiry, TurboTax will refund the applicable TurboTax federal 1040 and/or state purchase amount you paid. TurboTax will not represent you or provide legal advice. Excludes TurboTax Business.

Data Import: Imports financial data from participating companies; may require a free online account. Quicken and QuickBooks import not available with TurboTax installed on a Mac. Imports from Quicken (2018 and higher) and QuickBooks Desktop (2018 and higher); both Windows only. Quicken products provided by Quicken Inc., Quicken import subject to change.

60-day, Money-Back Satisfaction: Try TurboTax software. If you're not satisfied, return it to Intuit within 60 days of purchase with your dated receipt for a full refund.

About TurboTax product experts: Customer and product phone support vary by time of year.

Fastest refund possible: Fastest refund with e-file and direct deposit; refund time frames will vary. The IRS issues more than 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days.

TurboTax CD/Download products: Amount includes tax preparation and printing of federal tax returns and free federal e-file of up to 5 federal tax returns. Additional fees apply for e-filing state returns. E-file fees do not apply to New York state returns. Amount subject to change without notice.