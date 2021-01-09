- Save an additional $5 on McAfee Total Protection 3 Device when you purchase with TurboTax. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if: you own a home, have charitable donations to deduct, have high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns
- Includes 5 free federal e-files and one download of a TurboTax state product ($40 value). State e-file sold separately. Free product support via phone
- Extra help to maximize 350+ deductions and credits, including maximizing charitable donations with ItsDeductible
- Coaches you and double checks every step of the way
- Automatically imports W-2s, investment & mortgage information from participating companies (may require free Intuit account) and imports prior year data from TurboTax and other tax software
- Accurately deduct mortgage interest and property taxes
- Guides you through the latest tax and healthcare laws with ease
TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if: you own a home, have charitable donations to deduct, have high medical expenses, and only need to file a Federal Tax Return. TurboTax is tailored to your unique situation—it will search for the deductions and credits you deserve, so you’re confident you’ll get your maximum refund. • Includes five federal e-files. State download and e-file additional. Free product support via phone. • Coaches you every step of the way and double checks your return as you go to handle even the toughest tax situations, so you can be confident you’re getting every dollar you deserve. • Every year it gets even easier. As a returning customer, TurboTax will automatically transfer last year’s data to help ensure accuracy and save you time • Up-to-date with the latest tax laws—so you can be confident your taxes will be done right • Your information is safeguarded – TurboTax uses encryption technology, so your tax data is protected while it’s e-filed to IRS and state agencies
Get your taxes done right with TurboTax 2020
TurboTax is tailored to your unique situation—it will search for the deductions and credits you deserve, so you’re confident you’ll get your maximum refund.
TurboTax Deluxe is recommended if any of the following apply:
- Need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns
- Own a home
- Have charitable donations to deduct
- Have high medical expenses
WINDOWS SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
NOTE: TurboTax Business is Windows Only
Operating Systems Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (Windows 7 not supported)
RAM 2 GB or more recommended
Hard Disk Space 1 GB for TurboTax (plus up to 4.5 GB for Microsoft .NET 4.5.2 if not already installed).
Monitor 1024x768 or higher recommended.
Third Party Software Microsoft .NET 4.5.2 (included with TurboTax Installer)
Internet Connection 1 Mbps modem (Broadband connection highly recommended). Required for product activation, software updates and optional online features.
Printer Any Windows-compatible inkjet or laser printer. Administrative rights required
MAC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Operating Systems macOS Mojave 10.14, Catalina 10.15
RAM 2 GB or more recommended
Hard Disk Space 1 GB for TurboTax.
Monitor 1024x768 or higher recommended.
Internet Connection 1 Mbps modem (Broadband connection highly recommended). Required for product activation, software updates and optional online features.
Printer Any Macintosh-compatible inkjet or laser printer.
Product activation required via internet.
Download option requires free online Intuit account.
Disclaimers:
Installation requirements: Product activation required via Internet. Install and activate on up to five of your computers. Download option requires free online Intuit account.
Operating System Note: As of January 14, 2020, Microsoft no longer provides security updates or support for PCs running Windows 7, as a result, TurboTax 2020 products will not work with Windows 7.
100% Accurate Calculations: If you pay an IRS or state penalty or interest because of a TurboTax calculation error, TurboTax will pay you the penalty and interest.
Maximum tax refund: If you get a larger refund or smaller tax due from another tax preparation method, TurboTax will refund the applicable TurboTax federal and/or state purchase amount paid.
Audit support: If you received an audit letter based on your 2020 TurboTax return and are not satisfied with how TurboTax responded to your inquiry, TurboTax will refund the applicable TurboTax federal 1040 and/or state purchase amount you paid. TurboTax will not represent you or provide legal advice. Excludes TurboTax Business.
Data Import: Imports financial data from participating companies; may require a free online account. Quicken and QuickBooks import not available with TurboTax installed on a Mac. Imports from Quicken (2018 and higher) and QuickBooks Desktop (2018 and higher); both Windows only. Quicken products provided by Quicken Inc., Quicken import subject to change.
60-day, Money-Back Satisfaction: Try TurboTax software. If you're not satisfied, return it to Intuit within 60 days of purchase with your dated receipt for a full refund.
About TurboTax product experts: Customer and product phone support vary by time of year.
Fastest refund possible: Fastest refund with e-file and direct deposit; refund time frames will vary. The IRS issues more than 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days.
TurboTax CD/Download products: Amount includes tax preparation and printing of federal tax returns and free federal e-file of up to 5 federal tax returns. Additional fees apply for e-filing state returns. E-file fees do not apply to New York state returns. Amount subject to change without notice.
I have a brand new Dell Inspiron. When I went online for help, I saw many complaints the same as mine. And half of those said they had a new pc. So I tried installing Turbo Tax 2019, which I used last year, on my old laptop, with no issues. I did the same thing.
My wise husband began looking for what was different. After hours of fussing, he changed the display from 1920x1080 to the same as my old machine, 1366x768. It now works. I hope this helps others as well.
I'm a 15 year user of Turbo Tax and I love it. They do need help with their support though.
I finally got my STATE today (was released January 7, 2021) according to the notes. Better late than never (probably because of the pandemic). I should be able to file my return once I get the W-2 which usually arrives by the end of January, but I can double-check my tax liability ahead of the Jan Quarterly Estimate. I had been using the 2019 version for this and will now see how close that estimate was.
November 4, 2020 Original Review:
I bought this on the 4th of November 2020. Download was a breeze as was installation. I tested in on a Windows 8.1 Pro PC, as well as on a Windows 10 Pro Version 1909 (OS Build 18363.592) PC. No issues at all on either platforms. Note: It will not run on Windows 7.
The software requires an activation key as it did last year. You can find the key this way:
1) Under "Account & Lists", select Account
2) Click on "Digital Games and Software"
3) You should see a link to download the software:
TurboTax Deluxe 2020 Desktop Tax Software, Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file (State E-file Additional) [Amazon Exclusive] [PC Download]
4) And under the item you should see a 16-digital alphanumeric sequence
I was able to enter all my data into the tax return but since there are many forms which are not yet available, have to wait until the end of January 2021 to complete my taxes.
I had used the 2019 TurboTax program to estimate my taxes for 2020 and 2021, and now will use the 2020 TurboTax program to make sure I am on track for 2020 and after I file my taxes next year, use the 2020 program to estimate 2021 and 2022 since all the forms will have been finalized by then.
Unlike prior years I had no issue with the download or installation.
I purchased online from Amazon. Have a key, or ID that was supplied by them.
Install for W10 went fine. I began to use it, and all was fine.
Now, I go to do the state info.........it downloads the state (NJ), all seems fine. Then, it brings me right back to asking me if I want to contact Intuit Sales and Service. What a joke. A bunch of automated prompts, and then finished with a text linking me to "how to install". I feel I am dealing with China.
If the NJ state is broke, then TELL me............. don't keep asking me to pay for it and looping me to death!
I am quite annoyed. Right now, I would not advise getting this software.
Update 1/1/2021:
Well, I ordered the CD version.......... and now...........I still have the same state issue.
After more investigation, I get no where. There is a 'fix' for a state problem, and I ran the program, however, this fix is for 2019!!!! It still did not fix my issue.
I now think that the state - is JUST NOT AVAILABLE yet. It frustrates the hell out of me, that if that is the reason.........why..........why...........why..... wouldn't TurboTax just TELL YOU THAT when you went to get the download?
This CD version is returnable until Jan 31, so I will wait............. The download version is not returnable, and, was the same price. If this does not work, I will have to choose another software,
© TurboTax Deluxe 2020 - Activation X This XML file does not appear to have any style information associated with it. The document tree is
shown below.
▼ <Error>
<Code>AccessDenied</Code> <Message>Access Denied</Hessage> <RequestId>3C3851D470362B05</Requestld>
▼ <HostId> dnB00QoxdoR5hZccft5FK5kCGFHRYTmrujLKjl6jzSvPmeOMWQDcZlgKMdSzBpm4piEAViGMTg9o=
</HostId> </Error>
I have tried to contact intuit, but have been unable to get past the screening process on the phone.