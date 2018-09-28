Not Added
Twelve South AirSnap | Leather Protective Case/Cover with Loss Prevention Clip for AirPods & Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, Cognac
- Compatible with AirPods and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Pairing light is visible and unobstructed with both models of cases
- Full-grain leather case designed to protect AirPods
- Incorporated clip keeps AirPods attached to your bag or backpack
- Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go
- Bottom cut-out for convenient charging
From the manufacturer
Keep your AirPods protected and connected
A leather shield for your AirPods.
AirSnap is made with top quality leather that protects both your AirPods and Charging Case from getting nicked, scratched and dirty while floating around your desk, computer bag or purse. Made of the same leather as our RelaxedLeather iPhone case, AirSnap has a metal snap to keep the case closed, adding another layer of protection to the delicate AirPods charger.
Snap it anywhere.
AirSnap has a carabiner style clip attached to it so you can attach this little case to a backpack, purse, keychain or anything else that goes wherever your AirPods need to go. By connecting AirSnap to your bag, you’ll know both your AirPods and Charging Case will be with you. The black carabiner clip swivels 360 degrees, making it easy to grab or put your AirPods away.
Convenient charging on the go.
Taking your AirPods in and out of a case to keep them charged is more than irritating. AirSnap features a small, Lightning Cable size opening to the bottom so you can charge your AirPods while their safely inside this leather case. If you carry a portable charger in your backpack, you can even leave AirSnap tethered to your bag when you need a power boost.
Personalize your AirPods.
Your new favorite AirPods case does more than just protect your ear buds, it also personalizes it. When everyone else is sporting the white case it's easy to get lost in the crowd, but with AirSnap you'll know exactly which ones are yours. AirSnap is made from geniune full-grain leather that will patina over time to give it a completely unique look. Just like a fine wine, your AirSnap will only get better with age.
Product description
AirSnap is a full-grain leather case tailored to protect your AirPods while also keeping them close at hand. Slip your AirPods Charging Case into AirSnap, fasten the metal snap and your pricey ear buds are safe and sound but still easily accessible. Hook the swivel clip on AirSnap to a backpack or bag so they’re right where you left them when you’re ready to go. A handy cutout on the bottom of AirSnap lets you recharge your AirPods while they’re safely inside the case. AirSnap is available in black, cognac and deep teal.
Took awhile to receive but loved it and quality was very good..
Unfortunate thing is... the hook maybe have brushed against something and now the case and my Airpod is gone. Have to spend money buying AirPods again. Maybe can improve on the quality of hook.
There are many available for the cases of airpods, Surely I won't recommend this to anyone..
I especially like the ability to snap these onto a metal ring in my computer bag for when I am on the road. This way, my air pods are always within reach, don't get lost in the bottom of the bag, and I don't have to worry about my air pod case getting scratched.
I have bought a number of Twelve South products over the years, and have always been impressed with their style, materials and build quality. This case just continues in that tradition of quality...
I do have three design suggestions that can help with this problem. One is to get rid of the button, make the front flap longer, and attach something like a dummy lightning connector at the end, so that the flap can wrap all the way around the front of the case and the end be tucked into the charging port (would give the case more complete look since there's now a hole cut at the bottom). Another is to replace the button with either magnets or velcro (both have obvious drawbacks). Or, simply leave the button or any closuring mechanism out, the case fits snugly enough I'm not worried about the AirPods falling out.