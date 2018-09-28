Loading recommendations for this item...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping
& FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Twelve South AirSnap | Le... has been added to your Cart
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Minor cosmetic imperfection on top, front or sides of item. Item will come in original packaging. Packaging will be damaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.

Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$29.99
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Twelve South
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Twelve South AirSnap | Leather Protective Case/Cover with Loss Prevention Clip for AirPods & Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, Cognac

4.6 out of 5 stars 54 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "12 south"
Price: $29.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 60 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Cognac
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Compatible with AirPods and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. Pairing light is visible and unobstructed with both models of cases
  • Full-grain leather case designed to protect AirPods
  • Incorporated clip keeps AirPods attached to your bag or backpack
  • Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go
  • Bottom cut-out for convenient charging

Frequently bought together

  • Twelve South AirSnap | Leather Protective Case/Cover with Loss Prevention Clip for AirPods & Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, Cognac
  • +
  • Twelve South AirFly Wireless Transmitter | Connect AirPods & Wireless Headphones to Headphone Jacks at Gyms, on Airplane Entertainment Systems, and with Nintendo Switch
  • +
  • Twelve South CableSnap | 3pk, Leather cable organizers, cognac
Total price: $89.97
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
AirFly

More products from Twelve South

Wish you could listen to in-flight movies with your AirPods? Now you can with AirFly - a tiny bluetooth device that connects AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to entertainment systems on planes, in fitness centers and anywhere else with only wired headphone jacks. Simply plug AirFly into the headphone jack on an airplane seat or treadmill at the gym to listen movies or shows with your AirPods. It’s that easy. AirFly stays charged for eight hours and includes a USB charging cable and travel pouch.

AirFly

AirFly

hirise 2

HiRise 2 Deluxe

relaxedleather

RelaxedLeather

pencilsnap

PencilSnap for iPad

Compare with similar items


Twelve South AirSnap | Leather Protective Case/Cover with Loss Prevention Clip for AirPods & Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, Cognac
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)
AirPods Leather Case with Strap, ICARER Genuine Leather Portable Protective Shockproof Cover for Apple AirPods 1 Case & Airpods 2 case Keychain Support Wireless Charging (Brown)
Airpods Leather Case with Strap Kit and Keychain Accessories, Houbox Full Protective Airpod Case Cover for Birthday Compatible Apple Airpods Charging Case (Brown)
Houbox Airpods Leather Case Cover Accessories with Protective Strap String Case Keychain Kit Compatible Apple Airpods Charging Case (Black)
AirPods Case,Premium Leather,Shockproof Cover for Apple AirPods Charging Case,with Lockable Carabiner and Airpods Strap,(Brown)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (54) 4 out of 5 stars (167) 4 out of 5 stars (201) 4 out of 5 stars (29) 4 out of 5 stars (34) 0 out of 5 stars (0)
Price $29.99 $139.99 $19.80 $16.99 $14.99 $16.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com ICARER LTD US Houbox Houbox IceFlour
Color Cognac White Brown Brown Black Brown
Item Dimensions 4.5 x 2.13 x 0.88 in 0.65 x 0.71 x 1.59 in 2.25 x 1 x 2 in 2.95 x 2.36 x 1.18 in
Compare with similar items

Product description

Color:Cognac

AirSnap is a full-grain leather case tailored to protect your AirPods while also keeping them close at hand. Slip your AirPods Charging Case into AirSnap, fasten the metal snap and your pricey ear buds are safe and sound but still easily accessible. Hook the swivel clip on AirSnap to a backpack or bag so they’re right where you left them when you’re ready to go. A handy cutout on the bottom of AirSnap lets you recharge your AirPods while they’re safely inside the case. AirSnap is available in black, cognac and deep teal.

Product information

Color:Cognac

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

54 customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5 stars

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

airpod leather case nice quality airpods case case will keep pod case love this case button clip snap airpod cases charging durable port bottom close functional key package
Gregg
1.0 out of 5 starsGreat but
September 28, 2018
Color: CognacVerified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Akhil
2.0 out of 5 starsLooks good, but not easy to handle
December 3, 2018
Color: CognacVerified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
A. E. Dominguez
5.0 out of 5 starsWell made and completely functional
August 22, 2018
Color: Deep TealVerified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
David L. Goad
5.0 out of 5 starsAnother great Twelve South product
September 3, 2018
Color: Deep TealVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
good grief
4.0 out of 5 starshard to snap close but otherwise great quality / craftsmanship
August 7, 2018
Color: Deep TealVerified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Brett J. Belau
5.0 out of 5 starsAnother terrific TwelveSouth accessory!!
January 19, 2019
Color: CognacVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Marc Luoma
5.0 out of 5 starsTypical 12 South quality, very sturdy
November 3, 2018
Color: CognacVerified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
TerrySitu
3.0 out of 5 starsVery good at the first sight but fall short on goodness of fit
April 3, 2019
Color: Deep TealVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview image
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Twelve South AirSnap | Leather Protective Case/Cover with Loss Prevention Clip for AirPods &amp; Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, Cognac
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Twelve South AirSnap | Leather Protective Case/Cover with Loss Prevention Clip for AirPods & Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, Cognac
Set up a giveaway
Amazon FSA Store

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.