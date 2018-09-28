A leather shield for your AirPods. AirSnap is made with top quality leather that protects both your AirPods and Charging Case from getting nicked, scratched and dirty while floating around your desk, computer bag or purse. Made of the same leather as our RelaxedLeather iPhone case, AirSnap has a metal snap to keep the case closed, adding another layer of protection to the delicate AirPods charger.

Snap it anywhere. AirSnap has a carabiner style clip attached to it so you can attach this little case to a backpack, purse, keychain or anything else that goes wherever your AirPods need to go. By connecting AirSnap to your bag, you’ll know both your AirPods and Charging Case will be with you. The black carabiner clip swivels 360 degrees, making it easy to grab or put your AirPods away.

Convenient charging on the go. Taking your AirPods in and out of a case to keep them charged is more than irritating. AirSnap features a small, Lightning Cable size opening to the bottom so you can charge your AirPods while their safely inside this leather case. If you carry a portable charger in your backpack, you can even leave AirSnap tethered to your bag when you need a power boost.