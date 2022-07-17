Amazon Customer 4.0 out of 5 stars Super cute, not too bright for sleeping! **Don't hang using metal!!!**

These lights are super cute, and somewhat easy to figure out and install. I think they will be soft enough as to not disturb my son's sleep, we will see. I can update in about a week. 2 or 3 of the flashing modes are very obnoxious though!!! I posted a video.They were not damaged or tangled, and worked perfectly out of the box. They do feel pretty fragile, so take care in hanging them. It is bare wire, but it does NOT get hot, nor do you feel a current. If that changes I will update.***NOTE!*** I want to share this in case someone makes the simple, harmless mistake I did... I spent 2hrs stringing them so perfectly around the room, even around those letters on his wall so his name would light up. Plugged them in, and nothing! They worked before I strung them! I was confused and frustrated...my husband came in and immediately laughed at me....I had them hanging from those screw in metal eyelets, and attached to the decorative letters with thumb tacks. Apparently that grounded them?!?! Not only did they not light up, but the USB plug started getting hot. Woops...lol. I now have them hanging with those plastic "cable management" things... That worked perfectly! I added a pic of them.**DO NOT HANG THESE LIGHTS USING ANY KIND OF METAL*** (hooks, nails, tacks, etc)***IT WILL GROUND THEM, THEY WILL NOT WORK AND THE PLUG WILL GET VERY HOT QUICKLY!!!!****