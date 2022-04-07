NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
Great for Creating a Custom Graphic/Text Display!
Reviewed in the United States on April 7, 2022
Twinkly Light Set – TWS400SPP Special Edition 400 LED RGB+W with Twinkly Music purchased separately.I purchased 4 sets (1600 LEDS Total) of these lights January 2022 specifically for creating my own visual display to be used in a large barn. My end goal was to create a dynamic display that I could use to show both graphics and text using the LED lights all year long not just during the holidays. I did not want to be limited to a set of standard graphic displays that typical LED holiday lights generally have. There are commercial LED signs that are readily available that will do this, but their costs are significant and, in some cases, there is a learning curve to the software required to run and create the display.After doing some online research the Twinkly light set was discovered. The description of the light set met the requirements that would allow me to complete my LED light project. I liked the fact that these lights were controlled by an app using WIFI and had the ability to display a set of Twinkly created images along with your own custom images and text. The Twinkly lights checked all my boxes and their cost is reasonable considering their capabilities. I think most people would be happy with the bright white color the RGB lights produce, but I wanted maximum flexibility, so I went with the RGB+W LEDs that provide the bright white along with the softer typical white light.I experimented with different grid placement layouts, i.e., spacing the LEDs 2 inches versus 3 inches apart (note, the lights are made so that 3 inches is the max spacing when used for a grid like I have done). I also tried using a rectangle (4 x 8 feet) backing versus a square (4 x 4 feet, 8 x 8 feet) and found that lights work best when placed using a square. When I used the rectangle backing the graphics failed to display without cutting off the top or the bottom of the graphic being displayed.I ultimately decided to space the LEDs in a 2-inch pattern on a 8 x 8 foot square. This produced the best display for both text and graphics. I used 2 pegboard sheets each being 4 x 8 feet, 1/8 inch deep with 1/8-inch holes. I built a frame using 2 x 3-inch 8-foot studs and screws to hold this all together. Once the frame and pegboard were constructed, I painted everything using a flat black plastic coat spray paint. The black background worked great for highlighting the LED bulbs. One thing I want to note is that the LED base is just a hair larger than the 1/8-inch standard pegboard hole, so I had to drill the hole slightly larger (1,600 holes, phew) to get them to fit. I used standard construction silicon to hold the LEDs in place.I laid everything out so that the 2 pieces of pegboard connected in the middle with the proper 2-inch light grid spacing. Even though the 2-inch light layout did not take up the entire 8 x 8 feet base, having the extra space on the outside of the LEDs allowed for much easier handling and mounting. It also allowed room for a power strip to be placed behind the base without touching the lights providing for a nice clean look. Because each light string has its own controller with a button on top that allows you to control and pair the lights, I mounted all the controllers on top of the backing easily accessible as needed. I used 4 steel brackets painted black to connect the 2 pieces of pegboard together. I used ½ inch black pipe brackets to hold the completed structure to the wall. All brackets were purchased through Amazon along with the Twinkly lights. I used a switched outlet to plug in the power strip, all behind the structure. Note the Twinkly light cord is plenty long to span the backing and mount all the controllers on top.Because I planned to mount these 12-feet up on a wall, my last hurdle was to figure out how to lift this now heavy completed structure up while still being able to plug in the power and permanently mount. After exploring different options, I decided to use an inexpensive hand wench from Harbor Freight to lift the structure. This required a 3/8 inch “U” bracket mounted to the 2 x 3-inch stud on the top of the structure along with mounting the wench to the header board of the wall I was mounting this to. It worked perfectly and this method allowed me to hold the structure in place while I completed all the wiring and mounting brackets.The lights are bright and everything worked pretty much as planned, but not without some trial and error.The GoodThe lights look great and work as advertised. I can display Twinkly’s canned graphics and use custom graphics and text created with my phone or IPAD. This allows me to create logos, Christmas trees, birthday congratulations, whatever I want for whatever occasion.The way the Twinkly app maps the LED lights is phenomenal. You simply point your Phone/IPAD in mapping mode at the lights and the lights are mapped!They use WIFI so I can control the Twinkly lights from anywhere on the same network.They are LEDs so their power usage is minimal.Considering what you can do with these lights, their price is reasonable and much cheaper than trying to do this using commercial sign solutions. Note that the price has gone up since I purchased my lights, but I still think the price is reasonable for what you get.I also have some DMX controlled stage lights. When you compare the learning curve to get the DMX lights to do what I want versus the Twinkly lights, it is like night and day. The Twinkly lights are easy to set up and control versus the DMX lights.The BadIt took me a while to figure out that the Twinkly lights require a really good WIFI connection. I have placed these lights in a very large structure. While my other devices have been fine (Sonos speakers, Google Home, Smart TV’s, etc.) I could not get the Twinkly lights (placed even closer to the router than these other devices) to work reliably. I finally had to purchase a MESH system to connect to the Twinkly devices, so they worked correctly every time.The Twinkly music dongle does not always work reliable regardless of the improved network when controlled through the app using WIFI. It works fine if using the control button on the dongle but seems to lose its connection to the app from time to time with WIFI. I run a fiber based high speed network, so I am pretty sure it’s the dongle and not my internet or WIFI.You must map the lights for each device (iPhone/iPad, etc.) that you use to control the Twinkly lights separately.I have not figured out a way to share my custom created images across devices. This means you must recreate the image for each device used to control the lights. I have also noticed that you will lose your custom images if you clear cache on your device, remap your lights or reload your app. This can be frustrating if you spend a lot of time creating the image.In summary, I like the lights and feel that the plus list outweighs the negative list. No, they are not perfect, but I believe they offer the best bang for the buck today for what these lights can do.
We really need to know that RGB and RGB+W lights cannot be grouped together. Grouping these lights in different areas, or using more than one set of lights on a tree is one of the main attractions, and this limitation should be clear.
I’ve been wanting to try out twinkly lights for a few years now, so when a section of lights went out on our pre-lit tree this was the perfect opportunity. Our tree was 7.5’ and the 600 pack worked out fairy well for the whole tree. Couldn’t imagine having a tighter light spacing. Lights where a breeze to map with the app and the pre-loaded light patterns are easy to customize to your own colors.
I love these TWINKLY Lights! ❤️ I bought these for my bedroom Christmas tree and they’re just wonderful! My 2 year old nephew loves how the colors change. Everything was easy to set up on the Twinkly app which you can choose from the assorted pre-set light settings or customize the color and speed settings even further. I highly recommend these to anyone wanting that extra special something for their Christmas tree 🎄
They weren't very bright, but maybe I'm just spoiled by my Hypnolights which are extremely bright. Connecting the lights to the app on my phone was very frustrating. I discovered it worked only if the phone was really really close to the base, and I had to go through many steps over and over again. I went through all its patterns and picked out the best ones, and they're kinda nice, but not as good as the default, unlimited pattern you get with Hypnolights. Mapping the lights on the tree using my phone's camera didn't work very well, it only detected like 100 or 200 out of 400 lights. I didn't want to try again under different lighting conditions because then I would have had to start the setup from the beginning (yet again), I think--maybe I remember that wrong. Note that tech support assured me that the problem with mapping the lights was a personal problem since most of their customers don't have that issue. I believe them.
These are amazing! They are so easy to set up and took about 30 seconds. Applying them to the tree was super easy as well and the app couldn't be easier to use. You scan the tree with multiple photos and it maps all the lights and works incredibly. I bought these 400 for my pencil tree and now am buying more (but from Walmart as Amazon no longer has them on Prime and I don't do non-Prime). JUST make sure you get these ones, the RGB+W as the cheaper ones are RGB only meaning they do NOT do white and instead do it by combining all colours to create it, so it's an off white blue tint. Spend the extra and get the RGB+W otherwise any scene that uses white in it is going to look off.
I love my big twinkly lights and wanted these small ones to light my backyard around the fence. But the power cord is in the middle. Why? It makes no sense. It might not be a problem on a tree but if you want to put them on a house or something you'll have the power cord right in the middle. Horrible design.