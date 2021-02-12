- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
5-Year Indoor Furniture Accident Protection Planfrom Allstate Protection Plans
- Plan starts on the date of purchase. Product damages from accidents, stains, rips, and tears are covered from day one. Product breakdowns and malfunctions are covered after manufacturer's warranty.
- No additional costs for repairs - parts, labor, and shipping are all included.
- Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days. Transferable with gifts
- Easy claims process - file a claim anytime 24/7 via mobile app, online, or phone.
- Allstate Protection Plans (serviced by SquareTrade, an Allstate company) are only valid for new or Amazon certified refurbished products purchased at Amazon in the last 30 days. By purchasing this Protection Plan you agree to the Protection Plan Terms & Conditions (squaretrade.com/terms). Your Protection Plan Terms & Conditions will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Retro Cute Clicky Typewriter Keyboard Wireless Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for Computer PC Laptop Notebook Mac Windows XP/7/8/10 (Retro Keyboard, 83 Keys Wooden)
|Price:
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 🎀 Bluetooth connection can only connect to three devices at a time Product weight: about 730g（Without box） Application: daily office/game entertainment Basic functions: functional waterproof (non-professional), high-quality wear-resistant materials, game equipment Number of keys: 83
- 🎀 All-metal structure, the chassis is completely made of new scratch-resistant aluminum alloy, with incredible quality and durability. The cast metal macro programmable return column, and all the metal macro programmable return columns of the signature are the "input" key by default. But you can program it up to 15 characters to generate a signature, and even copy, cut, and paste commands.
- 🎀 The integrated tablet holder has a built-in integrated tablet holder that can comfortably accommodate screens up to 10.5 inches. As long as the thickness is less than 5/8 inches, it can accommodate most 12-inch tablets, including the new 12-inch iPad Pro. Typewriter-inspired keycaps, this beautiful typewriter-inspired 2-piece keycap has many improvements, including better stability and automotive-grade plating.
- ✨ Bluetooth wireless connection up to 3 devices can connect to multiple wireless devices at the same time. Therefore, now you can connect all your mobile phones, tablets and laptops wirelessly. With support for wired USB mode, it is designed for professionals and types of warriors, and can play the highest level without reducing the letters or strokes.
- 💝 Compatibility, it can be used with WIN10, MacOS, iOS and Android devices in wired USB or Bluetooth wireless mode. Some WIN10 devices may require an updated Bluetooth transmitter dongle. The package contains: Retro mechanical keyboard * 1 Adapter line x1 Manual x1
Compare with similar items
|
|
ZYQM Retro Typewriter Mechanical Wireless Keyboard with Tablet Stand, Bluetooth Connection, Artistic dot Keys (White)
|
RYMEK Typewriter Style Mechanical Wired & Wireless Keyboard with Tablet Stand, Bluetooth Connection(Black)
|
Retro Typewriter Keyboard, Electric Typewriter Vintage with Upgraded Mechanical Bluetooth 5.0,Multi Devices Connection Classical Wooden,Punk Round Keys for Desktop PC/Laptop Mac/Phone
|
Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth (Artisan) - Luxury Vintage Backlit Mechanical Keyboard, MK-RETRO-L-03B-US
|Customer Rating
|(0)
|(11)
|(181)
|(0)
|(547)
|Price
|$118.50
|$219.99
|$199.99
|$199.99
|$190.44
|Sold By
|iDWZA
|ZYQM
|MEIOU USA
|7KEYS
|Amazon.com
|Color
|83 Keys Wooden
|white
|Black
|Wooden
|Artisan
|Connectivity Technology
|USB, Bluetooth
|Wired, Wireless
|Wired, Wireless
|Wireless
|Bluetooth, USB
Product description
🎀【Keyboard and Mouse Combo】A retro typewriter keyboard with the latest and perfect color match for 2021
☄️【Plug and Play】The receiver connects with the combo by only sharing one USB port no other driver or option needed， wireless technology is adopted to provide stable connectivity and up to 33ft effective wireless range
🌌【Wide Compatibility】104 keys wireless keyboard mouse combo suit for Windows 98 / Me / 2000 / XP / / Win 7 / Win8 / Win10/Vista Mac OS or latest
✨【Convenient&fast Operation】by multi-media hot keys. Suitable for families home offices and travel
💝【Graceful Gift Packaging】Whether this keyboard used by yourself or as a gift to friends, lovers, children, etc, is a good choice
