UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger,Magnetic Foldable 3 in 1 Charging Station,Fast Wireless Charging Pad,Compatible with iPhone 14/Pro/Max/Plus/13/12 Series,AirPods 3/2/Pro,iWatch(Adapter Included)

4.3 out of 5 stars 10,488 ratings
-20% $39.99
List Price: $49.99

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Integrated Smart Apple Ecosystem: Many smart devices have become partners in our lives, and how to simplify the complexity to provide power for them has become very important. UCOMX NANO 3 in 1 WIRELESS apple charging station came into being. It can be charged efficiently, it is suitable for multiple scenarios or devices.Use the Equipped QC charger and cable to ensure that your smart devices are added huge energy power, revitalize it.
  • Folded 180°for Using&Rotated 360°for Charging: The soft silicone makes the 180°folding smoothly, wireless charging pad becomes a phone holder in seconds. When charging the phone is placed horizontally for watching movies and vertically placed for chatting. The charging board is covered with magnetic attraction devices, even if shakes it will not slip off. It can be used in the office, at home, on the dining table, and in the bedroom. Let the matter of charging no longer be anxious and boring. iPhone 14 Pro/Max cannot be triangularly supported due to the enlarged camera position！
  • Quick Charge 3 Modes Simultaneously Charge: You can use this UCOMX wireless charger to charge your Apple devices. We have made a breakthrough in the use of upgraded coils, which can increase the power conversion rate by 35 %. The 3 modes of wireless charging station are phone 10W, AirPods 5W and iWatch. A UCOMX integrated wireless charger can replace 3-4 charging devices, which is economical and beautiful.
  • Pay Attention to Safety and Health: Many other wireless chargers do not take anti-electromagnetic measures, and internal radiation will spread and cause harm to the human body. This folding charger adopts professional magnetic isolation sheet, no radiation, and can be used by the elderly and children to protect the safety of you and your family. In addition, when the temperature exceeds 104 ℉, charging will be interrupted to avoid battery damage and fire.
  • Note: 1. The wireless iPhone charger can accurately identify foreign objects and flash the indicator light. 2. This wireless charger is compatible with all iPhone 12-14 series , and the magnetic attraction function is only for iPhone 12-14 and more advanced. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, providing you with the best service is our pursuit.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Save 5% each on 3 in 1 wireless charger offered by LILIMISS STORE when you purchase 300 or more. See more products in this promotion
  • Save 4% each on 3 in 1 wireless charger offered by LILIMISS STORE when you purchase 200 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)
  • Save 2% each on 3 in 1 wireless charger offered by LILIMISS STORE when you purchase 100 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)

What's in the box

  • Adapter,Cable,Wireless Charger, User Manual

    • Product guides and documents

    User Manual (PDF)

    Product Description

    i

    All in 1 Foldable Wireless Charging, Essential Partner for Apple Series

    3 in 1 Wireless Charging Can Change into 3 Forms:

    1. Use it flat, place it on the table regularly, and charge up to Phone & iWatch & AirPods at the same time
    2. Fold it into a stand, watch TV and video chat while charging, and charge up to Phone & iWatch at the same time
    3. You can choose to fold 360° into one charging board, and charge at most one devices

    Supported Devices:

    1. [For Apple] iPhone 14/ iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max/ iPhone 14 Plus/ iPhone 13 mini/ iPhone 13/ iPhone 13 Pro/ iPhone 13 Pro Max/ iPhone 12 mini/ iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro/ iPhone 12 Pro Max
    2. [For Apple Watch] UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2 (Series 1 not supported)
    3. [For AirPods] AirPods 2/ AirPods Pro/ AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3 ( AirPods 2nd Gen not compatible)
    4. Perfectly compatible with professional magnetic phone cases.

    Unspported Device:

    1. Watches or phones from other brands, such as Samsung.

    q

    Troubleshooting Guidelines:

    1. Update the device to the latest system.
    2. Make sure your device that supports wireless charging.
    3. Make sure to use the original charging cable and adapter.
    4. Avoid thick device covers.
    5. Avoid high ambient temperature, optimal temperature is 82-86℉.
    6. When the phone or watch cannot be fully charged, try the following: Open [Settings] - [Battery Health] - [Turn off battery optimization].
    7. When the earphones are exhausted and cannot be charged, please take out the earphones and charge the storage compartment separately.
    8. When the blue light flashes, indicating abnormal charging, please check whether there are foreign objects around.
    9. If you encounter any other problems, please contact the seller as soon as possible! We are honored to solve your troubles!

    f l w q k uh
    wireless car charger 2 in 1 wireless charger 2 in 1 wireless charger 3 in 1 wireless charger 3 in 1 wireless charger Travel Case for 3 in 1 Wireless Charger
    Total power 52W 18W 18W 18W 18W X
    Supplied with Cable Only Case
    Highlights 15W fast charging/Great gift Foldable for easy portability/Great gift Foldable for easy portability/Great gift Foldable for easy portability/Great gift Foldable for easy portability/Great gift It can be waterproof, dustproof and shockproof
    Compatibility iPhone 12-14 serise iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3 iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3 iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3 iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3 Foldable Wireless Charger,Adapter,Cable

    Looking for specific info?

    See questions and answers