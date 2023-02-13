Add to your order
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping. Details
95% positive over last 12 months
UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger,Magnetic Foldable 3 in 1 Charging Station,Fast Wireless Charging Pad,Compatible with iPhone 14/Pro/Max/Plus/13/12 Series,AirPods 3/2/Pro,iWatch(Adapter Included)
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|UCOMX
|Connectivity technologies
|wireless
|Connector Type
|Wireless
|Compatible Devices
|AirPods 2/3/Pro, IPhone 13 mini/ iPhone 13/ iPhone 13 Pro/ iPhone 13 Pro Max/ iPhone 12 mini/ iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro/ iPhone 12 Pro Max, IWatch 2/3/4/5/6/SE/7; See more
|Compatible Phone Models
|iPhone 12-13 serise
|Whats in the box
|Adapter,Cable,Wireless Charger, User Manual
|Special Feature
|Charging Indicator, Fast Charging, Magnetic, Short Circuit Protection, Wireless Charging
|Color
|White
|Input Voltage
|9 Volts
|Mounting Type
|plug and play
About this item
- Integrated Smart Apple Ecosystem: Many smart devices have become partners in our lives, and how to simplify the complexity to provide power for them has become very important. UCOMX NANO 3 in 1 WIRELESS apple charging station came into being. It can be charged efficiently, it is suitable for multiple scenarios or devices.Use the Equipped QC charger and cable to ensure that your smart devices are added huge energy power, revitalize it.
- Folded 180°for Using&Rotated 360°for Charging: The soft silicone makes the 180°folding smoothly, wireless charging pad becomes a phone holder in seconds. When charging the phone is placed horizontally for watching movies and vertically placed for chatting. The charging board is covered with magnetic attraction devices, even if shakes it will not slip off. It can be used in the office, at home, on the dining table, and in the bedroom. Let the matter of charging no longer be anxious and boring. iPhone 14 Pro/Max cannot be triangularly supported due to the enlarged camera position！
- Quick Charge 3 Modes Simultaneously Charge: You can use this UCOMX wireless charger to charge your Apple devices. We have made a breakthrough in the use of upgraded coils, which can increase the power conversion rate by 35 %. The 3 modes of wireless charging station are phone 10W, AirPods 5W and iWatch. A UCOMX integrated wireless charger can replace 3-4 charging devices, which is economical and beautiful.
- Pay Attention to Safety and Health: Many other wireless chargers do not take anti-electromagnetic measures, and internal radiation will spread and cause harm to the human body. This folding charger adopts professional magnetic isolation sheet, no radiation, and can be used by the elderly and children to protect the safety of you and your family. In addition, when the temperature exceeds 104 ℉, charging will be interrupted to avoid battery damage and fire.
- Note: 1. The wireless iPhone charger can accurately identify foreign objects and flash the indicator light. 2. This wireless charger is compatible with all iPhone 12-14 series , and the magnetic attraction function is only for iPhone 12-14 and more advanced. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, providing you with the best service is our pursuit.
Consider a similar item
Customers also search
Special offers and product promotions
-
- Save 5% each on 3 in 1 wireless charger offered by LILIMISS STORE when you purchase 300 or more. See more products in this promotion
- Save 4% each on 3 in 1 wireless charger offered by LILIMISS STORE when you purchase 200 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 2% each on 3 in 1 wireless charger offered by LILIMISS STORE when you purchase 100 or more. Here's how (restrictions apply)
What's in the box
Product Description
All in 1 Foldable Wireless Charging, Essential Partner for Apple Series
3 in 1 Wireless Charging Can Change into 3 Forms:
- Use it flat, place it on the table regularly, and charge up to Phone & iWatch & AirPods at the same time
- Fold it into a stand, watch TV and video chat while charging, and charge up to Phone & iWatch at the same time
- You can choose to fold 360° into one charging board, and charge at most one devices
Supported Devices:
- [For Apple] iPhone 14/ iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max/ iPhone 14 Plus/ iPhone 13 mini/ iPhone 13/ iPhone 13 Pro/ iPhone 13 Pro Max/ iPhone 12 mini/ iPhone 12/ iPhone 12 Pro/ iPhone 12 Pro Max
- [For Apple Watch] UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2 (Series 1 not supported)
- [For AirPods] AirPods 2/ AirPods Pro/ AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3 ( AirPods 2nd Gen not compatible)
- Perfectly compatible with professional magnetic phone cases.
Unspported Device:
- Watches or phones from other brands, such as Samsung.
Troubleshooting Guidelines:
- Update the device to the latest system.
- Make sure your device that supports wireless charging.
- Make sure to use the original charging cable and adapter.
- Avoid thick device covers.
- Avoid high ambient temperature, optimal temperature is 82-86℉.
- When the phone or watch cannot be fully charged, try the following: Open [Settings] - [Battery Health] - [Turn off battery optimization].
- When the earphones are exhausted and cannot be charged, please take out the earphones and charge the storage compartment separately.
- When the blue light flashes, indicating abnormal charging, please check whether there are foreign objects around.
- If you encounter any other problems, please contact the seller as soon as possible! We are honored to solve your troubles!
Extraordinary Part
- Upgrade coil design with a wider charging area brings the result in a 35% increase in performance.
- Adopts professional magnetic isolation sheet, no radiation and can be used by the elderly and children.
- No need to find a sweet spot anymore, just place and charge, Magnetic power MAX.
- Exclusive design, paying tribute to the beauty of simplicity！You will like his looks more and more.
- There is no lithium battery inside the charging board, you can take it on the plane with confidence and let the wireless charger accompany you throughout the journey!
Transform into Bedside Table Mode
- For the blue long light, at this time for the state of charge, take off the devices light turns off.
- Quiet Charging: Enjoy your SWEET dreams!
- Adapter Include: Prepared for you to escort your charging efficiency!
|
|
|
|
Place Phone Horizontally For Leisure
People like its three-dimensional shape, which helps them solve the boredom when waiting for charging, and it looks great. Don't worry about the stability of the magnetic attraction, this is the perfect stand specially tailored for your iPhone 12/14. iPhone14 Pro/Max cannot be triangularly supported due to the enlarged camera position！
|
Place Phone vertically For Sociality
This is an exquisite design, which allows you to place the phone horizontally or vertically when charging. UCOMX believes that placing it vertically can better make video calls with friends or family, whether in the office or at the dinner table at home.
|
Foldable into a charging Pad
After 360° folding, this 3 in 1 Phone wireless charger becomes a charging board to meet your requirements for minimalism. After purchasing this wireless charger, you are equivalent to having three kinds of chargers and mobile phone holders. Super affordable option.
|
|
|
|
Safety First
Upgraded coil can help increase charging efficiency by 35%, special magnetic isolation sheet, no fear of radiation. And wireless charging station is equipped with foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control and more, so you can enjoy wireless charging with total peace of mind.
|
Pocket size
After being folded, only half the size of an iPhone, Say goodbye to those endless cables and chargers. The small portable fast charger for iPhone is the perfect apple accessories for men, women or girls. This will be a gift that everyone will love.
|
Case-Friendly
There is no need to turn cases off for charging. Please make sure that Cases Under 3mm. Or please use a special magnetic charging mobile phone case, you can charge with confidence!
Note: Not compatible with Otter box case without magnetic attraction.
|wireless car charger
|2 in 1 wireless charger
|2 in 1 wireless charger
|3 in 1 wireless charger
|3 in 1 wireless charger
|Travel Case for 3 in 1 Wireless Charger
|Total power
|52W
|18W
|18W
|18W
|18W
|X
|Supplied with Cable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Only Case
|Highlights
|15W fast charging/Great gift
|Foldable for easy portability/Great gift
|Foldable for easy portability/Great gift
|Foldable for easy portability/Great gift
|Foldable for easy portability/Great gift
|It can be waterproof, dustproof and shockproof
|Compatibility
|iPhone 12-14 serise
|iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3
|iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3
|iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3
|iPhone 12-14 serise；Apple Watch UItra/8/7/6/ SE/ SE 2/ 5/ 4/ 3/ 2； AirPods 2 / AirPods Pro /AirPods Pro 2/ AirPods 3
|Foldable Wireless Charger,Adapter,Cable