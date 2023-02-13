UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger,Magnetic Foldable 3 in 1 Charging Station,Fast Wireless Charging Pad,Compatible with iPhone 14/Pro/Max/Plus/13/12 Series,AirPods 3/2/Pro,iWatch(Adapter Included)

Integrated Smart Apple Ecosystem: Many smart devices have become partners in our lives, and how to simplify the complexity to provide power for them has become very important. UCOMX NANO 3 in 1 WIRELESS apple charging station came into being. It can be charged efficiently, it is suitable for multiple scenarios or devices.Use the Equipped QC charger and cable to ensure that your smart devices are added huge energy power, revitalize it.

Folded 180°for Using&Rotated 360°for Charging: The soft silicone makes the 180°folding smoothly, wireless charging pad becomes a phone holder in seconds. When charging the phone is placed horizontally for watching movies and vertically placed for chatting. The charging board is covered with magnetic attraction devices, even if shakes it will not slip off. It can be used in the office, at home, on the dining table, and in the bedroom. Let the matter of charging no longer be anxious and boring. iPhone 14 Pro/Max cannot be triangularly supported due to the enlarged camera position！

Quick Charge 3 Modes Simultaneously Charge: You can use this UCOMX wireless charger to charge your Apple devices. We have made a breakthrough in the use of upgraded coils, which can increase the power conversion rate by 35 %. The 3 modes of wireless charging station are phone 10W, AirPods 5W and iWatch. A UCOMX integrated wireless charger can replace 3-4 charging devices, which is economical and beautiful.

Pay Attention to Safety and Health: Many other wireless chargers do not take anti-electromagnetic measures, and internal radiation will spread and cause harm to the human body. This folding charger adopts professional magnetic isolation sheet, no radiation, and can be used by the elderly and children to protect the safety of you and your family. In addition, when the temperature exceeds 104 ℉, charging will be interrupted to avoid battery damage and fire.